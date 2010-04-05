Main picView gallery

Farina Supper Club 3311 Pottawattomie Trail

3311 Pottawattomie Trail

Michigan City, IN 46360

Main menu

Hors d'oeuvres

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

4 jumbo shrimp, butter, garlic, Martini & Rossi vermouth, lemon, seasoned bread crumb

Sammy's Sausage & Peppers

$17.00

deliciously charred Italian sausage & sautéed sweet pepper

Oceans 11 Eggplant Stack

$17.00

herb-breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, fire roasted peppers, and aged balsamic

Mediterranean Mussels

$23.00

Fresh mussels sautéed and served with your choice of spicy red Fra Diavolo sauce or white wine garlic sauce

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

crispy bacon, capers, red onion, parmesan & lemon

Calamari - Grilled

$18.00

our grilled calamari with red wine vinaigrette

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

mushrooms stuffed with parmesan herb breadcrumbs and a lemon sauce

Calamari - Fried

$18.00

our fried lightly battered & fried untill golden

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

four jumbo shrimp served with our famous BaDa-Bing sauce

Soups & Salads

Classic Baked French Onion Soup

$14.00

Classic cheese topped baked French onion soup finished with dry sherry

Pasta E Fagioli

$12.00

Our rich soup of prosciutto, white beans, and ditalini pasta

The You'll Think We Are Greek Salad

$16.00

crisp lettuce mix, imported feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, Mighty Vine tomatoes, lemon-oregano vinaigrette

Caesar's Palace Salad

$14.00

classic caesar with buttered croutons, guest choice of with or without anchovies

Italian Wedge Salad

$24.00+

iceberg lettuce wedges, crispy thick cut bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and egg. choice of gorgonzola dressing or Mom’s Thousand Island dressing

Sunday Salad

$12.00

romaine, radicchio, cucumbers, pepperoncini, tomato, garbanzos, pecorino cheese with house Italian vinaigrette. On every Sunday table in Melrose Park back in the day!

Steaks, Chops, Burgers

Filet - 8 oz.

$45.00

Center Cut Pork Chop - 16 oz.

$30.00

Saturday Prime Rib

$52.00+

Our slow roasted prime rib, au jus, housemade horseradish cream, and mashed potato

The Bennett Burger

$17.00

Pastas

Zuppa Di Joe Pesce

$38.00

shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams in a spicy white wine tomato sauce over linguine

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

perfectly al dente rigatoni with classic meat sauce finished with marsala wine

Nana's Gravy

$28.00

slow braised pot roast in red wine crushed tomato sauce served over rigatoni gigante topped with fresh ricotta

Mile High Lasagna

$26.00

layers stacked high with ricotta and seasoned ground beef, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese; baked to perfection

Dean's Linguine with Clam Sauce

$30.00

little neck clams served with your choice of spicy red sauce or white wine garlic sauce over linguine pasta

Joe's Mama's Meatballs

$16.00

housemade meatballs with marinara & whipped ricotta

Chicago Style Spaghetti with Meatballs

$25.00

housemade meatballs in rich marinara with fresh ricotta and pecorino served over al dente spaghetti pasta

Orecchiette Rapini & Sausage

$24.00

baby pasta ears, Italian sausage, garlic & EVOO

Penne Alla Vodka

$24.00

penne, tomato mascarpone sauce with calabrian chilies, vodka, and basil topped with fresh ricotta

Gnocchi Romano

$26.00

housemade gnocchi, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, spring peas, tomato cream sauce

Famous Favorites

Pork Chop Sinatra

$35.00

center cut chop pounded thin with herb bread crumb, calabrese & cherry peppers, fresh sage, and white wine sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

sautéed thinly sliced chicken with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella then baked to perfection, served with a side of pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

sautéed thinly sliced eggplant with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella then baked to perfection, served with a side of pasta

Lamb Chops Velasco

$46.00

two double cut lamb chops, jalapeño peppers, roasted potatoes in a garlic white wine sauce. Or simply broiled with mint jelly

Chicken alla Marsala

$29.00

boneless chicken breast sautéed, served with wild mushrooms and rich marsala wine sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

tender veal pounded thin with prosciutto fresh sage and provolone in tomato wine sauce over linguine

The Old Neighborhood Platter

$35.00

braciole, our famous meatball, and Italian sausage over housemade cavatelli with tomato wine sauce

Crispy Brick Chicken

$36.00

whole semi-boneless roasted chicken served with sautéed broccolini; choice of velasco, original lemon oregano, or vesuvio

Sides

Escarole & Beans

$16.00

escarole, gigante beans, Grecco Italian sausage, EVOO, fresh garlic, parmesan broth, served with crostini

Broccolini Sautéed in Garlic & Oil

$12.00

Baby Spinach Sautéed in Garlic & Oil

$12.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$9.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Coconut Cake

$10.00

Double Fudge Cake

$10.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Vero Gelato

$7.00

Vero handmade gelato - ask for today's flavors

Donations

Name Plaque to Benefit Michiana Humane Society

Name Plaque to Benefit Michiana Humane Society

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
3311 Pottawattomie Trail, Michigan City, IN 46360

Main pic

