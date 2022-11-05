Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Stacks Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

175 Lincolnway #C

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Popular Items

Stacks Burger
Stacks Sticks
Steak Skewers

Weekly Features/Cocktail Kits

Taquitos

$18.00

House Made Taquitos Stuffed with Short Rib & Chihuahua Cheese. Finished with Guac, Nacho Cheese, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde, & Flamin’ Cheetos Dust.

Vodka Chicken Poutine

$16.00

Vodka Chicken Poutine. Roasted Garlic Fries with Shredded Chicken, Cheese Curds, Vodka Sauce, & Parmesan Crisp.

Pork Nachos

$18.00

Pork Nachos with Queso Blanco, Pico, Roasted Pineapple, Avocado, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Crema. GF

Handies

$14.00

Naan & Filet Tip Handies. Grilled Naan Bread, Hummus, Grilled Filet Mignon Tip Skewers, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Creamy Herb Sauce. Fold, Pull the Stick, & Eat.

The Big Short Burger

$18.00Out of stock

The Big Short. Prime Beef Burger Topped with Melted Provolone, Braised Short Ribs, Balsamic Onion Jam, Arugula, & Roasted Garlic Herb Boursin Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Choice of Side.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$21.00Out of stock

Cajun Shrimp Pasta. Blackened Shrimp, Farfalle Pasta, Roasted Garlic Sauce, & Sautéed Bell Peppers.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$21.00Out of stock

Bucket of Fried Chicken & Waffles with a Chili Honey Drizzle.

Steak Skewers

$26.00

Steak Skewers. Grilled Teriyaki Filet Mignon Tip Skewers with Pancetta Wrapped Asparagus, Rice Pilaf, & Tostones. Finished with Chimichurri.

Lobster Tail Elotes

$36.00Out of stock

Lobster Tail Elotes: Three Roasted Lobster Tails with Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Wood Roasted Sweet Corn, Shallots, Provolone, Scallions, & Chili Lime. Served with a Roasted Red Potatoes. GF

Cappuccino Martini (21 & Over)

$10.00

Autumn Juice Box (21 & over)

$8.00

Mango Martini (21 & Over)

$10.00

Purple Drank (21 &over)

$8.00

Apps

Seared Tuna

$14.00

Ahi tuna steak seared rare with cajun seasoning and sliced over crispy wontons with sesame seeds and avocados. Finished with an asian glaze and wasabi aioli

Meatball Sliders

$7.00

Juicy meatballs with zesty tomato sauce and baked provolone cheese. Served on mini pretzel rolls

Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted garlic bread served with our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, garlic and sprinkled with pecorino romano cheese.

Sweet Potato Tot App

$7.00

Served with whole grain honey mustard and sriracha ketchup.

Stuffed Portabella

$11.00

Crab & cheese stuffed portabella cap served with roasted garlic sauce. *Gluten Free

Toasted Raviolis

$7.00

Raviolis filled with spicy cheese and lightly fried. Served with zesty tomato sauce.

Buffalo Wings……..Well Sort Of

$12.00

Mini pork shank wings tossed in your choice of house cajun garlic buffalo sauce or a honey barbeque sauce. Served with fried haystack onions and a side of ranch dressing. *Gluten Free when served without the onions

Roasted Garlic Romano Fry App

$7.00

French fries tossed in roasted garlic and herbs; sprinkled with romano cheese and served with chipotle aioli and sriracha ketchup.

Stacks Sticks

$8.00

Warm and soft freshly baked breadsticks tossed in parmesan cheese and served with your choice of alfredo, pizza, or nacho cheese sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Bubbling spinach artichoke dip served with apple slices & tortilla chips. *Gluten Free

Soft Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Little Bavarian nuggets of heaven served with nacho cheese and whole grain honey mustard.

Fresh Potato Chips App

$5.00

Served with french onion dip. *Gluten Free

Specialties

Stuffed Chicken

$19.00

Two chicken breasts stuffed with pancetta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and a blend of cheeses. Served atop mashed potatoes and broccoli. Finished with a roasted garlic sauce. *Gluten Free

Stackin' Cheddar

$12.00

Penne pasta with our cheesy white cheddar sauce and bacon; baked with crispy panko.

Stacks Filet

$25.00

Hand cut filet mignon grilled and topped with bubbling gorgonzola cheese and a tomato basil cruda. Served over romano mashed potatoes and asparagus. *Gluten Free Medium-well and well done filets will be butterflied prior to cooking.

Blackened Salmon

$19.00

Blackened & grilled salmon filet served over parmesan herb risotto and sautéed asparagus. Finished with a mediterranean cruda. *Gluten Free

Osso Bucco

$21.00

Tender roasted pork served over romano mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus. Finished with a pan jus sauce. *Gluten Free

Vegan Pasta

$15.00

Penne pasta sautéed with spinach, tomato basil cruda, asparagus, balsamic onions, roasted peppers, & vegan marinara sauce.

Sandwiches

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, melted provolone cheese, and pesto aioli. Served on a focaccia roll.

Grilled Portabella Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled portabella mushroom cap with provolone cheese, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, and a pesto aioli on a focaccia roll.

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with crumbled goat cheese, pesto aioli, and caramelized onions on a pretzel roll.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted italian beef topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with a side of au jus and giardiniera.

Stacks Burger

$12.00

Half pound angus burger grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, & fried onions. Served on a pretzel roll with chipotle aioli. Can be ordered “pink” or “no pink.”

Bruschetta Burger

$12.00

Half pound angus burger grilled and topped with tomato basil cruda and melted gorgonzola cheese. Served on a pretzel roll with baby spinach and a pesto aioli. Can be ordered “pink” or “no pink.”

Plain Burger

$11.00

Half pound angus burger grilled and served on a pretzel roll. Can be ordered “pink” or “no pink.”

Salads & Wraps

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach with roasted pine nuts, tomatoes, bacon, and goat cheese. Served with warm bacon dressing.

Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled steak, roasted walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, apple slices, mixed greens, and crisp romaine lettuce. Served with balsamic vinaigrette. *Gluten Free

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.00

Grilled salmon filet atop a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, golden raisins, and roasted cashews. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. *Gluten Free

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Romaine and mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad Wrap

$12.00

Baby spinach with roasted pine nuts, tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese, and warm bacon dressing.

Steak Salad Wrap

$17.00

Grilled steak, roasted walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, apple slices, mixed greens, crisp romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Blackened salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, golden raisins, and roasted cashews, & raspberry vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Romaine and mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Pizza

Italian Beef Pizza

$14.00

Roasted italian beef, spicy giardiniera, and pizza sauce baked with a blend of cheeses.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Grilled chicken, cajun garlic buffalo sauce, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Spinach Pizza

$13.00

Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella and goat cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Bambinos

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Dessert

Reeses Bread Pudding

$8.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Caramel Apple Blossoms

$8.00

Sides

4oz Salmon

$6.00

6oz Salmon

$8.00

Cup Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Side Alf

$2.00

Side Alfredo

$2.50

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Grapes

$2.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side Parmesan Herb Risotto

$4.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Tossed Salad

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Bottled Beer

18th St Boujee Juice

$8.00

18th St Ready For Contact

$7.00

2021 Revolution Cafe Deth

$9.00Out of stock

2021 Revolution Maple Jacket

$12.00

2021 Revolution Ryeway To Heaven

$12.00

2021 Revolution Vanilla Deth

$9.00

2022 Revolution Coconut Deth

$11.00Out of stock

3 Floyds Alpha King

$5.00

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$5.00

3 Floyds Robert The Bruce

$5.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00

Abita Purple Haze

$5.00

Avery Bon Bon Cerise

$18.00

Avery Ellie's Brown Ale

$5.00

Avery Lilikoi Kepolo

$6.00

Avery Vanilla Bean

$12.00

Avery White Rascal

$6.00

Ayinger Bräu Weisse

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Brew Dog Elvis Juice

$5.00

Brew Dog Hazy Jane

$5.00

Chimay Grand Reserve

$9.00

Crabbies Original Ginger Beer

$5.00

Dark Horse S'Mores

$9.00

Delirium Noel

$8.00

Dogfish Head 120 Minute

$12.00

Dogfish Head 90 Minute

$6.00

Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide

$10.00

Dragons Milk Triple Mashed

$11.00

Elysian Space Dust

$6.00

Equalibrium Energy Equals 16oz

$8.00

Equalibrium Flucuation

$8.00

Equilabrium Light Tunnel

$7.00

Evil Twin Biscotti Chilli Hazelnut

$8.00

Fat Head Hazy Ei8ht

$8.00

Fat Head Holly Jolly X-Mas

$6.00

Fat Head Spooky Tooth

$7.00

Fat Head's Head Hunter

$6.00

Firestone Walker Parabolita

$8.00

Foreign Local Coconut Marshmallow

$10.00

Foreign Local Dancing Plague

$9.00

Founders Backwoods Bastard

$7.00

Founders Dirty Bastard

$5.00

Founders Highball Drifter

$9.00

Founders KBS Cinnamon Vanilla

$10.00

Founders KBS Fudge

$10.00

Founders KBS Hazelnut

$10.00

Goose Island 312

$4.00

Half Acre Bodem

$7.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$8.00

Half Acre Hallow

$8.00

Half Acre Hop Buther Your Way

$8.00

Half Acre Tome

$7.00

Hitachino White Ale

$6.50

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$6.00

Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin Sumpin'

$5.00

Lagunitas The Waldo

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Maplewood Son of Juice

$6.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$4.50

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$7.00

New Holland Dragons Milk Reserve

$9.00

New Holland Dragons Milk Rye Barrel Aged

$9.00

New Holland Dragons Milk Stroopwafel

$9.00

New Holland Reserve Triple Mashed

$11.00

Odd Side Apple Pie

$7.00

Offshoot 5

$8.00

Omission IPA Gluten Free

$5.00

Omnipollo Elmer NMT

$17.00

Prairie Bourbon Weekend

$18.00

Prairie Christmas

$12.00

Prairie Corner Piece

$12.00

Prairie Dbl Vanilla Noir

$18.00

Prairie Noir

$18.00

Prairie Pirate Weekend

$18.00

Prairie VANILLA Noir

$18.00

Prarie Bomb

$12.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$6.00

Revolution Carmel Crisp

$8.00

Revolution Citra Hero

$7.00

Revolution Deths Tar

$9.00

Revolution Galaxy Hero

$8.00

Revolution Maintains & Shapes

$7.00

Revolution Stratasphero

$8.00

S. Tier Creme Brulee Nitro

$8.00

S. Tier Iced Macchiato

$8.00

S. Tier Warlock

$7.00

S.S Winter Welcome

$6.00

S.Tier Hot Cocoa Nitro

$7.00

Short's Huma Lupa Licious

$6.00

Singlecut Desert!

$8.00

Singlecut Desert! DDH

$8.00

Stiegl Grapefruit 16oz

$4.00

Stone Xoxcoveza Tres Leche

$6.00

Toppling Citroid

$8.00

Toppling DDH King Sue 16 Oz

$8.00

Toppling King Sue

$8.00

Toppling Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Toppling Suds & Buds

$10.00

Toppling Term Oil Smores

$22.00

U.A Hazy IPa

$7.00

U.A. S'mores Stout

$7.00

UA Hazelnut Stout

$8.00

Unibroue Fin Du Monde

$6.50

Upland Patio Cat

$5.00

Upland Teddy Bear Hazelnut

$9.00

Upland Teddy Bear S'Mores

$9.00

Upland Wheat Ale

$4.50

Urban Artifacts Cherries Jubilee

$8.00

Vedett Extra White

$7.00

Vive Pumpkin Seltzer

$5.00

War Pigs Foggy Geezer

$6.00

War Pigs Lazurite

$6.00

Weihenstephan Hefe Weiss

$5.00

Wells Banana Bread

$5.00

Windmill 2 If By Citra

$7.00

Ace High

$6.00

Ace Mango

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Ace Pink Guava

$6.00

Angry Orchard Hardcore Cherry Apple

$7.00

Ash & Elm Sunset

$6.00

Blakes Cheri Cordial

$6.00

Ciderboys Blackerry Wild

$5.00

Ciderboys Grape Smash

$5.00

Ciderboys Mimosa

$5.00

Ciderboys Peach

$5.00

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$5.00

Downeast Donut

$6.00

Downeast Rasberry

$6.00

Downeast Strawberry

$6.00

J.K.s Scrumpy Honey Crisp

$6.00

Orig Sin Brighter Times

$5.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$6.00

Original Sin McIntosh

$6.00

Original Sin Pear

$5.00

Original Sin Pineapple

$6.00

Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry

$6.00

Rekorderlig Passionfruit

$6.00

Samuel Smith Organic Apple

$7.00

Stella Cidre

$4.50

Vandermill Rasberry ZERO 16oz

$7.00

Vandermill Totally Roasted

$6.00

Woodchuck Pearsecco

$5.00

Woodchuck Pumpkin

$6.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Heineken

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

No Limit.

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

PBR 16oz Can

$3.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.00

St. Paulie Girl N/A

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Xingu

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

3 Floyds Foeder Fiend

$7.00

3 Floyds Sicario Pina

$7.00

450 Miami XXL

$9.00

Avery Raspberry 16oz

$10.00

Crooked Stave Senor Cybies 25oz

$28.00

Crooked Stave Surette Raspberry

$36.00

Destihl Drasgonfruit Mango

$6.00

Foreign Local Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Humble Coastal Sunset V6

$7.00

Humble Coastal Sunshine V5

$7.00

Humble Enchanted Island V1

$9.00

Jolly Pumpkin Boysenberry

$18.00

Jolly Pumpkin La Roja Raspberry

$18.00

New Belgium Dominga Sour

$6.00

Omnipollo Bianca Berry Pancake

$16.00

Omnipollo Even More Bianca Royal

$16.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet

$6.00

Prairie Vape Tricks

$6.00

Prairie Watermelon GF

$6.00

Revolution Freedom Lemonade

$5.00

Revolution Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Rodenbach Caratere Rouge

$18.00

Tilquin Mure Rullquin

$42.00

Tilquin Oude Gueuze

$42.00

U.A. Dragonfruit Nectar

$7.00

U.A. Mango Dragon Smoothie

$9.00

Untitled Art Tiki Sour

$8.00

Upland Peach

$18.00

Urban Artifacts Cherry Jubilee

$5.00

Humble Forager Bumble V2 Seltzer

$6.00

Mighty Swell Blood Orange

$5.00

Mighty Swell Blackberry

$5.00

U.A. Prickley Pear Guava

$6.00

U.A. Apricot Cream

$8.00

U.A Pixie Green Machine

$7.00

Whiteclaw Mango

$5.00

Whiteclaw Watermelon

$5.00

Red Wine

BTL Four Vines Zinfandel

$30.00

BTL Cooper & Thief

$44.00

BTL Radio Boca Tempranillo

$32.00

BTL Case de Campo Malbec

$26.00

BTL Ghost Runner

$32.00

BTL Block Nine Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Folie a Deux Merlot

$32.00

BTL Spellbound Cab

$28.00

White Wine

BTL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Brancott Estate Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL Scarbolo Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Dr. L Riesling

$28.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Robertson Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Bricco Riella Moscato

$30.00

Bubbly & Rose Wine

BTL Bitch Bubbly

$28.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

