2551 Clifford Road

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Shareables

Blistered Peppers

$8.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers Drizzled with Your Choice of Olive or Hot Chili Oil.

Elote Hush Puppies

$11.00

Deep Fried Sweet Corn Hush Puppies served with Smoked Paprika Sauce

Fry Flights With Sauces

$12.00

Fry Flights With Sauces: Choice of 3 Fries, Choice of 3 Sauces.

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Choice of Roasted Red Pepper, Black Bean or Roasted Garlic Hummus served with Pita, Cucumber, and Carrots.

Pretzel Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Pretzel Bites. Served with House Made Beer Cheese

Short Rib Eggroll

$13.00

Braised Short Rib, Cabbage, Pickled Carrot, and Smoked Cheddar, Served with Spicey Mustard BBQ

Smoked Salmon Dip

$13.00

House Smoked Salmon, Caper, and Fresh Herbs in a Savory Dip. Served with Crostini

Greens

Athena Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix Green's, Charred Vedalia and Fennel, Prosciutoo, Goat Cheese Crumble, Trailmix, with Citrus Vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Spring Mix Greens, Blistered Heirloom Cheery Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Shaved Parmesan, with Basil Pesto Dressing

Cogg Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Bacon or Coconut Bacon, Chickpea, Sweet Corn, Blistered Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Sliced Avocado, Red Onion, with House Ranch Dressing

Grand Tour Salad

$14.00

Citrus Rubbed Kale, Blood Orange Supreme, Artichoke Hearts, Chickpea, Charred Fennel, with Cumin Scented Dressing

The Taco Trail

Brisket Tacos

$11.00

House Smoked and Hand Pulled Brisket on Corn Tortilla. Topped with Pickled Cabbage, White Cheddar, and Spicey Mustard BBQ

Cochinitas Tacos

$11.00

Citrus Marinated Pork Shoulder Smoked in Banana Leaves on Corn Tortilla. Topped with Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, and Poblano Sauce

Vegan Tacos

$11.00

Marinated hearts of palm on Corn Tortilla. Topped with Cilantro-Lime Slaw, Creamy Sriracha Sauce

Handhelds

Alpine Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb Elk Patty, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Bourbon Glazed Onions, Garlic Aioli.

Bbq Brisket

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Pickled Carrot, Cucumber Slaw, Cilantro-Lemon Aioli, and Spring Mix.

Prairie Fire Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb Beef or Beyond Burger Patty, Smoked or Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapeno Jelly, Shredded Greens, and Smokey Mayo.

Short Ride Melt

$15.00

Braised Short Rib, Roasted Oyster Mushrooms, Redeye Cheddar Gravy.

Trailhead Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb Bison Patty, Blueberry Beriyaki, White Cheddar, Sauteed Spinach on Pretzel Bun

Signature Plates

Fishtail

$24.00Out of stock

8 oz Herb-Crusted Filet of Faroe Salmon, Blistered Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Sauteed Broccolini, Lemon-Herb Creme Sauce, Trail Mix.

King of The Mountain

$36.00Out of stock

16oz Hand Cut Ribeye Steak, Marbled Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable.

King Trumpet Pile

$26.00Out of stock

Trumpet Scallops, Seasonal Vegetable, Celery Root Puree, Trail Mix

Torque Chop

$28.00Out of stock

14 oz Double Bone-in Pork Chop Cured in House, Honey Garlic Glaze, Carrot Puree, Seasonal Vegetable, Trail Mix

Mac & Cheese

White Ridge

$14.00

White cheddar, broccolini, tomato, pretzel dusting

Clifford Grove

$14.00

Vegan cheddar, oyster mushroom, cherry tomato, broccolini

Mac and Bleu

$14.00

Gorgonzola, brisket, mushroom, pepercorn, pretzel dusting

Tipsy Pig

$14.00

Beer cheese, pulled pork, bacon, bourboun onion, pretzel dusting

Kids Menu

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Mini Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

SIDES

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$5.00

Chili &Cumin Seasoned Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Bar Snacks

Dip in the Road

$6.00

Spicey Horseradish-Dijon Dip with Snack Pretzels

Pickle Plate

$5.00

Selection of our house pickled vegetables

Trail Mix

$5.00

Seasoned Mix of Crispy Chickpea, Pepita, and Corn Nuts

Sauces

3 Grain Mustard

$0.75

Basil Pesto

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Beriyaki

$0.75

Cilantro-Lemon Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

House Ketchup

$0.75

Poblano Sauce

$0.75

Siracha Mayo

$0.75

Smoked Paprika Sauce

$0.75

Spicey Mustard BBQ

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Cafe Drinks

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso and Water

Bubble Tea

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.00

French Press

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.50+

Pour Over

$7.00

Tea

$4.00+

Tea Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Grab N Go

Apple

$0.75

Banana

$1.00

Be Good Juice

$10.50

Buddha Bowl

$8.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Root & Revelry Soda

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Skratch Energy Chews

$2.50Out of stock

Skratch Energy Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Untapped Waffle

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee Beans

Colombia Tolima Suave

$18.24

Guatemala Ixlama

$19.00

Honduras Jahaira Cardona

$19.00

Kenya Cahi Estate

$21.00

Nightshade - Dark Roast

$19.00

Ethiopia Gedeb Gotti

$24.00

Pastries

Breakfast Bread

$3.50

Cobbler - V/Gf

$7.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cookie Bar

$3.50

Crostata - GF

$7.00

Danish

$4.50

Mini Bundt Cake

$4.50

Mini Cheesecake

$4.00

Mini Pie

$7.00

Muffin - GF

$3.75

Muffin - V/GF

$4.00

Pumpkin Mocha Bar - GF

$3.75

Scone

$3.50

Superfood Ball

$3.75

Tart

$7.50

V\gf Apple Upside Cake

$4.00

Cheesecake Bar

$3.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Trailyard was created to give our community a place to celebrate with family and laugh with friends while enjoying a cocktail, hearty meal or fresh cup of coffee. Founded out of the mountain biking culture, we aim to educate, inspire and uplift our outdoor community. Whether you are conquering the Creekside trails or a plate of artisan French fries we invite you to relax, indulge and recharge.

Location

2551 Clifford Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

