A map showing the location of Winston's Jerk Chicken- Country Club Hills 4039 183rd stView gallery
Latin American

Winston's Jerk Chicken- Country Club Hills 4039 183rd st

63 Reviews

$$

4039 183rd st

Country Club Hills, IL 60478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Mexican Jerk

Jerk Taco

$3.99

Jerk Burrito

$9.99

Jerk Quesadilla

$7.99

Winston's Specials

Jerk Crispy Philly w/ Fries

$9.99

Jerk Philly w/ Fries

$9.99

Jerk Wraps

$8.99

Jerk Pita

$8.99

Jerk Loaded Fries

$9.99

Grande Jerk Nachos

$9.99

JR Jerk Nachos

$6.99

Jerk Salad

$10.99

Jerk Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Jerk Bowl

$7.99

Jerk Chicken

Whole White Jerk Chicken

$15.99

Whole Dark

$11.99

Whole Mixed

$11.99

1/2 White

$8.99

1/2 Dark

$6.99

1/2 Mixed

$7.99

1/4 White

$4.99

1/4 Dark

$3.99

4 wings w/fries

$8.99

6 wings w/fries

$11.99

10 wings w/fries

$18.99

20 wings

$34.99

30 wings

$49.99

50 wings

$79.99

Meals on the go

Dark Jerk Lunch Special

$10.99

White Jerk Lunch Special

$11.99

4 Wings Lunch Special

$11.99

Curry Chicken Lunch Special

$11.99

Brown Stew Chicken Lunch Special

$11.99

Oxtails Lunch Special

$14.99

Curry Goat Lunch Special

$14.99

Catfish Lunch Special

$14.99

Jerk Shrimp Lunch Special

$14.99

Dinner Specials

Dark Jerk Dinner Special

$13.99

White Jerk Dinner Special

$14.99

Mixed Jerk Dinner Special

$14.99

6 Wing Dinner Special

$14.99

Curry Chicken Dinner Special

$14.99

Brown Stew Chicken Dinner Special

$13.99

Oxtails Dinner Special

$19.99

Curry Goat Dinner Special

$17.99

Catfish Dinner Special

$19.99

Jerk Shrimp Dinner Special

$18.99

Veggie Plate

$12.99

Red Snaaper

$24.99

Who!e Chicken Dinner

$24.99

3 Taco Dinner

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Salmon Dinner

$24.99

Combo Meals

Oxtails & Jerk Chicken (Dark) Meal

$17.99

Oxtails & Jerk Chicken (White) Meal

$18.99

Oxtails & Shrimp Meal

$19.99

Curry Goat & Jerk Chicken (Dark) Meal

$16.99

Curry Goat & Jerk Chicken (White) Meal

$17.99

Catfish & Jerk Chicken (Dark) Meal

$16.99

Catfish & Jerk Chicken (White) Meal

$17.99

Catfish & Jerk Shrimp Meal

$19.99

Curry Chicken And Shrimp

$17.99

Jerk Alfredo Bowls

Small Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Large Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Small Jerk Shrimp Alfredo

$9.99

Large Jerk Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Small Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$9.99

Large Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Small Jerk Shrimp Pineapple

$9.99

Large Jerk Shrimp Pineapple

$16.99

Sides

Small Fries

$3.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Candied Yams

$5.99

Plantains

$4.99

String Beans

$4.99

Garlic Potatoes

$3.99

Cabbage

$4.99

Beef Patty

$3.25

Small Jerk Sauce

$6.99

Large Jerk Sauce

$12.99

1 Cup Sauce

$0.50

2 Cups Sauce

$1.00

Chz Cup

$1.00

Bread

$0.50

Small Greens

$4.99

Large Greens

$6.99

Small Callaloo

$4.99

Oxtails

$15.99

Curry Goat

$12.99

Alferdo Sauce Cup

$2.00

Monday

5 pc. Chicken Wings

$9.99

Tuesday

3 Jerk Chicken Tacos

$6.99

Wednesday

Small Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Thursday

4 pc. Leg and Thighs

$6.99

Friday

3 pc. Catfish W/ Fries

$9.99

Saturday and Sunday

10 pc. Leg and Thighs

$19.99

20 pc. Leg and Thighs

$29.99

Drinks

Can Pop

$0.99

Water

$0.99

Mystic

$2.25

Jamaican Pops

$2.25

Frozen Lemonade

$2.49

Obama

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Caramel Cake

$6.00

Cookies

$3.99

SMALL CATERING

SM JERK CHICKEN

$50.00

SM CURRY CHICKEN

$50.00

SM JERK CATFISH

$80.00

SM JERK SHRIMP

$75.00

SM CHICKEN ALFREDO

$55.00

SM OXTAILS

$120.00

SM BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$50.00

15 Patties

$29.99

Small Goat

$80.00

MEDIUM CATERING

MD JERK CHICKEN

$70.00

MD CURRY CHICKEN

$70.00

MD JERK CATFISH

$120.00

MD JERK SHRIMP

$120.00

MD CHICKEN ALFREDO

$75.00

MD OXTAILS

$180.00

MD BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$70.00

LARGE CATERING

LG JERK CHICKEN

$90.00

LG CURRY CHICKEN

$90.00

LG JERK CATFISH

$180.00

LG JERK SHIRMP

$180.00

LG CHICKEN ALFREDO

$95.00

LG OXTAILS

$220.00

LG BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$90.00

Catering Order

SMALL SIDES

SM Rice & Beans

$30.00

SM Mac & Cheese

$30.00

SM Steam Cabbage

$30.00

SM Candied Yams

$30.00

SM Plantains

$30.00

SM String Beans

$30.00

SM Garlic Potatoes

$30.00

SM Fries

$30.00

SM Greens

$30.00

MEDIUM SIDES

MD Rice & Beans

$40.00

MD Mac & Cheese

$40.00

MD Steam Cabbage

$40.00

MD Candied Yams

$40.00

MD Plantains

$40.00

MD String Beans

$40.00

MD Garlic Potatoes

$40.00

MD Fries

$40.00

LARGE SIDES

LG Rice & Beans

$60.00

LG Mac & Cheese

$60.00

LG Steam Cabbage

$60.00

LG Candied Yams

$60.00

LG Plantains

$60.00

LG String Beans

$60.00

LG Garlic Potatoes

$60.00

LG Fries

$60.00

LG Greens

$60.00

JERK TURKEY

Small Jerked Turkey

$50.00

Large Jerked Turkey

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4039 183rd st, Country Club Hills, IL 60478

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

