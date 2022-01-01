Bloomington American restaurants you'll love

Bonita Applebum is a cocktail with Bramble black raspberry vodka, green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice. • • •

What you get:

Fresh cocktail mix + a 750ml bottle of our Bramble vodka = 5 servings of Bonita Applebum cocktails (plus you'll have leftover Bramble to make other cocktails!) What's in the mix: green apple-pomegranate juice, brown sugar syrup, ginger, thyme, lemon juice.

FOR DISTILLERY PICK-UP ONLY. We cannot ship directly to consumers.

Cocktail mix and Bramble is sold as a bundle — you combine the two at home! Mix cannot be purchased a la carte.

Fill the cocktail mix bottle with Bramble, up to the base of the bottle neck, to make 5 perfectly balanced cocktails

Shake gently to mix, then pour over ice

Enjoy within 2-3 days for peak flavor


