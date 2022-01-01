Michigan City restaurants you'll love

Michigan City restaurants
Toast
  • Michigan City

Michigan City's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Must-try Michigan City restaurants

Blind Pig Tavern and Grill image

GRILL

Blind Pig Tavern and Grill

3103 E US Highway 12, Michigan City

Avg 4.3 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Burger N Chips$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
More about Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
The Boathouse Grill image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

The Boathouse Grill

701 Washington St, Michigan City

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Stix$6.79
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
French Fries$2.89
More about The Boathouse Grill
El Cantarito image

 

El Cantarito

336 DUNES PLAZA, MICHIGAN CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Trio$10.00
Jalisco$16.00
Rice$1.75
More about El Cantarito
Creekside Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Creekside Bar & Grill

3015 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Perch Platter$17.00
Ceasar Salad$10.00
Creekside Goddess$15.00
More about Creekside Bar & Grill
Memo's House of Pancakes image

 

Memo's House of Pancakes

1714 U.S. 20, Michigan City

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded biscuits and gravy$9.99
#4 Biscuits & Gravy$9.89
Full Biscuits & Gravy$5.99
More about Memo's House of Pancakes
Ritz Klub Tavern image

GRILL

Ritz Klub Tavern

124 W. 4th St., Michigan City

Avg 4.5 (125 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ritz Klub Tavern
Local Option image

 

Local Option

1714 Franklin St., Michigan City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Local Option
Restaurant banner

 

Social Que BBQ and Catering

2824 East Michigan Bvld, Michigan City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$8.00
smoked rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, green onions, mozzarella, and Frank's Redhot rolled in an egg rolls wrap and deep fried with ranch dipping sauce.
3 Brisket Tacos$8.00
Street Style Taco served with Pineapple Pico, Cheese and Magic Sauce
Brisket Grilled Cheese$15.00
Brisket, grilled onions, American cheese on grilled white bread and magic sauce served with fried potato wedges
More about Social Que BBQ and Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Michigan City

Tacos

Steak Tacos

Burritos

