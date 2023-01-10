Teays River Brewing & Public House imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Teays River Brewing & Public House

519 Reviews

$

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A

Lafayette, IN 47909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Mac 'n Cheese
Angus Steak Burger

Specials

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Family Size Jambalaya and House Bread

$34.00Out of stock

Shareables

Candied Pork Belly

$12.00

Cherrywood smoked, maple glazed, 8 each

Smoked Wings

$14.00

House smoked chicken wings. Served with Alabama White sauce for dipping.

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

12 pieces of roasted cauliflower tossed in any of our wing sauces or rubs.

Wood Stone Caprese

$10.00

Warmed fresh mozzarella, braised garlic, oven roasted cherry tomato, herb oil, and house bread.

Short Faced Bear Fries

$11.00

Our version of classic poutine. Your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or chips and choice of brisket, pulled pork topped with cheese curds, BBQ au jus and beer cheese. Available with jack fruit and vegan cheese too!

BBQ Meatballs

$12.00

Made in house with ground ribeye, beef tenderloin, and pork sausage, pan seared and tossed in Smokie's BBQ sauce topped with Alabama White sauce.

Hummus Duo

$12.00

Roasted garlic hummus, and edamame hummus. Served with sliced cucumber and house bread.

Chips and Beer Cheese

$8.00

House Chips and our house made Beer Cheese.

House Bread and Beer Cheese

$8.00

House Bread served with our house made Beer Cheese.

Chicharrones

$8.00

Delicately fried rind of pork, served plain or shaken in Smokies Dust or Hellfire Rub.

Stuffed Pepper

$15.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach, arugula, romaine, herb roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, red and green bell pepper, red and gold beets, brussel sprouts, roasted cherry tomatoes, and asiago cheese

Beet Salad

$10.00

Fresh spinach, arugula, romaine, oven roasted red and gold beets, pecans, and feta

Hunter Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, diced chicken, pork belly croutons, diced avocado, blue cheese crumbles, oven roasted cherry tomato, and chives

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Crisp spring mix, red onion, sliced cucumber, and roma tomatoes

Soup of the day

$3.50+

Handhelds

Angus Steak Burger

$13.00

Toasted bun with choice of cheese: muenster, cheddar, swiss, or blue cheese.

Ultimate Beer Burger

$14.00

Beer bacon onion jam, hop aioli, beer-infused steak burger, and beer cheese on a toasted bun.

The Burnworth

$14.00

Roasted New Mexico hatch green chilis, burger patty, red hatch pepper aioli, and choice of cheese: muenster, cheddar, Swiss, or blue cheese crumbles on a toasted bun.

Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

Pounded thin, prepared grilled or hand breaded and fried, on a toasted bun, with hop aioli.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket, Smokie's BBQ sauce, French fried onions and Dijon mustard on a toasted bun.

Shredded Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork, Smokie's BBQ sauce, and garlic coleslaw on a toasted bun.

Jack Fruit BBQ

$14.00

Smoked jack fruit simmered in Smokie's BBQ sauce and topped with garlic coleslaw on a toasted bun.

Chicken BLAT

$14.00

Marinated chicken grilled or hand breaded, with hop aioli, bacon, and avocado on a toasted bun.

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread

Pizzas

Four Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Garlic cream base, feta, asiago, parmigiano reggiano, and shredded mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Tomato base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato and fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Tomato base, shredded mozzarella and pepperoni

Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Tomato base, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni and sausage

Pesto Chicken

$12.00

Basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fontina, asiago, chicken, mushroom, and roasted tomato

Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Tomato base, shredded mozzarella and sausage

Ultimate Beer

$13.00

Beer bacon and onion jam base, andouille sausage, shredded mozzarella, fontina, beer cheese, peppers, mushrooms, and French fried onion

Veggie

$11.00

Tomato base, shredded mozzarella, fontina, parmigiano reggiano, roasted tomato, braised garlic, roasted red and green peppers, broccoli, carrot, and caramelized onions

Prosciutto Pizza

$13.00

Herb oil base, fontina, asiago, mozzarella, and fresh arugula

Public House Favorites

Chicken Breast Quarter

$18.00Out of stock

Woodstone oven roasted chicken prepared with a citrus white wine pan sauce.

Pork Chop

$18.00

10oz hand cut herb marinated boneless pork chop with bourbon mustard BBQ sauce

Jambalaya

$15.00

Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage, topped with Alabama white sauce and served with corn bread muffin and honey butter

Beer Battered Haddock

$14.00+

Golden Ale Beer Battered Haddock with house made slaw and tartar sauce.

Mac 'n Cheese

$15.00

Made in house with 4 cheeses and topped with your choice of BBQ Brisket, BBQ Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, or Roasted Vegetables

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Woodstone oven roasted, skin on, wild caught, Alaskan coho with our house made teriyaki glaze

Smokie's Sampler

$39.00

6oz of brisket, 6oz pulled pork, 6oz smoked sausage, 6oz chicken wings (choice of sauce or dry rub), corn bread, assorted pickles, and choice of two side

Half Rack Baby Back

$17.00Out of stock

Smokie's famous slow smoked ribs. (Available Thursday after 4pm)

Full Rack Baby Back

$26.00Out of stock

Smokie's famous slow smoked ribs. (Available Thursday after 4pm)

Sides

French Fries

$2.50+

Delicious crispy french fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Delicious and savory sweet potato fries

Calico Fries

$3.00+

A 50/50 of french fries & sweet potato fries

House Made Chips

$2.50+

Crispy thinly cut house made chips

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

A Teays River specialty! Roasted sprouts in olive oil, bacon, asiago cheese, and balsamic drizzle

Cauliflower Pilaf

$5.00

Finely diced roasted cauliflower, and peppers

Garlic Coleslaw

$4.00

Creamy garlic coleslaw

Green Beans

$5.00

Side Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Our house made 4 cheese mac!

2 oz. Brisket

$3.00

2 oz. Pulled Pork

$2.00

2 oz. Pickle Chips

$0.75

Pickle Spear

$1.00

Small BeerCheese side

$1.00

Delicious house made beer cheese!

Large Beer Cheese side

$3.00

Delicious house made beer cheese!

House Bread

$4.00

Our house made bread, goes great with anything!

Corn Muffin

$1.00

Applesauce Cup

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Nice crispy bacon

Avocado

$2.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Three breaded chicken tendies with choice of side

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

A slider burger with cheddar and a choice of one side

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

A slider hamburger with choice of one side

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids grilled cheese sandwich on toasted white bread

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Tomato base, shredded mozzarella, and choice of cheese, pepperoni or sausage

Mac ’n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese with one side

Kid's Ice Cream

$1.00

Condiments

Alabama White

$0.50

Our house made white BBQ sauce, goes great with everything!

BBQ Dust

$0.50

House made Smokie's BBQ dry rub

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

House made Smokie's BBQ sauce

Beer Bacon Onion Jam

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bourbon Mustard

$0.50

House made bourbon mustard

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

House made buffalo sauce

Caribbean Swag

$0.50

House made Smokie's Caribbean Swag sauce

Delight

$0.50

House made marshmallow cream dipping sauce

French Dressing

$0.50

Hellfire Rub

$0.50

House made Smokie's Hellfire dry rub

Hop Aioli

$0.50

Hop infused aioli

Horse Radish

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

House made Smokie's Korean BBQ sauce

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

House made vinaigrette

Marinara

$0.50

Mozzarella

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Smokie's Inferno

$0.50

House made Smokie's Inferno sauce

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Vinegar

$0.50

Carry Out

2020 Doorbuster

Out of stock

Bloody Pinky & the Grain

Bonus Brews IPA

Business Time OG Gose

Out of stock

Business Time Tropical Gose

Camelop Cream Ale

Drunken Butterfly Belgian Dubbel

Out of stock

East Highlands Scottish Export Ale

Everyday Sunshine Session IPA

Out of stock

Golden Years Gold Ale

Out of stock

Hazy Glaze IPA

Heartbreaker IIPA

Ho Ho Holiday Hooch

Out of stock

Light-O Shuffle Light Lager

Luscious Brown Ale

Mastodon Imperial Stout

Pinky & the Grain American IPA

Pleasure Seeker American Amber Ale

Saber-Toothed Stout

Out of stock

Say Hello To Heaven Helles Bock

Swine Saber Smoked Rye Porter

$6.75+Out of stock

Thiol the Tiger IPA

Trauma Llama Ding Dong Hazy IPA

Cans

Bloody Pinky & the Grain 4pk

$15.00

Business Time Key Lime 4pk

$15.00Out of stock

Business Time Pickle Back 4pk

$15.00Out of stock

Business Time Tropical 4pk

$15.00Out of stock

Camelop Cream Ale 4pk

$11.00

Drunken Butterfly 4pk

$13.00Out of stock

East Highlands Scottish 4pk

$12.00

Everyday Sunshine Session IPA 4pk

$13.00Out of stock

Golden Years Ale 4pk

$11.00

Heartbreaker 4pk

$15.00

Ho Ho Ho Holiday Hooch 4pk

$14.00Out of stock

Light-O Shuffle 4pk

$11.00

Luscious Brown Ale 4pk

$12.00

Pinky and the Grain IPA 4pk

$13.00

Pleasure Seeker American Amber 4pk

$13.00

Saber-toothed Stout 4pk

$12.00

Swine Saber Smoked Porter 4pk

$12.00

Trama Llama Ding Dong Hazy 4pk

$16.00

Cider

Beanblossom Cider Brbn Brl

$12.50

Beanblossom Cider Reg

$12.00

Beanblossom Peach

$12.00

Tickets

New Year's Eve DAY-OF Ticket

$80.00

Price for day-of purchased New Year's Eve party tickets. All things included in regular ticket are also included in day-of tickets.

Merchandise

White T-shirt for Tye Dye

$25.00

1/4 Zip Pullover

$46.00
Beanie

Beanie

$10.00Out of stock

Black Flannel

$50.00

Can Logo Shirts

$20.00

Can Logo Tank Tops

$20.00

Glass Cans

$5.00

Gold Flannel

$50.00
Growler Empty

Growler Empty

$6.00

Hat Black & Tan

$28.00

Hat Brown Canvas

$28.00

Hat Camo

$28.00

Hat Slate Blue & Tan

$28.00

Herd Membership

$125.00

Pink Breast Cancer TShirts

$20.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Tap Handle

$35.00

Teays Pride T-shirt

$14.00

Water Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Wine Glass

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette, IN 47909

Directions

Gallery
Teays River Brewing & Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brokerage Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 112
2516 Covington St West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
orange star4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange star4.4 • 1,215
109 N Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Legacy Pub
orange star4.4 • 983
3230 Daugherty Drive Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
The Black Sparrow
orange star4.5 • 736
223 Main St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 558
4729 Meijer Court #102 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston