Barrelhouse The Venue - 113 York St
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
605 East 9th Street, Michigan City IN 46360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vita del Lago - 521 Franklin Street
No Reviews
521 Franklin Street Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Michigan City
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant