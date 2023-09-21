- Home
Asparagus Restuarant 7876 Broadway
7876 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Main Menu
Appetizers
Ahi Appetizer
seared, served w/ ginger tamarind sauce & wasabi
Asparagus Crispy Rolls
Fresh asparagus, bacon, & mozzarella, dusted w/ parmesan
Avocado Crispy Rolls
Avocado, red onion, tomato, & cilantro
Baked Oysters
Six oysters topped w/ bacon & parmesan in Thai basil sauce
Baun cuon
Calamari Tempura
Tempura-battered calamari rings
Chicken Tempura
Chicken breast in tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan
Crab & Cream Cheese
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, cabbage, & noodles
Duo Cargot
Escargot & shrimp, green Thai basil curry, served w/ four halves of garlic bread
Fish Cakes Delight
Chilean sea bass, mahi-mahi, salmon, panko, served w/ mustard sauce
Green Beans Tempura
Tempura batter & parmesan glazed w/ginger-soy sauce
Lemongrass Beef Appetizer
Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds
Lobster Mango Summer Rolls
Lobster, mango, carrots, & mixed greens wrapped in clear rice paper, served w/ tangy hoisin-lime sauce
Peasant's Chicken Satay
Grilled tenderloin marinated in curry, coconut purée, served w/peanut sauce
Phnom Penh Shrimp Skewers
Pork Meatballs
Ribs Appetizer
Half a slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce
Roll Me Out Crispy Platter
A beautiful spread containing one pair of each crispy roll
Saffron Shrimp
Shrimp in saffron tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan
Satay Platter
combination of chicken, shrimp, lamb,lemongrass beef & scallops
Seafood Crispy Rolls
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, & noodles
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Chef's choice of vegetables & shrimp in tempura batter
Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp, celery, & bacon
Thai Chicken Eggrolls
Classic Thai rolls w/ ground chicken, noodles, carrots, & cabbage
Thai Sassy Hot Wings
Six bone-in wings, pineapple, mango, Asian-Cajun sauce, dusted w/ parmesan
Thai Spring Rolls
Soft crepes, cucumbers, bean sprouts, tofu, onions, & eggs, served w/ plum sauce
Vietnamese Spring Rolls
Shrimp, chicken, & basil with fresh vegetables in rice paper, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Young Mountain Lamb
Two lamb chops marinated in fresh garlic & curry, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Soups
Asparagus & Crab Soup
French-inspired thick creamy soup, made w/ white asparagus, fresh crab meat, & angel hair noodles
Coconut Soup
Aromatic lemongrass, coconut broth, galangal, mushrooms, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, & kaffir lime
Pho
Aromatic 48-hour beef broth w/ a sachet d'épices, served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, & jalapeño
Tom Yum
Galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, bell peppers, cilantro, & lime
Wonton Soup
Ground shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, pea pods, & green onions in a savory beef broth
Salads
Asparagus Salad
Mixed spring greens, stir-fried asparagus, balsamic vinegar, parmesan, & peanut sauce
Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, carrots, cabbage, jalapeño, & ginger-vinaigrette
Green Mango Salad
Sautéed shrimp, shredded green mango, cilantro, & red onion in mango-lime dressing
Namsod
ground chicken salad with peanuts, basil, onion and a citrus spiced dressing
Shaking Beef Salad
Seafood Salad
Duck-Pork-Lamb-Beef
Almond Beef
beef tenderloin stir fried with almonds, carrots, mushroom,chestnut, galic, onions and ginger
Bangkok Ribs Dinner
Full slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce
Beef Lover
Beef tenderloin & cashews marinated in a unique steak sauce, served w/ chef's choice of fresh vegetables
Five Spiced Duck
Asian roast duck on a bed of ginger fried rice, served w/ ginger & green onion duck sauce
Garlic Pepper Pork
smoked applewood bacon, stir fried with pork tenderloin, jalapeno & brandy served with mixed vegetables
Grand Marnier Beef Stew
Sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, & rich five-spice broth laced w/ Grand Marnier
Grilled Flank Steak
14 oz steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served w/ mashed potatoes
Lamb Chop Dinner
Five New Zealand chops marinated in curry & coconut purée, served w/ mashed potatoes
Lamb Shank
Lemongrass Beef Dinner
Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ mixed vegetables
Pepper Steak
Beef tenderloin w/ stir-fried tomatoes, bell peppers, peapods, & asparagus, in homemade steak sauce
Pork Chop
Marinated & grilled chop, five-spiced apples, served on a bed of Hawaiian fried rice
Shiitake Duck & Shrimp
Hand-shredded duck, shrimp, & vegetables in an exotic mushroom soy sauce
Suon Nuong
grilled vietnamese pork chop with mixed spring
To Die For Pork Shank
Braised in a sweet caramelized sauce, pork belly, & hard-boiled egg
Seafood
Cilantro Lime Tilapia
Tempura-battered fillet in a cilantro & lemon-butter sauce
Spicy-Baked Salmon
Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables
Sugarcane Salmon
sauteed in a black pepper caramel sauce with sugar cane, served with bok choy & green beans
Sea Bass
Steamed w/ ginger sauce & served w/ stir-fried fresh vegetables
Red Snapper
Deep-fried whole snapper, sautéed baby corn, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, pineapples, & tomatoes in a richly spiced sweet-sour sauce
Asparagus Lover Scallop & Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms, pea pods, in a ginger soy glaze
Soldier Of The Red Sea
Scallops, shrimp, salmon, mussels, calamari, bell peppers, & green beans stir-fried in a spicy sauce
Luxury Seafood Claypot
Sea bass, sea scallops, & shrimp simmered in a caramelized black pepper sauce
Chef Tammy's Seafood Delight
Sautéed lobster tail (8oz), scallops, shrimp, mango, asparagus, & peapods, in a gingered soy sauce
Lemongrass Scallop & Shrimp
shrimp, scallop, bacon, sweet & spicy stir fry
Saffron Scallops
Mojito Halibut Steak
Sesame Mahi-Mahi
Curry salmon
Curry
Mild curry
Pineapple Curry Shrimp
Fresh pineapple, coconut milk, shrimp, & red onions
Monk Curry
Vegetarian curry, tofu, & vegetables
Mussaman Curry
Coconut milk, potatoes, pineapples, onions, & roasted nuts
Green Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil
Red Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil
Thai Banana Curry Duck
Duck, coconut milk, fresh bananas, basil, pineapples, & chef's choice of vegetables
Spicy Catfish Curry
Deep fried catfish fillet, bell peppers, green beans, & crispy basil
Seafood Panang
Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, basil, bell peppers, & peanut butter
Panang
Cardamom, coconut milk, bell peppers, Thai basil, & peanut butter
Stir Fry
Sesame Stir Fry
Tempura chicken, stir-fried vegetables, & tamarind sauce
Garlic Stir Fry
Marinated in garlic, pepper, & brandy, served w/ stir-fried vegetables
Mixed Greenery Stir Fry
Chef's choice of fresh stir-fried vegetables in exotic soy
Broccoli Stir Fry
Stir-fried in a garlic ginger soy gravy
Pineapple Cashew Stir Fry
Sautéed with pineapples, cashews, & vegetables
Siam Delight Stir Fry
Thai stir-fry sauce, & chef's choice of fresh vegetables
Hot & Spicy Stir Fry
Garlic, onions, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, & hot pepper sauce
Spicy Basil Leaves Stir Fry
Basil leaves, jalapeños, crushed garlic, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a light spicy sauce
Nutty Stir Fry
carrots, cashews, lotus, dates, peanuts, almonds & water chestnuts in a sweet & spicy spirited sauce
Ginger Stir Fry
mushrooms, ginger onion garlic
Lemon
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbages, scrambled eggs, & peanuts in a light sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Thin bean thread noodles, chicken, eggs, shrimp (2pcs), & Chef's Choice of fresh vegetables
Drunken Noodles
Wide flat rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, pea pods, basil, scrambled eggs, bamboo, & a touch of exotic wine
Pad See Eiw
Wide flat rice noodles, scrambled eggs, broccoli, & baby bok choy in a sweet soy sauce
Lad Nar
deep fried wide noodles topped with broccoli, ginger onion and garlic in a thickened soy
Spicy Noodles
Spaghetti
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice w/ jalapeños, onions, & fresh Thai basil leaves
Crab Fried Rice
Curry Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp (2 pcs), pineapples, scrambled eggs, baby corn, raisins, carrots, & green onion
Ribeye Fried Rice
Salmon Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
House fried rice cooked in our signature seasoning, onion, garlic, egg, carrott
Asparagus fried rice chicken
Sides
Hot Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sweet & Sour Bottle
Peanut Sauce
Duck Sauce
Small Curry Sauce (6oz)
Avocado Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Side Stir Fried Vegetables
Side Of Rice
Garlic Bread (2pcs)
Side Of Noodles
Stir fry asparagus
Smoked bacon green beans
Dessert
NA Beverage
Mocktails
Tea
Coffee
Spanish Wine Dinner
Wine Dinner Ticket
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
LOCATED IN MERRILLVILLE, IN, ASPARAGUS RESTAURANT IS DEDICATED TO A CLASSIC UPSCALE DINING EXPERIENCE, FEATURING A VERSATILE ASIAN-FUSION MENU AND EXEMPLARY MARTINI BAR.
7876 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410