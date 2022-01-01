Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lincoln Flats Valparaiso

54 Reviews

$$

1 Napoleon Street

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Food

#1 Roasted Bone Marrow

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted Bone Marrow + Herbed Butter + Bacon Jam + Pickled Red Onion + Baguette

#2 Salmon of the Day

$25.00

Butter Basted Salmon + Southern Peach Butter + Asparagus + Scallion Chive Fingerlings

#3 Seared Scallops

$26.00Out of stock

(4) Seared Scallops + Lemon Butter Arugula Beurre Blanc + Parmesan Polenta + Broccolini

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower + Buffalo Sauce + Green Onions + Crumbled Gorgonzola + Roasted Garlic Aioli

Carbonara ala Stephano

$17.00

Linguine + Fresh cracked black pepper + Garlic+ Bacon + Italian Sausage + Egg + Pecorino Romano

Cheesy Napoleon

$17.00

1/2lb Burger + Applewood Smoked Bacon + Brioche Bun + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Pickle Choice of Chips, Fries, Tot or Dippers

Chips & Dip

$7.00

House Cut Chips made daily + choice of Caramelized Onion Spread or Southern Pimento Spread or both. Or get them loaded!

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Maryland Style Lump Crab Cakes + Thai Slaw + Lemon +Boom Sauce + Tartar

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Haddock + Potato Dippers + Ketchup + Tartar Sauce (malt vinegar upon request)

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine + Grilled Chicken + Croutons + Parmesan + Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chopped Romaine + Grilled Chicken + Croutons + Parmesan + Caesar Dressing

Hoke Poke' Bowl

$18.00

Sashimi Grade Tuna +Soy Ginger Marinade + Sushi Rice + Avocado + Edamame + Thai Slaw + Crispy Wontons+ Boom Sauce + Cucumber *can be made Gluten Free

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh Greens + Tomato + Cucumber + Red Onion + Croutons

L.F. Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

(5) Shrimp + Soy Syrup + Kim-Chi + Wasabi Aioli + Sesame Seeds

LF Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romaine + Bacon + Gorgonzola + Crumbled Egg + Chicken Breast + Tomato + Avocado + Warm Naan + Choice of Dressing

LF Cobb Wrap

$14.00

Lincoln Logs

$11.00

Housemade Soft Pretzels+ Spicy Mustard + Cheese Sauce

Loaded Chips

$9.00

House chips loaded with Cheese, Scallions, Bacon, & Sour Cream

Meat & Cheese Board

$22.00

Rotating Assortment of Meats & Chesse + Beer Mustard + Sweety Drops + Pickles + Aged Cheddar Rillete + Baguette

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Chopped Sirloin + Fire Raosted Peppers & Onions + American Cheese + Hoagie Roll

Pig Candy

$14.00

Honey Cured Slab Bacon + Brown Sugar + Sriracha

Pork Chop Express

$26.00

Double Bone 14 oz Pork Chop + Brown Sugar Brine + Bourbon Glaze + Veg Du Jour + Whipped Potatoes

Pork Schnitzel

$18.00

Breaded Pork Cutlet + Whipped Potato + Veg Du Jour + Choice of Lemon-Parsley Butter or Mushroom Gravy

Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef + Whiskey-Dill Sauerkraut + Baby Swiss + 1000 Island Dressing + Marbled Rye. Choice of fries, chips, tots, or dippers

Reverse Poutine

$18.00

6 Hour Braised Short Rib + Savory Gravy + Fried Cheese Curds + Dippers

Ribs 1/2 Slab

$18.00

Dry Rubbed, Grilled & BBQ'd + Crunchy Shallots + Scallions Choice of Fries, Tots, or Slaw

Ribs Full Slab

$24.00

Dry Rubbed, Grilled & BBQ'd + Crunchy Shallots + Scallions + Slaw Choice of Fries, Tots, Dippers or Chips

Scotch Eggs

$12.00

Pork Sausage Wrapped Hard Boiled Eggs + Mixed Greens + Beer Mustard + Baconnnaise + Pickles

Seoul Bowl

$18.00

Rice Noodles + Asian Vegan Broth + Cabbage + Cilantro + Scallion + Carrot + Peppers + Sugar Snap Peas + Rice Paper Crumble

Short Rib

$38.00

6 Hour Braised Beef Short Rib + Savory Gravy + Veg Du Jour + Whipped Potatoes + Fried Shallot

Sliders

$14.00

Beef + Pesto Aioli + Parm Crisp

Soup Of The Day

$6.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Waldorf

$15.00

Garlic Marinated Chicken + Granny Smith Apples + Celery + Red Onion + Mixed Greens + Garlic Aioli + Walnuts

Waldorf Wrap

$14.00

Garlic Marinated Chicken + Granny Smith Apples + Celery + Red Onion + Mixed Greens + Garlic Aioli + Walnuts + Flour Tortilla

Kids Corner

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Butter Noodles

$8.50

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Kids Sliders

$8.50

Sides

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Chips

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Onion Dip

$3.00

Pimento Dip

$3.00

Dressings

$0.50

Side of vegetables

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Cheese Curds w/ Ranch or Marinara

$8.00

Loaded Chips

$7.00

Braised Red Cabbage

$3.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Side of Bread

Tots

$5.00

Loaded Tots Appetizer

$8.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Dippers

$5.00

Loaded Dippers

$8.00

Loaded White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Veg Du Jour

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Dessert

Valpo Velvet Double Scoop

$6.00

Valpo velvet single scoop

$4.00

Deep Fried Oreos

$7.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Lava Cake + Fudge + Ala Mode

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$12.00

Deep Fried Cheesecake + Caramel + Chocolate Sauce

Fruit Crisp

$11.00

Fruit Crisp + Vanilla Ice Cream

Apple Cider Beignets

$11.00

Apple Cider Beignets + Powdered Sugar + Caramel

NA BEV

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee/Decaf

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

RedBull

$5.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fountain

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Water

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Lincoln Flats, we look forward to providing innovative cuisine, impeccable service and top-notch wines, beers and spirits in a relaxed environment. We welcome everyone to “Eat, Drink & Gather!!“

Website

Location

1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Lincoln Flats image
Lincoln Flats image

