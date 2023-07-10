Cuané 1601 E Michigan Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Cuané is a start-up vegan restaurant that serves American-style vegan food, including burgers, milkshakes, and desserts with the mission to combat the inaccessibility of delicious vegan food options.
1601 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City, IN 46360
