Pestos Italian Restaurant
419 Reviews
$$
3123 Calumet Ave
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Popular Items
Menu Features
**Seared Scallop Appetizer
Gluten Free - Jumbo Seared Scallops Served over Roasted Garlic Sauce and Topped with Roasted Macadamia Nuts.
Steak Salad
Marinated and Grilled Steak atop Mixed Greens, Apples, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, and Roasted Walnuts. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Butternut Squash Filled Ravioli Finished with a Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce.
Seafood alla Vodka
Lobster Tail Meat, Jumbo Shrimp, and Jumbo Sea Scallops Sautéed in our Famous Vodka Sauce and Served over Herbed Pappardelle Pasta and Asparagus.
Stuffed Chicken
Chicken Breasts Stuffed with a Blend of Italian Cheeses, Pancetta, Sautéed Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Roasted Pine Nuts. Served over Asparagus and 6-Cheese Ravioli; Finished with a Roasted Garlic Sauce.
Portabella Beef Tenderloin
Grilled Filet Mignon Served Over a Crab & Cheese Stuffed Portabella Cap and Romano Mashed Potatoes. Finished with a Brandy Sauce.
Tuscan Filet
Gluten Free - Grilled Filet Mignon Bubbling Gorgonzola & Tomato Basil Cruda. Served over Romano Mashed Potatoes & Asparagus. GF
Lamb Chops
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Served with your choice of alfredo sauce $6. Cheddar cheese sauce $5. Pizza or marinara sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce $9 Gluten Free
Toasted Raviolis
Raviolis filled with spicy cheese and lightly fried. Served with our marinara sauce $6
Fried Mozzarella
Breaded mozzarella fried and served with our marinara sauce $6
Garlic Bread
Made with our own Italian bread $5 Add melted mozzarella cheese for an additional $1
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Our Italian bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Calamari
Our famous hand breaded calamari delicately fried
Bruschetta
Toasted garlic bread served with our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, garlic and sprinkled with Pecorino-Romano cheese
Shrimp De Jonghe
Five tender jumbo shrimp broiled in fresh garlic and butter and topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Portabella De Jonghe
A hearty portabella mushroom broiled in fresh garlic and butter and topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Pesto's Platter
A combination of our calamari, fried mozzarella, toasted raviolis, and shrimp de jonghe. Served with marinara sauce
Salsa Cruda Bread
Italian bread topped with a combination of our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, and garlic. Topped with melted provolone cheese
Sauteed Italian Sausage
Our Italian sausage sautéed with red and green bell peppers, red onions, and marinara sauce. Gluten Free
Pesto Tomato Bread
Our Italian bread topped with pesto sauce, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
Veal Entrees
Veal Picatta
Veal cutlets sautéed in white wine, fresh lemon juice, and capers. Served over capellini
Veal Toscana
Tender pieces of veal cutlets lightly breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, sautéed and smothered with roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and baked with provolone cheese. Served over capellini
Veal Marsala
Veal cutlets sautéed with fresh mushrooms, green onions, capellini pasta, and our Marsala wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Two pieces of veal breaded then covered with marinara sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served over capellini
Veal Milanese
Seafood Pastas
Shrimp Skewers
Marinated jumbo shrimp wrapped in prosciutto and grilled. Served over sautéed asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, and sacchettini pasta that is stuffed with cheese. Finished with a light lemon sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Saffron infused egg pasta stuffed with lobster meat and cheese and served in a lemon dill cream sauce.
Seafood Alfredo
An appealing assortment of sautéed jumbo shrimp, crab meat, bay scallops and fresh sliced mushrooms tossed with alfredo sauce and fettuccine pasta.
Blackened Tuna & Peppers
Delicious sashimi grade yellow tuna steak blackened and grilled with fresh red bell peppers and broccoli then mixed with fettuccine.
Shrimp Alfredo
Grill
Parmesan Filet
An 8 ounce filet grilled and encrusted with a parmesan cheese and roasted garlic mixture. Served over romano mashed potatoes and asparagus. Finished with a roasted garlic sauce
Cajun Tuna Steak
Sashimi grade yellow fin tuna lightly seasoned with cajun seasonings, grilled, and served atop a bed of rice seasoned with roma tomatoes - Gluten Free
Pork Chop Milanese
Breaded and baked pork chop served over Romano mashed potatoes and asparagus. Finished with roasted garlic sauce - Gluten Free when Grilled and not breaded.
Signature Selections
Macadamia Chicken
Two marinated chicken breasts crusted with Macadamia Nuts. Served over capellini pasta and finished with a roasted red pepper cream sauce
Roasted Garlic Chicken
A delicious and robust oven-roasted garlic cream sauce accompanies chicken breasts, broccoli, and farfalle pasta
Pesto Salmon
Pesto Crusted Salmon Filet Served over Sautéed Vegetables. Gluten Free - Also Available Simply Grilled without Pesto.
Vodka Chicken
Chicken breasts sautéed and served in our very own vodka-cream sauce. Served over capellini
Crab Seabass
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Toscana
Tender pieces of chicken lightly breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, sautéed and smothered with roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, and baked with provolone cheese. Served over cappellini
Pesto Chicken
Tender chicken breasts sautéed in our creamy pesto sauce with red bell peppers and broccoli. Served over farfalle pasta
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breasts sautéed with fresh mushrooms, green onions, capellini pasta, and our Marsala wine sauce
Pepper Crusted
Tender breasts of chicken pan-seared in fresh-cracked peppercorns, portabella mushrooms and bell peppers in an herbed brandy-cream sauce. Served over capellini
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender breaded chicken breasts covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden perfection. Served over capellini
Cajun Chicken
Two chicken breasts grilled with cajun herbs and served over cajun rice. - Gluten Free
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Milanese
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with tender slices of grilled chicken, capers and alfredo sauce
Sicilian Sampler
Meat lasagna and either chicken, veal, or eggplant parmigiana accompanied with fettuccine alfredo
Tortellini Caprese
Cheese filled tortellini tossed with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, and baby spinach. Served in light herb oil.
Pesto Tortellini
Cheese filled tortellini served and sun-dried tomatoes tossed with our basil and Romano pesto sauce
Tortellini Basilico
Cheese filled tortellini topped with basilico (Tomato Parmesan)
Tortellini Marinara
Cheese filled tortellini topped with marinara
RG Tort
Tortellini Alfredo
Cheese filled tortellini topped with alfredo
Chicken Tomato Basil
Fettuccine pasta tossed with slices of grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and romano cheese
Penne alla Vodka
Penne pasta tossed with imported Cappicola ham in our own vodka cream sauce
Spaghetti Mar
Capellini pasta covered with our fresh authentic marinara sauce. Meat sauce, meatballs and Italian sausage links also available $3
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli filled with a blend of six cheeses and topped with Basilico (Tomato Parmesan), marinara, or alfredo sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta gently tossed with a rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce
Pasta Sampler
Tort Piselli
Pasta Pesto
Chx Carb
Garlic Romano
Adult Mac And Cheese
Oven
Meat Lasagna
A rather large portion of lasagna noodles layered with our own blend of six cheeses and seasoned ground beef and topped with our homemade marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant lightly fried, dressed with marinara sauce and baked mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
Ziti Pasta covered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Meat sauce, meatballs and Italian sausage links also available
Salads
Cajun Tuna Salad
Tuna grilled with cajun seasoning tops this bed of mixed greens, roma tomatoes, red bell peppers and green onions
Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar with grilled chicken marinated artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, and whole black olives tops a bed of crisp romaine lettuce
Grilled Chicken Salad
A grilled chicken breast tops this bed of romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg and bacon
Spinach Salad
Fresh leaf spinach, bacon, mushrooms, pine nuts, egg and tomatoes. Served with warm bacon dressing on the side
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and mozzarella cheese topped with five flavorful grilled shrimp
Soups/Side Salads
Minestrone (Cup)
A hearty Italian soup with vegetables and pasta in a zesty tomato broth
Minestrone (Bowl)
A hearty Italian soup with vegetables and pasta in a zesty tomato broth
Soup of the Day (Cup)
Soup of the Day (Bowl)
Tossed Salad
Go Cup Min
A hearty Italian soup with vegetables and pasta in a zesty tomato broth.
Go Bowl Min
Go Cup Day
Go Bowl Day
Side Caesar Salad
Calzones
Spinach Calzone
Spinach, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, pizza sauce and a blend of cheeses
Cheese Calzone
A delicious blend of cheeses and pizza sauce baked in a folded pizza crust
Seafood Calzone
Shrimp, crab, bay scallops, mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese and alfredo sauce
Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onions, marinara sauce and a blend of cheeses
Veggie Calzone
Desserts
Cannolis
5 Individual Cannolis
CB Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
Triple Chocolate Cheesecake
Brownie
Red Velvet Cake
Caramel Apple Bar
Tiramisu
Chocolate Souffle
Bday Spumoni
Vanilla Bean
Kids Ice Cream
Spumoni
Choc PB Cake
Peppermint Ice Cream
Sides
Sd Grapes
Bread and Oil
Bread And Butter
Sd Chicken
Sd White Rice
Sd Brocc
Sd Asparagus
Sd Cruda
Sd Pizza Sauce
Sd Cheese
Sd Alfredo
Sd Mashed
Sd Meatballs
Sd Marinara
Sd Meat Sauce
Sd Vodka Sauce
Sd Grilled Chx
Sd Rstd Gar Sauce
Sd Italian Sausage
Sd Fries
Side Mix Veg
Sd Wild Rice
Sd Lemon Dill Sauce
Side Of Pasta
Sd Pesto Sauce
Side Jumbo Shrimp
Side Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Sd 6 Oz Salmon
Kids Meals
Regular Pizzas
Reg Cheese Pizza
Reg Pesto's Choice Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Reg Five Cheese Pizza
A delicious blend of mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Romano and parmesan cheeses
Reg Spinach Pizza
Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses
Reg Pesto's Classico Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and whole black olives
Reg Meat Fest Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham
Reg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast layered with onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese over our tangy BBQ sauce
Reg Seafood Pizza
Shrimp, crab, bay scallops and mushrooms with our alfredo sauce
Reg Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
Reg Half & Half Pizza
Reg Veggie Pizza
Large Pizzas
Lg Cheese Pizza
Lg Pesto's Choice Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Lg Five Cheese Pizza
A delicious blend of mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Romano and parmesan cheeses
Lg Spinach Pizza
Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses
Lg Pesto's Classico Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and whole black olives
Lg Meat Fest Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast layered with onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese over our tangy BBQ sauce
Lg Seafood Pizza
Shrimp, crab, bay scallops and mushrooms with our alfredo sauce
Lg Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
Lg Half & Half Pizza
Lg Veggie Pizza
