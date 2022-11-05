Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Red Nar Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

8160 Mississippi St

Merrillville, IN 46410

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Meal
Fries
Chicken Shawarma Bowl 32 oz

Bowl Menu

Falafel Bowl 24 oz

Falafel Bowl 24 oz

$13.50

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Falafel Bowl 32 oz

$17.50

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl 24 oz

Chicken Shawarma Bowl 24 oz

$13.50

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl 32 oz

$17.50

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Steak Shawarma Bowl 24 oz

Steak Shawarma Bowl 24 oz

$15.00

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Steak Shawarma Bowl 32 oz

$19.00

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Lamb Kebab Bowl 32 oz

$21.50

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken/Steak Shawarma Bowl 32 oz

$18.25

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Shish Tawook Bowl 32 oz

$19.00

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken Kebab Bowl 32 oz

$19.00

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Veggie Bowl 24 oz

$10.75

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Veggie Bowl 32 oz

$13.50

Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Pita Pocket Menu

Falafel Pita

$14.25

Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$14.25

Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Steak Shawarma Pita

$15.50

Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Lamb Kebab Pita

$17.75

Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Shish Tawook Pita

$15.50

Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken Kebab Pita

$15.50

Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken/Steak Shawarma Pita

$14.75

Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Veggie Pita

$10.75

Fresh toasted pita pocket, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Wrap Menu

Falafel Wrap

$13.50

Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$13.50

Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken/Steak Shawarma Wrap

$14.50

Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Steak Shawarma Wrap

$15.00

Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Shish Tawook Wrap

$15.00

Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$15.00

Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Lamb Kebab Wrap

$17.00

Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Fresh toasted wrap bread, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.

Kids Menu 3PD

Kids Bowl

$10.06

Rice bed with chicken and choice of 1 topping.

Red Nar Signature Meals Menu

Chicken Shawarma Meal

Chicken Shawarma Meal

$17.86

Includes Fries & Your Choice of Fountain Drink Alternative Drink Upcharge 0.75

Steak Shawarma Meal

$19.16

Includes Fries & Your Choice of Fountain Drink Alternative Drink Upcharge 0.75

Drinks Menu (3PD)

Pepsi

$2.93+Out of stock
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.93+

Mountain Dew

$2.93+

Dr. Pepper

$2.93+
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.93+
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.93+
Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.93+
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.93+
Barbican Assorted Flavors

Barbican Assorted Flavors

$6.16

Yogurt Drink Assorted Flavors

$4.86Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.59

Dole Pink Lemonade

$3.90Out of stock

Mango Juice

$4.86Out of stock

Vimto

$4.86

Rani

$6.16

Pure Leaf Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.90

Sides & Extras Menu

Fries

$4.88

Falafel pc

$1.56

Falafel Dozen

$11.36

Grape Leaves (3)

$5.51

Pita pc

$1.24

16 and 8 Ounce Options Menu

Hummus 16 Ounces

$12.66

Hummus 8 Ounces

$8.76

Baba Ghanouj 16 Ounces

$12.66

Baba Ghanouj 8 Ounces

$8.76

Salad 16 Ounces

$10.06

Salad 8 Ounces

$7.46

Rice 16 Ounces

$11.36

Rice 8 Ounces

$6.83

Soup 3PD

Lentil Soup 3PD

$6.25

8 oz of delicious lentil soup made in house!

Spicy Vegetable Soup 3PD

$6.25

8 oz of delicious vegetable soup made in house!

Combos

Falafel Combo

$9.99

4 pc of homemade falafel, hummus, pita pc, & small drink.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8160 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN 46410

Directions

Gallery
RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL image
RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL image
Main pic

Map
