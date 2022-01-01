Trailyard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Trailyard was created to give our community a place to celebrate with family and laugh with friends while enjoying a cocktail, hearty meal or fresh cup of coffee. Founded out of the mountain biking culture, we aim to educate, inspire and uplift our outdoor community. Whether you are conquering the Creekside trails or a plate of artisan French fries we invite you to relax, indulge and recharge.
Location
2551 Clifford Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Valparaiso
Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant