Chicken sandwiches in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, melted provolone cheese, and pesto aioli. Served on a focaccia roll.
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with crumbled goat cheese, pesto aioli, and caramelized onions on a pretzel roll.
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Original Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille

1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
More about Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille
Pesto's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Pesto's Italian Restaurant

3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled breast of chicken with crumbled goat cheese, pesto aioli, and caramelized onions on a pretzel roll
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$10.00
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a Focaccia roll
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a Focaccia roll
More about Pesto's Italian Restaurant

