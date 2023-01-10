- Home
- /
- Lafayette
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Teays River Brewing & Public House
Teays River Brewing & Public House
519 Reviews
$
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A
Lafayette, IN 47909
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Shareables
Candied Pork Belly
Cherrywood smoked, maple glazed, 8 each
Smoked Wings
House smoked chicken wings. Served with Alabama White sauce for dipping.
Cauliflower Wings
12 pieces of roasted cauliflower tossed in any of our wing sauces or rubs.
Wood Stone Caprese
Warmed fresh mozzarella, braised garlic, oven roasted cherry tomato, herb oil, and house bread.
Short Faced Bear Fries
Our version of classic poutine. Your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or chips and choice of brisket, pulled pork topped with cheese curds, BBQ au jus and beer cheese. Available with jack fruit and vegan cheese too!
BBQ Meatballs
Made in house with ground ribeye, beef tenderloin, and pork sausage, pan seared and tossed in Smokie's BBQ sauce topped with Alabama White sauce.
Hummus Duo
Roasted garlic hummus, and edamame hummus. Served with sliced cucumber and house bread.
Chips and Beer Cheese
House Chips and our house made Beer Cheese.
House Bread and Beer Cheese
House Bread served with our house made Beer Cheese.
Chicharrones
Delicately fried rind of pork, served plain or shaken in Smokies Dust or Hellfire Rub.
Stuffed Pepper
Soup & Salad
Roasted Vegetable Salad
Fresh spinach, arugula, romaine, herb roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, red and green bell pepper, red and gold beets, brussel sprouts, roasted cherry tomatoes, and asiago cheese
Beet Salad
Fresh spinach, arugula, romaine, oven roasted red and gold beets, pecans, and feta
Hunter Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, diced chicken, pork belly croutons, diced avocado, blue cheese crumbles, oven roasted cherry tomato, and chives
Small Garden Salad
Crisp spring mix, red onion, sliced cucumber, and roma tomatoes
Soup of the day
Handhelds
Angus Steak Burger
Toasted bun with choice of cheese: muenster, cheddar, swiss, or blue cheese.
Ultimate Beer Burger
Beer bacon onion jam, hop aioli, beer-infused steak burger, and beer cheese on a toasted bun.
The Burnworth
Roasted New Mexico hatch green chilis, burger patty, red hatch pepper aioli, and choice of cheese: muenster, cheddar, Swiss, or blue cheese crumbles on a toasted bun.
Pork Tenderloin
Pounded thin, prepared grilled or hand breaded and fried, on a toasted bun, with hop aioli.
Brisket Sandwich
Brisket, Smokie's BBQ sauce, French fried onions and Dijon mustard on a toasted bun.
Shredded Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, Smokie's BBQ sauce, and garlic coleslaw on a toasted bun.
Jack Fruit BBQ
Smoked jack fruit simmered in Smokie's BBQ sauce and topped with garlic coleslaw on a toasted bun.
Chicken BLAT
Marinated chicken grilled or hand breaded, with hop aioli, bacon, and avocado on a toasted bun.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread
Pizzas
Four Cheese Pizza
Garlic cream base, feta, asiago, parmigiano reggiano, and shredded mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
Tomato base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato and fresh basil
Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato base, shredded mozzarella and pepperoni
Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza
Tomato base, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni and sausage
Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fontina, asiago, chicken, mushroom, and roasted tomato
Sausage Pizza
Tomato base, shredded mozzarella and sausage
Ultimate Beer
Beer bacon and onion jam base, andouille sausage, shredded mozzarella, fontina, beer cheese, peppers, mushrooms, and French fried onion
Veggie
Tomato base, shredded mozzarella, fontina, parmigiano reggiano, roasted tomato, braised garlic, roasted red and green peppers, broccoli, carrot, and caramelized onions
Prosciutto Pizza
Herb oil base, fontina, asiago, mozzarella, and fresh arugula
Public House Favorites
Chicken Breast Quarter
Woodstone oven roasted chicken prepared with a citrus white wine pan sauce.
Pork Chop
10oz hand cut herb marinated boneless pork chop with bourbon mustard BBQ sauce
Jambalaya
Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage, topped with Alabama white sauce and served with corn bread muffin and honey butter
Beer Battered Haddock
Golden Ale Beer Battered Haddock with house made slaw and tartar sauce.
Mac 'n Cheese
Made in house with 4 cheeses and topped with your choice of BBQ Brisket, BBQ Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, or Roasted Vegetables
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon
Woodstone oven roasted, skin on, wild caught, Alaskan coho with our house made teriyaki glaze
Smokie's Sampler
6oz of brisket, 6oz pulled pork, 6oz smoked sausage, 6oz chicken wings (choice of sauce or dry rub), corn bread, assorted pickles, and choice of two side
Half Rack Baby Back
Smokie's famous slow smoked ribs. (Available Thursday after 4pm)
Full Rack Baby Back
Smokie's famous slow smoked ribs. (Available Thursday after 4pm)
Sides
French Fries
Delicious crispy french fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Delicious and savory sweet potato fries
Calico Fries
A 50/50 of french fries & sweet potato fries
House Made Chips
Crispy thinly cut house made chips
Brussel Sprouts
A Teays River specialty! Roasted sprouts in olive oil, bacon, asiago cheese, and balsamic drizzle
Cauliflower Pilaf
Finely diced roasted cauliflower, and peppers
Garlic Coleslaw
Creamy garlic coleslaw
Green Beans
Side Mac n' Cheese
Our house made 4 cheese mac!
2 oz. Brisket
2 oz. Pulled Pork
2 oz. Pickle Chips
Pickle Spear
Small BeerCheese side
Delicious house made beer cheese!
Large Beer Cheese side
Delicious house made beer cheese!
House Bread
Our house made bread, goes great with anything!
Corn Muffin
Applesauce Cup
Fruit Cup
Side of Bacon
Nice crispy bacon
Avocado
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders
Three breaded chicken tendies with choice of side
Kids Cheeseburger
A slider burger with cheddar and a choice of one side
Kids Hamburger
A slider hamburger with choice of one side
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Kids grilled cheese sandwich on toasted white bread
Kids Pizza
Tomato base, shredded mozzarella, and choice of cheese, pepperoni or sausage
Mac ’n Cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese with one side
Kid's Ice Cream
Condiments
Alabama White
Our house made white BBQ sauce, goes great with everything!
BBQ Dust
House made Smokie's BBQ dry rub
BBQ Sauce
House made Smokie's BBQ sauce
Beer Bacon Onion Jam
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Blue Cheese Dressing
Bourbon Mustard
House made bourbon mustard
Buffalo Sauce
House made buffalo sauce
Caribbean Swag
House made Smokie's Caribbean Swag sauce
Delight
House made marshmallow cream dipping sauce
French Dressing
Hellfire Rub
House made Smokie's Hellfire dry rub
Hop Aioli
Hop infused aioli
Horse Radish
Italian Dressing
Korean BBQ
House made Smokie's Korean BBQ sauce
Lemon Vinaigrette
House made vinaigrette
Marinara
Mozzarella
Parmesan Cheese
Ranch
Smokie's Inferno
House made Smokie's Inferno sauce
Sour Cream
Tartar Sauce
Vinegar
Carry Out
2020 Doorbuster
Bloody Pinky & the Grain
Bonus Brews IPA
Business Time OG Gose
Business Time Tropical Gose
Camelop Cream Ale
Drunken Butterfly Belgian Dubbel
East Highlands Scottish Export Ale
Everyday Sunshine Session IPA
Golden Years Gold Ale
Hazy Glaze IPA
Heartbreaker IIPA
Ho Ho Holiday Hooch
Light-O Shuffle Light Lager
Luscious Brown Ale
Mastodon Imperial Stout
Pinky & the Grain American IPA
Pleasure Seeker American Amber Ale
Saber-Toothed Stout
Say Hello To Heaven Helles Bock
Swine Saber Smoked Rye Porter
Thiol the Tiger IPA
Trauma Llama Ding Dong Hazy IPA
Cans
Bloody Pinky & the Grain 4pk
Business Time Key Lime 4pk
Business Time Pickle Back 4pk
Business Time Tropical 4pk
Camelop Cream Ale 4pk
Drunken Butterfly 4pk
East Highlands Scottish 4pk
Everyday Sunshine Session IPA 4pk
Golden Years Ale 4pk
Heartbreaker 4pk
Ho Ho Ho Holiday Hooch 4pk
Light-O Shuffle 4pk
Luscious Brown Ale 4pk
Pinky and the Grain IPA 4pk
Pleasure Seeker American Amber 4pk
Saber-toothed Stout 4pk
Swine Saber Smoked Porter 4pk
Trama Llama Ding Dong Hazy 4pk
Tickets
Merchandise
White T-shirt for Tye Dye
1/4 Zip Pullover
Beanie
Black Flannel
Can Logo Shirts
Can Logo Tank Tops
Glass Cans
Gold Flannel
Growler Empty
Hat Black & Tan
Hat Brown Canvas
Hat Camo
Hat Slate Blue & Tan
Herd Membership
Pink Breast Cancer TShirts
Pint Glass
Tap Handle
Teays Pride T-shirt
Water Bottle
Wine Glass
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette, IN 47909