Seafood
American
Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8160 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN 46410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Station 21 American Grill
4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Merrillville
More near Merrillville