Salmon in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve salmon
More about Lincoln Flats
FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Flats
1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso
|#2 Salmon of The Day
|$24.00
Puff Pastry Wrapped Salmon+ Wilted Spinach+Mushroom Duxelle+Lemon Dill Cream+Asparagus
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Salmon Sliders
|$16.00
Teriyaki Grilled Salmon Sliders with Grilled Pineapple, Chipotle Aioli, & Citrus Slaw On Garlic Bread Slider Buns.
|Blackened Salmon
|$18.00
Blackened & grilled salmon filet served over parmesan herb risotto and sautéed asparagus. Finished with a mediterranean cruda. *Gluten Free