Taco salad in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Valparaiso restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (1760 reviews)
Takeout
Tex Mex Taco Salad$15.00
An edible jalapeño cheddar tortilla shell filled with mixed greens and topped with marinated carne asada, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño, our Haus-made guacamole, refried black beans, pico de gallo, green onions and finished with our jalapeño sour cream.
More about Burgerhaus
Santo Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Taco

2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso

Avg 4.9 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$7.50
More about Santo Taco
El Salto image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.9 (850 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell, with beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and
guacamole
Fajita Taco Salad$11.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with beans and your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled bell peppers, onions & tomatoes, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about El Salto

Map

Map

