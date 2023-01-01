Nachos in Merrillville
Merrillville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville
|Jacarandas Nachos
|$10.00
a bed of chips with beans, cheese, pico, choice of meat, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
choose from steak,chicken, al pastor pork, chorizo, picadillo beef, and pork
More about El Salto - Merillville
El Salto - Merillville
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville
|Nachos El Salto
|$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, layered with beans and marinated pork chunks, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.
|Nachos
|$6.50
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, with option of Beans, Beef, and/or Shredded Chicken
|Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with your choice of fajita style chicken or steak along with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted chihuahua cheese.