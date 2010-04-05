Farina Supper Club 3311 Pottawattomie Trail
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3311 Pottawattomie Trail, Michigan City, IN 46360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Swingbelly’s - Michigan City - 3101 E US Hwy 12
No Reviews
3101 E US Hwy 12 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Michigan City
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
More near Michigan City