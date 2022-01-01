Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pestos Italian Restaurant

419 Reviews

$$

3123 Calumet Ave

Valparaiso, IN 46383

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Vodka Chicken
Chicken Alfredo

Menu Features

**Seared Scallop Appetizer

$17.00

Gluten Free - Jumbo Seared Scallops Served over Roasted Garlic Sauce and Topped with Roasted Macadamia Nuts.

Steak Salad

$16.00

Marinated and Grilled Steak atop Mixed Greens, Apples, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, and Roasted Walnuts. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. GF

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$16.00

Butternut Squash Filled Ravioli Finished with a Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce.

Seafood alla Vodka

$28.00

Lobster Tail Meat, Jumbo Shrimp, and Jumbo Sea Scallops Sautéed in our Famous Vodka Sauce and Served over Herbed Pappardelle Pasta and Asparagus.

Stuffed Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Breasts Stuffed with a Blend of Italian Cheeses, Pancetta, Sautéed Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Roasted Pine Nuts. Served over Asparagus and 6-Cheese Ravioli; Finished with a Roasted Garlic Sauce.

Portabella Beef Tenderloin

$32.00

Grilled Filet Mignon Served Over a Crab & Cheese Stuffed Portabella Cap and Romano Mashed Potatoes. Finished with a Brandy Sauce.

Tuscan Filet

$28.00

Gluten Free - Grilled Filet Mignon Bubbling Gorgonzola & Tomato Basil Cruda. Served over Romano Mashed Potatoes & Asparagus. GF

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$5.00

Served with your choice of alfredo sauce $6. Cheddar cheese sauce $5. Pizza or marinara sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Six jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce $9 Gluten Free

Toasted Raviolis

$8.00

Raviolis filled with spicy cheese and lightly fried. Served with our marinara sauce $6

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Breaded mozzarella fried and served with our marinara sauce $6

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Made with our own Italian bread $5 Add melted mozzarella cheese for an additional $1

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$7.00

Our Italian bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Calamari

$10.00

Our famous hand breaded calamari delicately fried

Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted garlic bread served with our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, garlic and sprinkled with Pecorino-Romano cheese

Shrimp De Jonghe

$11.00

Five tender jumbo shrimp broiled in fresh garlic and butter and topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Portabella De Jonghe

$9.00

A hearty portabella mushroom broiled in fresh garlic and butter and topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Pesto's Platter

$14.00

A combination of our calamari, fried mozzarella, toasted raviolis, and shrimp de jonghe. Served with marinara sauce

Salsa Cruda Bread

$9.00

Italian bread topped with a combination of our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, and garlic. Topped with melted provolone cheese

Sauteed Italian Sausage

$11.00

Our Italian sausage sautéed with red and green bell peppers, red onions, and marinara sauce. Gluten Free

Pesto Tomato Bread

$9.00

Our Italian bread topped with pesto sauce, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.

Veal Entrees

Veal Picatta

$21.00

Veal cutlets sautéed in white wine, fresh lemon juice, and capers. Served over capellini

Veal Toscana

$21.00

Tender pieces of veal cutlets lightly breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, sautéed and smothered with roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and baked with provolone cheese. Served over capellini

Veal Marsala

$21.00

Veal cutlets sautéed with fresh mushrooms, green onions, capellini pasta, and our Marsala wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$16.00

Two pieces of veal breaded then covered with marinara sauce and baked mozzarella cheese. Served over capellini

Veal Milanese

$21.00

Seafood Pastas

Shrimp Skewers

$22.00

Marinated jumbo shrimp wrapped in prosciutto and grilled. Served over sautéed asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, and sacchettini pasta that is stuffed with cheese. Finished with a light lemon sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$17.00

Saffron infused egg pasta stuffed with lobster meat and cheese and served in a lemon dill cream sauce.

Seafood Alfredo

$14.00

An appealing assortment of sautéed jumbo shrimp, crab meat, bay scallops and fresh sliced mushrooms tossed with alfredo sauce and fettuccine pasta.

Blackened Tuna & Peppers

$22.00

Delicious sashimi grade yellow tuna steak blackened and grilled with fresh red bell peppers and broccoli then mixed with fettuccine.

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.00

Grill

Parmesan Filet

$28.00

An 8 ounce filet grilled and encrusted with a parmesan cheese and roasted garlic mixture. Served over romano mashed potatoes and asparagus. Finished with a roasted garlic sauce

Cajun Tuna Steak

$22.00

Sashimi grade yellow fin tuna lightly seasoned with cajun seasonings, grilled, and served atop a bed of rice seasoned with roma tomatoes - Gluten Free

Pork Chop Milanese

$21.00

Breaded and baked pork chop served over Romano mashed potatoes and asparagus. Finished with roasted garlic sauce - Gluten Free when Grilled and not breaded.

Tuscan Filet

$28.00

Signature Selections

Pesto crusted salmon filet served with seasonal vegetables. Gluten Free. Also available 'simply grilled'.

Macadamia Chicken

$19.00

Two marinated chicken breasts crusted with Macadamia Nuts. Served over capellini pasta and finished with a roasted red pepper cream sauce

Roasted Garlic Chicken

$19.00

A delicious and robust oven-roasted garlic cream sauce accompanies chicken breasts, broccoli, and farfalle pasta

Pesto Salmon

$22.00

Pesto Crusted Salmon Filet Served over Sautéed Vegetables. Gluten Free - Also Available Simply Grilled without Pesto.

Vodka Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breasts sautéed and served in our very own vodka-cream sauce. Served over capellini

Seafood Alla Vodka

$28.00

Lobster tail meat, jumbo shrimp, and jumbo scallops sautéed in our famous vodka sauce and served over herbed pappardelle pasta and asparagus

Shrimp Skewers

$22.00

Marinated jumbo shrimp wrapped in prosciutto and grilled. Served over sautéed asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, and sacchettini pasta that is stuffed with cheese. Finished with a light lemon sauce.

Crab Seabass

$25.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Toscana

$19.00

Tender pieces of chicken lightly breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, sautéed and smothered with roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, and baked with provolone cheese. Served over cappellini

Pesto Chicken

$19.00

Tender chicken breasts sautéed in our creamy pesto sauce with red bell peppers and broccoli. Served over farfalle pasta

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Chicken breasts sautéed with fresh mushrooms, green onions, capellini pasta, and our Marsala wine sauce

Pepper Crusted

$19.00

Tender breasts of chicken pan-seared in fresh-cracked peppercorns, portabella mushrooms and bell peppers in an herbed brandy-cream sauce. Served over capellini

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Tender breaded chicken breasts covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden perfection. Served over capellini

Cajun Chicken

$16.00

Two chicken breasts grilled with cajun herbs and served over cajun rice. - Gluten Free

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Chicken Milanese

$19.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with tender slices of grilled chicken, capers and alfredo sauce

Sicilian Sampler

$18.00

Meat lasagna and either chicken, veal, or eggplant parmigiana accompanied with fettuccine alfredo

Tortellini Caprese

$14.00

Cheese filled tortellini tossed with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, and baby spinach. Served in light herb oil.

Pesto Tortellini

$14.00

Cheese filled tortellini served and sun-dried tomatoes tossed with our basil and Romano pesto sauce

Tortellini Basilico

$12.00

Cheese filled tortellini topped with basilico (Tomato Parmesan)

Tortellini Marinara

$12.00

Cheese filled tortellini topped with marinara

RG Tort

$14.00

Tortellini Alfredo

$12.00

Cheese filled tortellini topped with alfredo

Chicken Tomato Basil

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with slices of grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and romano cheese

Penne alla Vodka

$13.00

Penne pasta tossed with imported Cappicola ham in our own vodka cream sauce

Spaghetti Mar

$9.00

Capellini pasta covered with our fresh authentic marinara sauce. Meat sauce, meatballs and Italian sausage links also available $3

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Ravioli filled with a blend of six cheeses and topped with Basilico (Tomato Parmesan), marinara, or alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Fettuccine pasta gently tossed with a rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce

Pasta Sampler

$14.00

Tort Piselli

$15.00

Pasta Pesto

$14.00

Chx Carb

$16.00

Garlic Romano

$14.00

Adult Mac And Cheese

$11.00

Oven

Meat Lasagna

$15.00

A rather large portion of lasagna noodles layered with our own blend of six cheeses and seasoned ground beef and topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Breaded eggplant lightly fried, dressed with marinara sauce and baked mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Ziti Pasta covered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked. Meat sauce, meatballs and Italian sausage links also available

Salads

Cajun Tuna Salad

$12.00

Tuna grilled with cajun seasoning tops this bed of mixed greens, roma tomatoes, red bell peppers and green onions

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Traditional Caesar with grilled chicken marinated artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, and whole black olives tops a bed of crisp romaine lettuce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

A grilled chicken breast tops this bed of romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg and bacon

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Fresh leaf spinach, bacon, mushrooms, pine nuts, egg and tomatoes. Served with warm bacon dressing on the side

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and mozzarella cheese topped with five flavorful grilled shrimp

Soups/Side Salads

Minestrone (Cup)

$4.00

A hearty Italian soup with vegetables and pasta in a zesty tomato broth

Minestrone (Bowl)

$6.00

A hearty Italian soup with vegetables and pasta in a zesty tomato broth

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$4.00

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$6.00

Tossed Salad

$3.00

Go Cup Min

$4.00

A hearty Italian soup with vegetables and pasta in a zesty tomato broth.

Go Bowl Min

$6.00

Go Cup Day

$4.00

Go Bowl Day

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Calzones

Spinach Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, pizza sauce and a blend of cheeses

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

A delicious blend of cheeses and pizza sauce baked in a folded pizza crust

Seafood Calzone

$14.00

Shrimp, crab, bay scallops, mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese and alfredo sauce

Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onions, marinara sauce and a blend of cheeses

Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Desserts

Cannolis

$7.00

5 Individual Cannolis

CB Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Brownie

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Caramel Apple Bar

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Souffle

$7.00

Bday Spumoni

Vanilla Bean

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

Spumoni

$4.00

Choc PB Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Peppermint Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Sd Grapes

$2.00

Bread and Oil

$4.00

Bread And Butter

$4.00

Sd Chicken

$3.00

Sd White Rice

$3.00

Sd Brocc

$3.00

Sd Asparagus

$5.00

Sd Cruda

$4.00

Sd Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Sd Cheese

$2.00

Sd Alfredo

$3.00

Sd Mashed

$3.00

Sd Meatballs

$3.00

Sd Marinara

$1.00

Sd Meat Sauce

$3.00

Sd Vodka Sauce

$4.00

Sd Grilled Chx

$3.00

Sd Rstd Gar Sauce

$3.00

Sd Italian Sausage

$3.00

Sd Fries

$2.00

Side Mix Veg

$3.00

Sd Wild Rice

$3.00

Sd Lemon Dill Sauce

$3.00

Side Of Pasta

$3.00

Sd Pesto Sauce

$3.00

Side Jumbo Shrimp

$7.00

Side Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

$3.00

Sd 6 Oz Salmon

$10.00

Kids Meals

Kids Spag Mar

$5.00

Kids Tortellini

$6.00

Kids Pasta Pesto

$6.00

K Chz Pizza

$6.00

K Fett Alf

$5.00

K Chx Planks

$6.00

K Chix Alf

$7.00

K Mac & Chz

$5.00

Kids Ravioli

$5.00

Kids Spag Butter

$5.00

Kids Mt Las

$8.00

Kids Pesto Tort

$8.00

Regular Pizzas

Reg Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Reg Pesto's Choice Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Reg Five Cheese Pizza

$14.00

A delicious blend of mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Romano and parmesan cheeses

Reg Spinach Pizza

$16.00

Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses

Reg Pesto's Classico Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and whole black olives

Reg Meat Fest Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham

Reg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast layered with onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese over our tangy BBQ sauce

Reg Seafood Pizza

$19.00

Shrimp, crab, bay scallops and mushrooms with our alfredo sauce

Reg Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese.

Reg Half & Half Pizza

Reg Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Large Pizzas

Lg Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Lg Pesto's Choice Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Lg Five Cheese Pizza

$16.00

A delicious blend of mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Romano and parmesan cheeses

Lg Spinach Pizza

$18.00

Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses

Lg Pesto's Classico Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and whole black olives

Lg Meat Fest Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast layered with onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese over our tangy BBQ sauce

Lg Seafood Pizza

$21.00

Shrimp, crab, bay scallops and mushrooms with our alfredo sauce

Lg Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$19.00

Chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese.

Lg Half & Half Pizza

Lg Veggie Pizza

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
Pesto's Italian Restaurant image
Pesto's Italian Restaurant image

