Michigan City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Michigan City
More about Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
GRILL
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
3103 E US Highway 12, Michigan City
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
|Burger N Chips
|$5.00
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
More about The Boathouse Grill
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
The Boathouse Grill
701 Washington St, Michigan City
|Popular items
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.99
|Coke
|Red Cream Soda
More about Creekside Bar & Grill
GRILL
Creekside Bar & Grill
3015 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City
|Popular items
|Perch Platter
|$17.00
|Ceasar Salad
|$10.00
|Creekside Goddess
|$15.00
More about Memo's House of Pancakes
Memo's House of Pancakes
1714 U.S. 20, Michigan City
|Popular items
|Loaded biscuits and gravy
|$9.99
|#4 Biscuits & Gravy
|$9.89
|Full Biscuits & Gravy
|$5.99