Chicken sandwiches in Valparaiso

Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, melted provolone cheese, and pesto aioli. Served on a focaccia roll.
|Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with crumbled goat cheese, pesto aioli, and caramelized onions on a pretzel roll.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille
1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Pesto's Italian Restaurant
3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled breast of chicken with crumbled goat cheese, pesto aioli, and caramelized onions on a pretzel roll
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$10.00
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a Focaccia roll
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomatoes, basil, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a Focaccia roll