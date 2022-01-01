Provecho - Latin Provisions

In Spanish and Latin cultures “Buen Provecho” was a way to wish good eating to family, friends, and neighbors. The ancient phrase means “may this food be good for your health and sit well with you.” It was a cultural way to convey the sincerity of our love through a meal. In that same spirit, Provecho brings a fine dining experience to Crown Point Indiana with a unique mixture of exquisite Latin American and Spanish culinary specialties, paired



110 South Main Street