Restaurant info

"Aftermath Cidery & Winery, a proudly woman-owned and veteran-owned establishment, is dedicated to crafting exceptional, locally sourced ciders that embody the spirit of our community. We are committed to producing unique, high-quality beverages that reflect our passion for sustainability and the rich flavors of locally harvested apples. Driven by a sense of responsibility, we pledge to contribute a percentage of our profits quarterly to support natural disaster relief aid in the United States. Through our handcrafted beverages and philanthropic efforts, we aim to create a positive impact, bringing together the flavors of our region with a mission to assist and rebuild communities affected by unforeseen challenges. At Aftermath Cidery & Winery, we believe in the power of craftsmanship, community, and compassion, intertwining the art of cider-making with a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the aftermath of adversity."

Website