Taco salad in Valparaiso

Burgerhaus
3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Tex Mex Taco Salad
|$15.00
An edible jalapeño cheddar tortilla shell filled with mixed greens and topped with marinated carne asada, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño, our Haus-made guacamole, refried black beans, pico de gallo, green onions and finished with our jalapeño sour cream.
El Salto
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell, with beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and
guacamole
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with beans and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled bell peppers, onions & tomatoes, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.