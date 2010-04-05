Go
Barrelhouse The Venue - 113 York St

Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM

605 East 9th Street

Michigan City, IN 46360

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

605 East 9th Street, Michigan City IN 46360

Directions

