Chicken sandwiches in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Crown Point restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Station 21 American Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria image

 

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

11319 South Broadway, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich*$10.45
A grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side. Includes French Fries.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich*$10.90
Grilled chicken made with our original marinara sauce and baked with cheese. Includes French Fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Square Roots

108 N. Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2nd To Naan Chicken Sandwich$15.00
