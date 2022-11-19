Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Dish

review star

No reviews yet

3907 Calumet Avenue

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Bev

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soft Drink

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$7.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine American food

Location

3907 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
The Dish image
The Dish image
The Dish image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Stacks Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
175 Lincolnway #C Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Broaster Chicken - Lil Saver
orange starNo Reviews
393 W US HIGHWAY 6 VALPARAISO, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Cagney's Saloon - 236 Main st
orange star4.1 • 899
236 Main st Hobart, IL 46342
View restaurantnext
Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8160 Mississippi St Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Valparaiso

Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
orange star4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Pestos Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 419
3123 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Shoe's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 393
3300 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valparaiso
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston