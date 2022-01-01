Provecho - Latin Provisions

Go
In Spanish and Latin cultures “Buen Provecho” was a way to wish good eating to family, friends, and neighbors. The ancient phrase means “may this food be good for your health and sit well with you.” It was a cultural way to convey the sincerity of our love through a meal. In that same spirit, Provecho brings a fine dining experience to Crown Point Indiana with a unique mixture of exquisite Latin American and Spanish culinary specialties, paired

110 South Main Street

Popular Items

Empanadas - Two$10.00
Ribeye - poblano, fingerling, queso asadero, olive, egg, chimichurri, three chili guava; Shrimp - fingerling, morita chiles, queso asadero, butternut, aji Amarillo aioli; Chicken Tinga - sweet plantain, lime crema, freso cheese.
Guacamole$10.00
Your choice of Traditional pico, or Pineapple Habenero pico
Empanadas - Four$18.00
Ribeye - poblano, fingerling, queso asadero, olive, egg, chimichurri, three chili guava; Shrimp - fingerling, morita chiles, queso asadero, butternut, aji Amarillo aioli; Chicken Tinga - sweet plantain, lime crema, freso cheese.
Scallop & Short Rib$30.00
Sea scallops, braised short rib, sweet plantain, poblano grits.
Yucca Fries$6.00
Fried yucca served with house made garlic aioli
Steak Tacos$16.00
Steak, avocado salsa, white onion, cilantro, fresco cheese.
Salsa$3.00
Your choice of Roja, Verde, Picante
Poblano Grits$6.00
Side of cheesy poblano grits.
1# Family Package
Package includes 1 lb. protein of your choice, rice, beans, toppings, chips, salsa, small guacamole, and a choice of 15 tortillas.
Toppings include: onion, cilantro, limes, avocado salsa, queso fresco.
Brussels$12.00
Crispy brussels. potatoe, turnips, garlic aoili, cotija. black garlic, spiced honey.
Location

Crown Point IN

Sunday2:30 pm - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
