Main picView gallery

Gyros Bar and Grill 391 W US Highway 6

review star

No reviews yet

391 W US Highway 6

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Plate
Pizza Puff
Pork Tenderloin w/ Fries

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$3.20

quarter pounder comes with ketchup, mustard, pickles and grilled onion

Double Cheeseburger

$4.30

ketchup, mustard, pickles, grilled onion

Hamburger

$2.55

ketchup, mustard, pickles, grilled onion

Double Hamburger

$3.80

ketchup, mustard, pickles, grilled onion

Chili Burger

$3.40

chili on burger

Dogs & Polish

Hot Dog

$2.50

mustard, relish, onion, pickle

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$3.95

mustard, relish, onion, pickle

Chili Dog

$3.00

Chili Dog w/Fries

$4.45

Cheese Dog

$3.00

Cheese Dog w/Fries

$4.45

Maxwell Polish w/Fries

$4.75

mustard, pickle, grilled onion

Polish( no Fries)

$3.00

A single polish french fries not included comes with mustard, pickle, grilled onions

Italian Beef & Sausage

Italian Beef

$7.65

red sauce and peppers(either mild or hot)

Italian Sausage

$5.55

red sauce and peppers(either mild or hot)

Beef & Sausage Combo

$8.25

red sauce and peppers(either mild or hot)

BBQ Beef

$7.65

BBQ sauce on sandwich

Sandwiches

Gyros

$7.25

onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyros

$7.25

onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce

Gyros w/Feta

$8.25

onions, tomatoes, tzatizki sauce, feta cheese

Greek Chicken Pita

$8.25

lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50

lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise

Fish Sandwich

$4.25

tartar sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$6.65

lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise

Pork Tenderloin w/ Fries

$7.25

lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise

BBQ Pork

$7.95

Steak Sandwiches

Ribeye Steak

$9.25

ketchup, mustard, pickles, grilled onions

Poor Boy Steak

$6.95

ketchup, mustard, pickles, grilled onions

Gyros Plates

Gyro Plate

$12.45

2 pitas, fries, onions, tomatoes, pickles, gyros sauce& feta cheese

Chicken Gyros Plate

$12.45

2 pitas, fries, onions, tomatoes, pickle, gyros sauce, feta cheese

Salads

Greek Salad (small)

$5.85

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing

Greek Salad (large)

$8.55

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing

Greek Salad w/Chicken & Pita

$11.45

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing

Greek Salad w/ Gyros meat & Pita

$11.45

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing

Tossed Green Salad

$4.35

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers

Chicken Cesar Salad

$11.45

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, crotons

Dinner Combos

Rib Tips & Gyros

$12.45

cole slaw, garlic bread, fries and gyro sauce

Chicken Strips & Gyros

$12.45

cole slaw, garlic bread, fries and gyro sauce

1/2 Chicken & 1/2 Slab of Ribs

$17.45

cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

Ribs, Chicken, & Fish

1/2 Slab Ribs

$13.45

cole slaw garlic bread , & fries

Full Slab Ribs

$20.65

cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

Rib Tips

$11.45

cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

1/2 Chicken Plain

$12.45

cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$12.45

cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

Chicken Strips

$11.45

cole slaw, garlic bread, fries, and BBQ sauce

Fried Perch

$11.45

tarter sauce, cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

Shrimp Basket

$11.45

cocktail sauce, cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

Fish & Chips

$10.45

tarter sauce, cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

1/2 Greek Chicken

$12.45

cole slaw, garlic bread, & fries

Side Orders

French Fries (sm)

$1.70

French Fries (Lg)

$2.40

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$4.65

Fried Zucchini

$4.65

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

6 piece

Pizza Puff

$4.30

Spinach Pie

$6.25

Tamale

$2.45

tom tom tamale

Cole Slaw (small)

$0.95

Cole Slaw (large)

$3.15

7 Piece Nuggets w/ Fries

$6.65

Cheesecake

$1.90

Extras

Pita Bread

$0.99

single pita bread

BBQ Sauce

$0.90

Gyros Sauce

$0.95

Cheese Sauce

$1.15

Peppers

$0.90

Xfeta ( 4 pieces)

$1.40

Side feta

$2.80

1/4 Gyros Meat

$3.00

1/2 Gyros

$6.00

3/4 Gyros

$9.00

Pound Gyros Meat

$12.00

Olives

$2.15

Piece Strip

$1.80

Piece Perch

$1.80

Soups & Chili

Homemade Soup 12oz

$3.25

12oz

Homemade Soup 32 oz

$8.95

32oz

Chili 12oz

$3.50

12oz

Chili Tamale 12oz

$4.25

12oz

Specials

1/4lb Cheeseburger

$3.20

King-Double 1/4 Cheeseburger

$4.99

2 Hot Dogs w/Fries

$5.60

2 Polish w/Fries

$6.50

Rib Tip Bucket

$20.95

Rib Tips Dinner

$11.45

Hot Dog

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Medium 16oz

$1.60

160z

Large 22oz

$1.90

22oz

X-Large 32oz

$2.40

32oz

Orange

$1.00

Refills

Medium Refill

$0.70

Large Refill

$0.80

Xlarge Refill

$0.90

Mixed Drinks

16oz Mixed

$6.00

Mojito

$8.25

Mojito( Flavor)

$8.75

Michelada

$8.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Paloma

$7.25

Paloma( Top Shelf)

$8.25

Long Island

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

$7.25

Bottled Beer

Domestics

$2.50

Imports

$3.00

Truly

$3.50

Drink Specials

Domestics Bottle

$2.00

imports

$2.00

Truly

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.25

Shot

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Being able to serve good food and provide a good service to the community. We have been in the restaurant business for over 10 years and want to continue to serve the community.

Location

391 W US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46385

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Broaster Chicken - Lil Saver
orange starNo Reviews
393 W US HIGHWAY 6 VALPARAISO, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Santini’s Pizza - 390 W US Hwy 6
orange starNo Reviews
390 W US Hwy 6 Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Tocayos
orange starNo Reviews
6652 US Highway 6 Portage, IN 46368
View restaurantnext
Schoop's Hamburgers of Portage
orange starNo Reviews
3285 Willowcreek Rd Portage, IN 46368-5054
View restaurantnext
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria - Portage
orange star4.3 • 627
5023 US-6 Portage, IN 46368
View restaurantnext
El Salto - Portage
orange starNo Reviews
6295 Ameriplex Dr. Portage, IN 46368
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Valparaiso

Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
orange star4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Pestos Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 419
3123 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Shoe's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 393
3300 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valparaiso
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston