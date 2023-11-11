Lenny's Coal Fire Pizza 3800 N Calumet Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy authentic, New Haven-style coal-fired A'pizza. Online orders will receive an email or text message when the order is ready for pickup you can use our pickup drive-thru window on the north side of the building.
Location
3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Valparaiso
Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant