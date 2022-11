Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria - Valparaiso

12" ”BUILD IT UP PIZZA BOX” KIT

$11.85

OUR BUILD IT UP PIZZA BOX WILL COME WITH ONE 12” DOUGH PATTY, FLOUR, TWO 4oz CUPS OF CLASSIC RED SAUCE AND CHEESE. YOU CAN PICK ANY OTHER TOPPINGS YOU WOULD LIKE TO INCLUDE. PEHEAT OVEN AT 450 DEGREES. COOK FOR 10-15 MINUTE OR UNTIL IT IS TO YOUR LIKING