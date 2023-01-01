Muffins in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve muffins
More about Soma Coffeehouse - East
Soma Coffeehouse - East
1400 East 3rd Street, Bloomington
|Muffin - Banana Nut
|$3.95
A tender, banana flavored muffin adorned with walnut pieces.
More about Needmore Coffee Roasters
Needmore Coffee Roasters
104 North Pete Ellis Drive Suite E, Bloomington
|Double Egg English Muffin with Cheese
|$6.95
Two egg patties and American cheese on English muffin
More about Soma Coffeehouse - Hillside
Soma Coffeehouse - Hillside
581 East Hillside Drive, Bloomington
|Muffin - Blueberry Buckwheat
|$3.95
Gluten light (approximately half the gluten of a typical muffin). Our blueberry buckwheat muffin is packed with crushed fresh blueberries and topped with a brown sugar streusel. Little debbie, eat your heart out! V
|Muffin - Chocolate Cheesecake
|$3.95
A super-chocolatey muffin with a cream cheese top.
|Muffin - Lemon Poppyseed
|$3.95
Recipe courtesy of the former Red Chair Bakery, this muffin is tender and sweet with a lemony snap.