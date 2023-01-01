Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve chimichangas

Le Peep Restaurant image

 

Le Peep Valparaiso

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cream Cheese Chimichangas$11.00
More about Le Peep Valparaiso
El Salto image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto - Valparaiso

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.9 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$14.00
Two soft or fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, then topped with red sauce,
cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and
guacamole, served with rice and beans
More about El Salto - Valparaiso

