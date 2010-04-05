Hand Helds

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chicago Dog

$4.00

Beef and meatball

Italian Beef 6 inch

$10.70

Italian Sausage

$8.70

Italian Combo

$15.70

Big Beef 9 inch

$13.70

Big Combo 9 inch

$17.00

Meatball

$9.75

French Bread

$2.50

Sub sandwich

Italian Sub

$9.25+

Smoke Turkey sub

$8.75+

Poor Boy

$6.75+

American Sub

$8.75+

Drinks

2 Liter

Pepsi

$5.25

Diet Pepsi

$5.25

Mountain Dew

$5.25

Mug

$5.25

Crush orange

$5.25

Brisk

$5.25

Crush grape

$5.25

Lipton

$5.25

Starry

$5.25

Bottles

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mug

$2.25

Crush orange

$2.25

Crush grape

$2.25

Starry

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Brisk

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Lipton

$2.25

Salads

Garden

$9.35

Mediterrtanean

$10.35

Caesar

$9.35

Apple Pecan

$10.35

Julienne

$10.35

Pizzas

Full Pizzas

12" Thin Crust Pizza

$14.95

14" Thin Crust Pizza

$17.95

16" Thin Crust Pizza

$19.95

18" Thin Crust Pizza

$22.95

20" Thin Crust Pizza

$24.95

12" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$22.95

14" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$27.95

14" Gluten Free Pizza

$17.95

Pizza Slices

Cheese

$6.35

Sausage

$6.75

Pepperoni

$6.75

Sides

Peppers

Jalapeños

$0.70

Giardiniera

$0.70

Banana peppers

$0.70

Hot giardiniera

$0.70

Chips

Chips

$0.75