Mary Lou Donuts -2nd 4150 Commerce Drive

4150 Commerce Drive

Lafayette, IN 47905

Order Again

Dozen

Asst Dozen

$13.50

Asst Half Dozen

$6.75

Glazed Yeast Dozen

$12.00

Glazed Yeast Half Dozen

$6.00

Yeast Asst Dozen

$13.50

Cake Asst Dozen

$13.50

Glazed Cake Asst Dozen

$12.00

Day-Old Dozen

$5.00

Yeast Donuts

Glazed Yeast Donut

$1.00

Chocolate Iced Donut

$1.25

Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Donut

$1.25

Maple Iced Donut

$1.25

White Iced Donut

$1.25

Strawberry Iced Donut

$1.25

Strawberry Iced Sprinkle Donut

$1.25

Glazed Twist

$1.00

Cinnamon Sugar Twist

$1.00

Special Design Donut

$1.75

Yeast Rolls

Chocolate Iced Cream Filled

$1.25

Maple Iced Cream Filled

$1.25

White Iced Cream Filled

$1.25

Powdered Cream Filled

$1.10

Maple Nut

$1.25

Chocolate Iced Custard Filled

$1.25

Powdered Custard Filled

$1.25

Rainbow Sprinkle Yeast

$1.25

Black & White

$1.25

White Iced Coconut

$1.25

Chocolate Iced Coconut

$1.25

Toasted Coconut

$1.25

Iced Raspberry Filled

$1.25

Powdered Raspberry Filled

$1.25

Iced Strawberry Filled

$1.25

Iced Blueberry Filled

$1.25

Iced Lemon Filled

$1.25

Powdered Lemon Filled

$1.25

Powdered Chocolate Cream Filled

$1.25

Long Johns

Chocolate Iced Cream Filled LJ

$2.00

Maple Iced Cream Filled LJ

$2.00

White Iced Cream Filled LJ

$2.00

Chocolate Iced UNFILLED LJ

$1.50

Maple Iced UNFILLED LJ

$1.50

White Iced UNFILLED LJ

$1.50

Cinnamon Rolls

Glazed Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Apple Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

Chocolate Iced Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

Chocolate Nut Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Maple Iced Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

Maple Nut Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Sticky Bun

$2.50

Specialties

Apple Fritter

$3.00

Mini Apple Fritter

$1.50

Tiger Tail

$2.25

Bearclaw

$2.50

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Single Layer Donut Cake

$25.00

Single Layer Filled Cake

$30.00

Double Layer Donut Cake

$40.00

Double Layer Filled Cake

$50.00

Wedding Cake

$60.00

Glazed Cake

French Cruller

$1.00

English Cruller

$1.00

Vanilla Glazed Cake

$1.00

Blueberry Glazed Cake

$1.00

Chocolate Glazed Cake

$1.00

Red Velvet Glazed Cake

$1.00

Cherry Chip Glazed Cake

$1.00

Sour Cream Glazed Cake

$1.00

Apple Spice Glazed Cake

$1.00

Lemon Glazed Cake

$1.00

Powdered Cake

$1.00

Pumpkin Spice Glazed Cake

$1.00

Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Sugar

$1.00

Egg Nog Glazed Cake

$1.00

Iced Cake Donuts

Plain Cake

$1.00

Chocolate Iced Cake

$1.25

Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Cake

$1.25

Chocolate Iced Coconut Cake

$1.25

Chocolate Iced Chocolate Cake

$1.25

Chocolate Iced Pumkin Cake

$1.25

Maple Iced Cake

$1.25

Maple Iced Pumpkin Cake

$1.25

White Iced Cake

$1.25

White Iced Sprinkle Cake

$1.25

White Iced Coconut Cake

$1.25

Dutch Crumb

$1.25

Holes

Yeast Holes Doz

$3.75

Vanilla Holes Doz

$3.75

Cinnamon Sugar Holes Doz

$3.75

Powder Sugar Holes Doz

$3.75

Blueberry Holes Doz

$3.75

Devilsfood Holes Doz

$3.75

Cherry Chip Holes Doz

$3.75

Assorted Holes Doz

$3.75

Individual Holes

$0.40

Cookies

Iced Sugar Cookie

$0.80

Iced Sugar Cookie with Extra

$1.00

Plain Sugar Cookie

$0.65

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.65

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.65

M&M Cookies

$0.65

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$0.65

Peanut Butter Cookie

$0.65

Snickerdoodle

$0.65

Cutout Cookie

$1.50

Brownie Cookie

$0.80

Special Design Cookie

$2.25

Ready To Decorate Cookie Kit

$25.00

Ready To Decorate Donut Kit

$20.00

Plain Cutout Cookie Doz

$12.00

Cream Horn

Cream Horn

$2.75

Danish

Apricote Danish

$2.75

Blueberry Danish

$2.75

Cheese Danish

$2.75

Pecan Danish

$3.00

Raspberry Danish

$2.75

Cherry Danish

$2.75

Strawberry/Cream Danish

$2.75

Peach/Cream Danish

$2.75

Brownie

Plain Brownie

$1.75

Iced Brownie

$2.00

Cupcakes

Iced Chocolate Cupcake

$1.25

Iced Vanilla Cupcake

$1.25

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.25

Banana Nut Mini Muffin

$1.25

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Blueberry Mini Muffin

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin

$1.25

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.25

Pumpkin Mini Muffin

$1.25

Milk

2% Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

2% half pint

$1.25

Chocolate half pint

$1.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

12 oz Hot Coffee

$2.00

16 oz Hot Coffee

$2.50

20 oz Hot Coffee

$3.25

Mary Lou Cup Refill

$1.25

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Extra Shot Espresso

$0.75

96 oz Coffee Carafe

$15.42

Gallon of Coffee

$16.36

Coffee Canteen Deposit

$25.00

Fountain Drinks

16 oz Fountain Drink

$1.75

24 oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

32 oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

Extra Syrup

$0.25

Water Bottle

$1.25

Delivery

$5 Delivery

$5.00

$10 Delivery

$10.00

$20 Delivery

$20.00

$40 Delivery

$40.00

$50 Delivery

$50.00

$100 Delivery

$100.00

Apparel/Merchandise

Coffee Cup

$6.00

Tee Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Tee Shirt

$18.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Hat/Visor

$15.00

Packaged Goods

Iced Sugar Cookies (6pk)

$5.00

Cupcakes (6pk)

$6.50

Brownies(3pk)

$5.00

Mini Muffins(6pk)

$6.00

Muffins(4pk)

$8.50

Cream Horns (6pk)

$16.00

Brownie Bites

$2.75

Smoothies

Strawberry 16oz.

$4.00

Pina Colada 16 oz.

$4.00

Mango 16 oz.

$4.00

Extra of Syrup

$0.50

Strawberry 20oz.

$5.00

Pina Colada 20oz.

$5.00

Mango 20 oz.

$5.00

Latte

Small

$3.50

Medium

$4.25

Large

$4.75

Flavor

$0.50

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Extra Shot

$0.75

Whipping Cream

$0.50

Espresso

Double Shot

$2.00

Triple Shot

$3.00

Quadruple Shot

$3.25

Flavor

$0.50

Extra Shot

$0.75

Whipping Cream Dollop

$0.25

Hot Chocolate

Small

$3.00

Medium

$3.50

Large

$3.75

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Extra Whipping Cream

$0.50

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

Small

$3.75

Medium

$4.25

Large

$4.75

Frapps

Caramel Latte

$4.00

Toffee coffee

$4.00

Cakes

Coffee Cake

$7.50

Croissant

Croissant

$2.00

Turnovers

Apple Turnover

$3.00

Cherry Turnover

$3.00

Strawberry Turnover

$3.00

Cold Brew

Cold or Nitro Brew

16 OZ

$4.25

24 OZ

$4.75

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Cronut

Plain

$1.75

French toast

$2.00

Turtle Lou

$2.25

Peanut butter

$2.00

Donuts

Dozen

$15.00

Individual Donut

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Tiger Tail

$2.50

Mini Fritter

$2.50

Apple Fritter

$3.50

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4150 Commerce Drive, Lafayette, IN 47905

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

