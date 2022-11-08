Main Street Cafe 111 N. Main St

A map showing the location of Main Street Cafe 111 N. Main StView gallery

Popular Items

Country Skillet
Supreme Meat Lovers Skillet
Soup Bowl

NA Beverage

Coffee

$2.49

Water

Soda Water

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Peach Tea

$3.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Kid Bev

$1.50

Cold Brew

$3.99

Cold Brew W/ Sweet Cold Foam

$4.49

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.99

Refill (Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Tea)

$0.75

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.99

Breakfast Starters

Potato Pancakes

$6.99

Two potato pancakes with cinnamon sour cream

Thick Cut Bacon

$7.99

Thick sliced applewood smoked bacon off the slab

Parfait

$6.99

Greek yogurt, crunchy granola, fresh berries, local honey, toasted walnuts and cinnamon

Oatmeal

$6.49

Served with fresh fruit, cinnamon & milk

Classic Egg Breakfast

Served with your choice of hash browns or American fries, toast or mini pancakes

Two Eggs

$6.99

Two Eggs + Meat

$8.99

Steak & Eggs

Top Sirloin Steak & Two Eggs

$12.99

6oz baseball cut sirloin steak

Rib Eye & Two Eggs

$13.99

Hand cut 8oz ribeye steak

Country Fried Steak & Two Eggs

$11.99

Covered in country gravy

Three Egg Omelets

Plain Omelet

$7.99

Denver Omelet

$10.29

Ham, onions, green peppers and American cheese

Greek Omelet

$10.29

Gyros, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes

Veggie Omelet

$10.29

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and American cheese

Gus's Omelet

$10.49

Sausage, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Avocado Omelet

$10.99

Avocado, green peppers onions, onions, tomatoes and Swiss cheese

Everything Omelet

$10.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, sausage, bacon, Swiss cheese and American cheese

Country Omelet

$10.49

Sausage, potatoes, country gravy and cheddar cheese

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$9.99

Meatlovers Omelet

$11.49

Skillets

Chef's Hot

$10.49

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese and hot sauce

American Skillet

$10.29

Onions, green peppers and ham, topped with American cheese

Greek Skillet

$10.49

Gyros, spinach, tomato & onions topped with feta cheese and tzatziki

Garden Skillet

$10.29

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms, topped with cheddar cheese

Country Skillet

$10.49

Sausage and cheddar cheese topped with country gravy

Meat Lovers Skillet

$10.99

Ham, bacon & sausage, topped with cheddar cheese

Supreme Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.49

Ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers and onions, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Mexican Skillet

$10.99

Chorizo, onion, jalapeño, cilantro and avocado, topped with cheddar cheese. Served with corn tortillas instead of toast.

The Philly Skillet

$13.49

Sliced ribeye steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese

Custom Skillet

$7.99

Eggs Benedict

Original Eggs Benedict

$10.49

Ham (off the bone) and hollandaise sauce

Avocado Benedict

$10.49

Sliced tomato, avocado and hollandaise sauce

Huevos Benedictos

$10.49

Chorizo sausage, avocado, chipotle hollandaise sauce

Carnitas Benedict

$10.99

Jalapeño corn bread, pulled pork, salsa verde, cilantro

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$12.99

Thinly sliced salmon, chives, hollandaise sauce

Handhelds

Morning Starter

$10.49

Fluffy toasted croissant sandwich with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage patties and American cheese

Fried Chicken Waffle

$10.99

Sweet maple waffle, deep-fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with hot honey. Not served with eggs.

Everything Bagel

$10.99

Applewood smoked bacon, avocado and Swiss cheese

Southern Western Wrap

$10.99

Chorizo, jalapeño, onions, cheddar cheese, salsa, cilantro and avocado

Lumberjack Wrap

$10.99

Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese and hash browns stuffed inside

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.29

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Main Street Cafe Combos

Hercules

$10.49

Three eggs (any style), three bacon, two sausage links, served with your choice of potato and toast

Deuces

$9.99

Two eggs (any style), two cakes, two links & two bacon

French Toast Combo

$9.99

Two slices of French toast, two eggs (any style), bacon, sausage or ham

Real Country Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs (any style), two sausage patties, two biscuits, covered with country gravy

House Specials

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips, homemade tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese, avocado and scrambled eggs. Add carnitas $3.00, Add sour scream $.50

Lox

$11.49

Everything bagel, cream cheese, capers, red onion and smoked salmon

Our Sweet Side

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Pancakes (3)

$6.99

Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Triple Berry

$10.99

Seasonal fresh berries, meyer lemon curd, raspberry sauce, vanilla whipped cream, powdered sugar

Nutella Stuffed Cakes

$10.99

Nutella stuffed pancakes, bananas, crunch, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar

Plain Crepes

$6.99

Walnut Streusel Crepes

$10.49

3 crepes, topped with seasonal berries, walnut streusel, powdered sugar, sauce

French Toast

$6.99

French Toast Half

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.49

Cinnamon roll dipped in our batter, pecans, caramel sauce, frosting

Sides

Two Eggs

$2.99

1 Egg

$1.99

Hash Browns

$3.29

American Fries

$3.29

French Fries

$3.49

Bacon

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Patties Sausage

$3.99

Links Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Corn Beef Hash

$4.49

Chicken Breast

$3.99

Toast

$2.59

Bagel w\ Cream Cheese

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Avocado

$1.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Grits

$3.99

Country Gravy

$1.79

Hollandaise

$1.89

Green Salsa

$1.89

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.79

Cream Cheese

$0.79

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Sweet Muffin

$2.99

Starters

Saganaki

$7.49

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Pot Stickers

$7.99Out of stock

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.99

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Soups & Salads

Greek Salad

$9.49

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Berry Salad

$10.49

Dinner Salad

$3.49

Soup Quart

$9.99

Chili Quart

$10.99

Soup Bowl

$3.99

Soup Cup

$2.99

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Handhelds

Super BLT

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Club House

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Italian Beef

$10.99

Gyros Pita

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Burgers

Whiskey Burger

$11.49

Main St. Burger

$11.49

BYO Burger

$8.99

Gourmet Grilled

The Classic

$8.49

Triple Cheese

$9.49Out of stock

Patty Melt

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Chicken Pesto

$10.99

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce*

$11.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Best of Midwest

Hot Meatloaf

$12.99

Hot Roast Beef

$12.99

Hot Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Vegetable Medley

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Country Gravy

$1.99

Brown Gravy

$1.79

Feta Cheese

$1.49

Dressing

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.79

Cream Cheese

$0.79

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Kids Corn Dog

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kids Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$6.49

Specials

Apple Bread Pudding

$6.99

Pumpkin Stuffed FT

$10.99

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

Pot Roast Skillet

$12.99

Sweet Potato Skillet

$10.99

Mac Bites

$7.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Mush Wrap

$10.99

Ma's Meatloaf

$11.99

$7 Quart Soup Special

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 N. Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

