Bloomington American restaurants you'll love

Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Bloomington

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Sahm's at the Pointe image

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$8.99
LG Cranberry Poppyseed (ckn included)$10.99
BBQ Nachos$10.99
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery image

 

Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery

1316 E 3rd Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Chicken Tenders$6.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesean, mozzarella, tomatoes, and garlic parmesean dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Scenic View Restaurant image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Scenic View Restaurant

4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SINGLE Pancake$6.00
One Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancake dusted with powdered sugar.
Crab Cake Benedict$13.50
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Two Crab Cakes, Hollandaise & fresh dill
Country Benny$12.00
Open Face Biscuit, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Bacon & Sausage Gravy
Cloverleaf Restaurant South image

 

Cloverleaf Restaurant South

325 E Winslow Rd, Bloomington

Avg 4.9 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tenderloin Sandwich$4.49
Choice of grilled or breaded
(2) Any Omlet$8.29
Your choice of any omlet with hash browns and toast
French Toast$2.99
Choose betweem two slices or full order
Cardinal Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Cardinal Spirits

922 S. Morton Street, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Four Grain Bourbon (online release)$49.00
LIMIT 2 BOTTLES - Four Grain Bourbon is the latest in our Resident Bird Series of spirits that are fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled at Cardinal Spirits. Four Grain Bourbon was barreled in 2015, the year that Cardinal Spirits opened, making it one of our oldest Resident Bird Series releases!
Bonita Applebum$37.00
Bonita Applebum is a cocktail with Bramble black raspberry vodka, green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
What you get:
Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of our Bramble vodka = 5 servings of Bonita Applebum cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover Bramble to make other cocktails!) • • •  What’s in the mix: green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •
FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship directly to consumers. • • • 
Cocktail mix and Bramble is sold as a bundle — you combine the two at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte. • • • 
Fill the cocktail mix bottle with Bramble, up to the base of the bottle neck, to make 5 perfectly balanced cocktails • • •  
Shake gently to mix, then pour over ice
• • • 
Enjoy within 2-3 days for peak flavor
Poison Ivy$37.00
Poison Ivy is a cocktail with our Standard Dry Gin, blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice! • • • What you get: Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of Standard Dry Gin = 5 servings of Poison Ivy cocktails (plus you’ll have leftover gin to make other cocktails! • • • What’s in the mix: blood orange, ginger syrup, thyme, & lemon juice. • • •  FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship or deliver directly to consumers.  • • •  Cocktail mix and Standard Dry Gin is sold as a bundle — you combine at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte.
The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe image

 

The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
