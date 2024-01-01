Aftermath Cidery & Winery 15 Washington Street
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
"Aftermath Cidery & Winery, a proudly woman-owned and veteran-owned establishment, is dedicated to crafting exceptional, locally sourced ciders that embody the spirit of our community. We are committed to producing unique, high-quality beverages that reflect our passion for sustainability and the rich flavors of locally harvested apples. Driven by a sense of responsibility, we pledge to contribute a percentage of our profits quarterly to support natural disaster relief aid in the United States. Through our handcrafted beverages and philanthropic efforts, we aim to create a positive impact, bringing together the flavors of our region with a mission to assist and rebuild communities affected by unforeseen challenges. At Aftermath Cidery & Winery, we believe in the power of craftsmanship, community, and compassion, intertwining the art of cider-making with a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the aftermath of adversity."
15 Washington Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383