Nachos in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve nachos
More about El Salto
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Salto
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Nachos El Salto
|$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, layered with beans and marinated pork chunks, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.
|Nachos
|$6.50
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, with option of Beans, Beef, and/or Shredded Chicken
|Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh crispy tortilla chips, topped with your choice of fajita style chicken or steak along with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted chihuahua cheese.