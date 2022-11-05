- Home
Stacks Bar & Grill
175 Lincolnway #C
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Popular Items
Weekly Features/Cocktail Kits
Taquitos
House Made Taquitos Stuffed with Short Rib & Chihuahua Cheese. Finished with Guac, Nacho Cheese, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde, & Flamin’ Cheetos Dust.
Vodka Chicken Poutine
Vodka Chicken Poutine. Roasted Garlic Fries with Shredded Chicken, Cheese Curds, Vodka Sauce, & Parmesan Crisp.
Pork Nachos
Pork Nachos with Queso Blanco, Pico, Roasted Pineapple, Avocado, Jalapenos, & Chipotle Crema. GF
Handies
Naan & Filet Tip Handies. Grilled Naan Bread, Hummus, Grilled Filet Mignon Tip Skewers, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Creamy Herb Sauce. Fold, Pull the Stick, & Eat.
The Big Short Burger
The Big Short. Prime Beef Burger Topped with Melted Provolone, Braised Short Ribs, Balsamic Onion Jam, Arugula, & Roasted Garlic Herb Boursin Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Choice of Side.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Cajun Shrimp Pasta. Blackened Shrimp, Farfalle Pasta, Roasted Garlic Sauce, & Sautéed Bell Peppers.
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Bucket of Fried Chicken & Waffles with a Chili Honey Drizzle.
Steak Skewers
Steak Skewers. Grilled Teriyaki Filet Mignon Tip Skewers with Pancetta Wrapped Asparagus, Rice Pilaf, & Tostones. Finished with Chimichurri.
Lobster Tail Elotes
Lobster Tail Elotes: Three Roasted Lobster Tails with Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Wood Roasted Sweet Corn, Shallots, Provolone, Scallions, & Chili Lime. Served with a Roasted Red Potatoes. GF
Cappuccino Martini (21 & Over)
Autumn Juice Box (21 & over)
Mango Martini (21 & Over)
Purple Drank (21 &over)
Apps
Seared Tuna
Ahi tuna steak seared rare with cajun seasoning and sliced over crispy wontons with sesame seeds and avocados. Finished with an asian glaze and wasabi aioli
Meatball Sliders
Juicy meatballs with zesty tomato sauce and baked provolone cheese. Served on mini pretzel rolls
Bruschetta
Toasted garlic bread served with our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, garlic and sprinkled with pecorino romano cheese.
Sweet Potato Tot App
Served with whole grain honey mustard and sriracha ketchup.
Stuffed Portabella
Crab & cheese stuffed portabella cap served with roasted garlic sauce. *Gluten Free
Toasted Raviolis
Raviolis filled with spicy cheese and lightly fried. Served with zesty tomato sauce.
Buffalo Wings……..Well Sort Of
Mini pork shank wings tossed in your choice of house cajun garlic buffalo sauce or a honey barbeque sauce. Served with fried haystack onions and a side of ranch dressing. *Gluten Free when served without the onions
Roasted Garlic Romano Fry App
French fries tossed in roasted garlic and herbs; sprinkled with romano cheese and served with chipotle aioli and sriracha ketchup.
Stacks Sticks
Warm and soft freshly baked breadsticks tossed in parmesan cheese and served with your choice of alfredo, pizza, or nacho cheese sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Bubbling spinach artichoke dip served with apple slices & tortilla chips. *Gluten Free
Soft Pretzel Bites
Little Bavarian nuggets of heaven served with nacho cheese and whole grain honey mustard.
Fresh Potato Chips App
Served with french onion dip. *Gluten Free
Specialties
Stuffed Chicken
Two chicken breasts stuffed with pancetta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and a blend of cheeses. Served atop mashed potatoes and broccoli. Finished with a roasted garlic sauce. *Gluten Free
Stackin' Cheddar
Penne pasta with our cheesy white cheddar sauce and bacon; baked with crispy panko.
Stacks Filet
Hand cut filet mignon grilled and topped with bubbling gorgonzola cheese and a tomato basil cruda. Served over romano mashed potatoes and asparagus. *Gluten Free Medium-well and well done filets will be butterflied prior to cooking.
Blackened Salmon
Blackened & grilled salmon filet served over parmesan herb risotto and sautéed asparagus. Finished with a mediterranean cruda. *Gluten Free
Osso Bucco
Tender roasted pork served over romano mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus. Finished with a pan jus sauce. *Gluten Free
Vegan Pasta
Penne pasta sautéed with spinach, tomato basil cruda, asparagus, balsamic onions, roasted peppers, & vegan marinara sauce.
Sandwiches
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, melted provolone cheese, and pesto aioli. Served on a focaccia roll.
Grilled Portabella Sandwich
Grilled portabella mushroom cap with provolone cheese, sautéed peppers, sautéed onions, and a pesto aioli on a focaccia roll.
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with crumbled goat cheese, pesto aioli, and caramelized onions on a pretzel roll.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Slow roasted italian beef topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with a side of au jus and giardiniera.
Stacks Burger
Half pound angus burger grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, & fried onions. Served on a pretzel roll with chipotle aioli. Can be ordered “pink” or “no pink.”
Bruschetta Burger
Half pound angus burger grilled and topped with tomato basil cruda and melted gorgonzola cheese. Served on a pretzel roll with baby spinach and a pesto aioli. Can be ordered “pink” or “no pink.”
Plain Burger
Half pound angus burger grilled and served on a pretzel roll. Can be ordered “pink” or “no pink.”
Salads & Wraps
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with roasted pine nuts, tomatoes, bacon, and goat cheese. Served with warm bacon dressing.
Steak Salad
Grilled steak, roasted walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, apple slices, mixed greens, and crisp romaine lettuce. Served with balsamic vinaigrette. *Gluten Free
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon filet atop a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, golden raisins, and roasted cashews. Served with raspberry vinaigrette. *Gluten Free
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine and mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad Wrap
Baby spinach with roasted pine nuts, tomatoes, bacon, goat cheese, and warm bacon dressing.
Steak Salad Wrap
Grilled steak, roasted walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, apple slices, mixed greens, crisp romaine lettuce, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Blackened salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, golden raisins, and roasted cashews, & raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Romaine and mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Pizza
Italian Beef Pizza
Roasted italian beef, spicy giardiniera, and pizza sauce baked with a blend of cheeses.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, cajun garlic buffalo sauce, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Spinach Pizza
Fresh leaf spinach tossed with our special blend of herbs and garlic then baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella and goat cheese.
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Bambinos
Dessert
Sides
4oz Salmon
6oz Salmon
Cup Soup
Side Alf
Side Alfredo
Side Asparagus
Side Broccoli
Side Chips
Side Fries
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Grapes
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Parmesan Herb Risotto
Side Pizza Sauce
Side Sweet Potato Tots
Tossed Salad
Chicken Breast
Bottled Beer
18th St Boujee Juice
18th St Ready For Contact
2021 Revolution Cafe Deth
2021 Revolution Maple Jacket
2021 Revolution Ryeway To Heaven
2021 Revolution Vanilla Deth
2022 Revolution Coconut Deth
3 Floyds Alpha King
3 Floyds Gumballhead
3 Floyds Robert The Bruce
3 Floyds Zombie Dust
Abita Purple Haze
Avery Bon Bon Cerise
Avery Ellie's Brown Ale
Avery Lilikoi Kepolo
Avery Vanilla Bean
Avery White Rascal
Ayinger Bräu Weisse
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Blue Moon
Brew Dog Elvis Juice
Brew Dog Hazy Jane
Chimay Grand Reserve
Crabbies Original Ginger Beer
Dark Horse S'Mores
Delirium Noel
Dogfish Head 120 Minute
Dogfish Head 90 Minute
Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide
Dragons Milk Triple Mashed
Elysian Space Dust
Equalibrium Energy Equals 16oz
Equalibrium Flucuation
Equilabrium Light Tunnel
Evil Twin Biscotti Chilli Hazelnut
Fat Head Hazy Ei8ht
Fat Head Holly Jolly X-Mas
Fat Head Spooky Tooth
Fat Head's Head Hunter
Firestone Walker Parabolita
Foreign Local Coconut Marshmallow
Foreign Local Dancing Plague
Founders Backwoods Bastard
Founders Dirty Bastard
Founders Highball Drifter
Founders KBS Cinnamon Vanilla
Founders KBS Fudge
Founders KBS Hazelnut
Goose Island 312
Half Acre Bodem
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
Half Acre Hallow
Half Acre Hop Buther Your Way
Half Acre Tome
Hitachino White Ale
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas Little Sumpin Sumpin'
Lagunitas The Waldo
Left Hand Milk Stout
Maplewood Son of Juice
New Belgium Fat Tire
New Holland Dragon's Milk
New Holland Dragons Milk Reserve
New Holland Dragons Milk Rye Barrel Aged
New Holland Dragons Milk Stroopwafel
New Holland Reserve Triple Mashed
Odd Side Apple Pie
Offshoot 5
Omission IPA Gluten Free
Omnipollo Elmer NMT
Prairie Bourbon Weekend
Prairie Christmas
Prairie Corner Piece
Prairie Dbl Vanilla Noir
Prairie Noir
Prairie Pirate Weekend
Prairie VANILLA Noir
Prarie Bomb
Revolution Anti Hero
Revolution Carmel Crisp
Revolution Citra Hero
Revolution Deths Tar
Revolution Galaxy Hero
Revolution Maintains & Shapes
Revolution Stratasphero
S. Tier Creme Brulee Nitro
S. Tier Iced Macchiato
S. Tier Warlock
S.S Winter Welcome
S.Tier Hot Cocoa Nitro
Short's Huma Lupa Licious
Singlecut Desert!
Singlecut Desert! DDH
Stiegl Grapefruit 16oz
Stone Xoxcoveza Tres Leche
Toppling Citroid
Toppling DDH King Sue 16 Oz
Toppling King Sue
Toppling Pseudo Sue
Toppling Suds & Buds
Toppling Term Oil Smores
U.A Hazy IPa
U.A. S'mores Stout
UA Hazelnut Stout
Unibroue Fin Du Monde
Upland Patio Cat
Upland Teddy Bear Hazelnut
Upland Teddy Bear S'Mores
Upland Wheat Ale
Urban Artifacts Cherries Jubilee
Vedett Extra White
Vive Pumpkin Seltzer
War Pigs Foggy Geezer
War Pigs Lazurite
Weihenstephan Hefe Weiss
Wells Banana Bread
Windmill 2 If By Citra
Ace High
Ace Mango
Ace Pineapple Cider
Ace Pink Guava
Angry Orchard Hardcore Cherry Apple
Ash & Elm Sunset
Blakes Cheri Cordial
Ciderboys Blackerry Wild
Ciderboys Grape Smash
Ciderboys Mimosa
Ciderboys Peach
Ciderboys Strawberry Magic
Downeast Donut
Downeast Rasberry
Downeast Strawberry
J.K.s Scrumpy Honey Crisp
Orig Sin Brighter Times
Original Sin Black Widow
Original Sin McIntosh
Original Sin Pear
Original Sin Pineapple
Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry
Rekorderlig Passionfruit
Samuel Smith Organic Apple
Stella Cidre
Vandermill Rasberry ZERO 16oz
Vandermill Totally Roasted
Woodchuck Pearsecco
Woodchuck Pumpkin
Amstel Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
No Limit.
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
PBR 16oz Can
Sam Adams Boston Lager
St. Paulie Girl N/A
Stella Artois
Xingu
Yuengling
3 Floyds Foeder Fiend
3 Floyds Sicario Pina
450 Miami XXL
Avery Raspberry 16oz
Crooked Stave Senor Cybies 25oz
Crooked Stave Surette Raspberry
Destihl Drasgonfruit Mango
Foreign Local Blue Hawaiian
Humble Coastal Sunset V6
Humble Coastal Sunshine V5
Humble Enchanted Island V1
Jolly Pumpkin Boysenberry
Jolly Pumpkin La Roja Raspberry
New Belgium Dominga Sour
Omnipollo Bianca Berry Pancake
Omnipollo Even More Bianca Royal
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet
Prairie Vape Tricks
Prairie Watermelon GF
Revolution Freedom Lemonade
Revolution Strawberry Lemonade
Rodenbach Caratere Rouge
Tilquin Mure Rullquin
Tilquin Oude Gueuze
U.A. Dragonfruit Nectar
U.A. Mango Dragon Smoothie
Untitled Art Tiki Sour
Upland Peach
Urban Artifacts Cherry Jubilee
Humble Forager Bumble V2 Seltzer
Mighty Swell Blood Orange
Mighty Swell Blackberry
U.A. Prickley Pear Guava
U.A. Apricot Cream
U.A Pixie Green Machine
Whiteclaw Mango
Whiteclaw Watermelon
Red Wine
White Wine
Bubbly & Rose Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso, IN 46383