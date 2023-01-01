Chimichangas in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Le Peep Valparaiso
Le Peep Valparaiso
3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Strawberry Cream Cheese Chimichangas
|$11.00
More about El Salto - Valparaiso
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Salto - Valparaiso
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Chimichanga
|$14.00
Two soft or fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, then topped with red sauce,
cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and
guacamole, served with rice and beans