Lincoln Flats Valparaiso
54 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Lincoln Flats, we look forward to providing innovative cuisine, impeccable service and top-notch wines, beers and spirits in a relaxed environment. We welcome everyone to “Eat, Drink & Gather!!“
Location
1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Valparaiso
Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant