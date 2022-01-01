Salmon in Valparaiso

Go
Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Valparaiso restaurants that serve salmon

Lincoln Flats image

FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Flats

1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
#2 Salmon of The Day$24.00
Puff Pastry Wrapped Salmon+ Wilted Spinach+Mushroom Duxelle+Lemon Dill Cream+Asparagus
More about Lincoln Flats
Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sliders$16.00
Teriyaki Grilled Salmon Sliders with Grilled Pineapple, Chipotle Aioli, & Citrus Slaw On Garlic Bread Slider Buns.
Blackened Salmon$18.00
Blackened & grilled salmon filet served over parmesan herb risotto and sautéed asparagus. Finished with a mediterranean cruda. *Gluten Free
More about Stacks Bar&Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Carne Asada

Italian Sandwiches

Burritos

Steak Tacos

Brisket

Quesadillas

Map

More near Valparaiso to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston