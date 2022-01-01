Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve cobb salad

Lincoln Flats

1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
LF Cobb Salad$14.00
More about Lincoln Flats
Le Peep Restaurant

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.25
Fresh greens topped with diced bacon, chicken strips, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, & hard boiled egg.
More about Le Peep Restaurant

