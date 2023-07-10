Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuané 1601 E Michigan Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1601 E Michigan Blvd

Michigan City, IN 46360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cookie

$3.50

Deluxe Chick

$13.50

Bacon Me Please

$13.50


Burgers

Cuané Burg

$12.00

Beyond Cheesy

$12.50

Bacon Me Please

$13.50

Deluxe Chick

$13.50

Double Up Burg

$14.50

Dogs

Chicago Dog

$9.50

American Dog

$8.50

Cuané Sausage

$10.50

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Oreo Milkshake

$6.50

Desserts

Cookie

$3.50

Cupcake

$3.50

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Loaded Fries (Cheese and Jalapeno)

$5.00

Condiments

No Onions

No Pickles

No Mayo

No Tomatoes

No Lettuce

No Mustard

No Peppers

No Relish

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add tomatoes

$0.50

Add pickles

$0.50

Add tomatoes

Add Cuané Sauce

$0.50

Add Chicken

$2.50

Cuané Merch

Glasses

$5.00

Tumbler

$7.50

Stress Ball

$5.00

Buns

Gluten-free

$1.00

Brioche

Pretzel Bun

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Cuané is a start-up vegan restaurant that serves American-style vegan food, including burgers, milkshakes, and desserts with the mission to combat the inaccessibility of delicious vegan food options.

Location

1601 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Option
orange starNo Reviews
1714 Franklin St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Cafe Farina - 825 Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
825 Franklin St Michigan City, IL 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Vita del Lago - 521 Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
521 Franklin Street Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Michigan City

Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
orange star4.3 • 389
3103 E US Highway 12 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Michigan City
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Valparaiso
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston