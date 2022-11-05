Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mediterranean

Provecho - Latin Provisions

110 South Main Street

Crown Point, IN 46307

Empanadas - Four
Guacamole
Yucca Fries

Heirloom tomato, cucumber, paprika, sherry.

Salsa

$3.00

Your choice of Roja, Verde, Picante

Guacamole

$11.00

Your choice of Traditional pico, or Pineapple Habenero pico

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Five Hands butternut squash, pumpkin oil, spicy pepitas, creme fraiche.

Queso Fundito

$9.00

Queso chihuahua, queso Oaxaca, and your choice of topping.

Five Hands Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, avocado green goddess, jicama, watermelon radish, cotija, pepitas.

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, shrimp, avocado, mango, morita, sesame leche

Shishitos

$11.00

Mild shishito peppers, garlic aioli, cotija.

Brussels

$12.00

Crispy brussels, cauliflower, potato, garlic aoili, spiced honey.

Esquites

$11.00

Sweet corn, serrano butter, cotija, chile.

Chile Relleno

$20.00

Stuffed coal toasted poblano, butternut squash, Oaxaca, salsa kolito, epazote.

Tamales

$15.00

Short-rib birra, salsa fresca, lime crema, queso fresco,

Empanadas - Two

$10.00

Ribeye - poblano, fingerling, queso asadero, olive, egg, chimichurri, three chili guava; Shrimp - fingerling, morita chiles, queso asadero, butternut, aji Amarillo aioli; Chicken Tinga - sweet plantain, lime crema, freso cheese.

Empanadas - Four

$18.00

Ribeye - poblano, fingerling, queso asadero, olive, egg, chimichurri, three chili guava; Shrimp - fingerling, morita chiles, queso asadero, butternut, aji Amarillo aioli; Chicken Tinga - sweet plantain, lime crema, freso cheese.

Wood-Fired Mussels

$17.00

Chorizo, sofrito, almond picada.

Octopus

$21.00

Wood-fired Spanish octopus, almond picada, crispy fingerlings and tumeric adobo.

Scallop & Short Rib

$31.00

Sea scallops, braised short rib, sweet plantain, poblano grits.

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Steak, avocado salsa, white onion, cilantro, fresco cheese.

Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

Onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa fresca.

Pork Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00

Pork al pastor, gaujillo, morita chile salsa, pineapple pico, avocado espuma.

Brussel Tacos

$13.00

Crispy brussels, fingerling potato, morita chile sauce, and chihuahua cheese.

Arroz Con Pollo

$32.00

Chicken, papaya, morita honey glaze, citrus cilantro salad, brissels, orros con gandules.

Stuffed Snapper

$35.00

crab cake, coconut habanero veloute, asparagus, arroz con gandules.

48oz Bone-in-Ribeye

$112.00

Bone-in ribeye, poblano grits, borracho beans, sweet plantains. Serves 2-4. Please allow 45 minutes for preparation.

Surf & Turf

$68.00

8oz. tenderloin filet & 8oz. butter-poached lobster tail, broccolini, carrot puree, chile herb butter.

Filet

$44.00

8oz. tenderloin filet, asparagus, carrot puree, chile herb butter.

Pork Chop - Howe

$32.00

Howe Farms | Nose to Tail Program 12oz. pork chop, turmeric adobo, crispy garlic brussels, poblano grits. | Crown Point, IN

Special: Goat Birria Tacos & Consome

$17.00Out of stock

Special: Goat Lolly Pop

$18.00Out of stock

Branzino

$38.00

1 lb. whole bone-in Branzino, salsa veracruz, grilled citrus, arroz con gandules.Serves 2-3.

Brochetas

$39.00

Skewer of beef tenderloin medallions, shrimp, & summer vegetables. Served with mojo picon, chimichurri, & arroz con gandules.

Lobster Tail 8oz. - Side

$44.00

Churrasco Enhancement. Achiote butter poached lobster tail

Scallop - Side

$9.00

Churrasco Enhancement. Pan seared scallop.

Shrimp Skewer (5 PCs.)

$12.00

Poblano Grits

$6.00

Side of cheesy poblano grits.

Side of Beans

$5.00

Side of our Pork-belly borracho mayocoba beans.

Side of Rice

$4.00

Arroz con gandules, achiote, and cilantro.

Side Rice & Beans

$9.00

Sides of our House made arroz con gandules, and pork-belly boracho beans.

Sweet Plaintains

$8.00

Side of fried sweet plantains, served with lime crema and queso fresco.

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Fried yucca served with house made garlic aioli

Churros de Bolsa

$10.00

Bag of churro doughnuts, mexican chocolate and berry dipping sauce.

Raspberry & Chocolate Pinata

$15.00

Raspberry flan, chocolate mousse truffle, cake crumble, fresh raspberry, whip cream.

Creama Catalana

$11.00

Cinnamon citrus custard, carmelized sugar, berries, vanilla bean whip.

Pastel de Elote

$11.00

Sweet corn cake, mexican vanilla bean ice cream, doulce de leche, strawberries rhubarb compote.

Sangria Berry Sorbet

$4.00

Five Hands, Melon & Lychee Sorbet

$4.00

White Chocolate Banana Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cinnamon whipped cream.

Employee Fajita Bowl no discount allowed

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Cocktail Howler Kit 32oz

$35.00

Kits to make your favorite Provecho cocktails right at home. Enjoy a Papacito, Black & Gold, Escobar, and many other signatures right from your own home bar!

Take & Shake Margarita Kit

$50.00

A take home kit to make your favorite Margaritas right at home! Includes a bottle of Exotico tequila, cold pressed lime juice, and Provecho's signature agave syrup blend.

Kitchen High 5

Kitchen High 5

$5.00

Send the kitchen home smiling. This item is given to the kitchen staff as a gratuity at the end of the night. Salud. Buen Provecho.

All packages include: Rice, beans, toppings, chips, salsa, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.
1# Family Package

1# Family Package

Package includes 1 lb. protein of your choice, rice, beans, toppings, chips, salsa, small guacamole, and a choice of 15 tortillas. Toppings include: onion, cilantro, limes, avocado salsa, queso fresco.

2# Family Package

2# Family Package

Package includes 2# of a protein of your choice, rice, beans, toppings, chips, two salsas, two small guacamoles, and a choice of 30 tortillas. Toppings include: onion, cilantro, limes, avocado salsa, queso fresco.

Extra Corn Tortillas (15)

$2.25

Extra Flour Tortillas (15)

$3.25

Take & Bake Empanadas (6)

$24.00

Take & Bake Empanadas (12)

$48.00

Quart of Guacamole

$28.00

Your choice of traditional pico de gallo or grilled pineapple mango habanero. Served with chips.

Quart of Salsa

$12.00

Your choice of roja, verde, or picante. Served with chips.

1/2# Carnita (Protien Only)

$14.00

1/2# Arrachera (Protien Only)

$28.00

1/2# Chicken Adobo (Protien Only)

$14.00

Tortillas - By The Dozen

$2.00
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
In Spanish and Latin cultures “Buen Provecho” was a way to wish good eating to family, friends, and neighbors. The ancient phrase means “may this food be good for your health and sit well with you.” It was a cultural way to convey the sincerity of our love through a meal. In that same spirit, Provecho brings a fine dining experience to Crown Point Indiana with a unique mixture of exquisite Latin American and Spanish culinary specialties, paired

110 South Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307

