Nachos in Merrillville

Go
Merrillville restaurants
Toast

Merrillville restaurants that serve nachos

Main pic

 

Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill

2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jacarandas Nachos$10.00
a bed of chips with beans, cheese, pico, choice of meat, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
choose from steak,chicken, al pastor pork, chorizo, picadillo beef, and pork
More about Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
El Salto image

 

El Salto - Merillville

5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos El Salto$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, layered with beans and marinated pork chunks, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Nachos$6.50
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, with option of Beans, Beef, and/or Shredded Chicken
Fajita Nachos$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with your choice of fajita style chicken or steak along with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted chihuahua cheese.
More about El Salto - Merillville

