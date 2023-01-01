Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve muffins

Soma Coffeehouse - East

1400 East 3rd Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin - Banana Nut$3.95
A tender, banana flavored muffin adorned with walnut pieces.
More about Soma Coffeehouse - East
Needmore Coffee Roasters

104 North Pete Ellis Drive Suite E, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Double Egg English Muffin with Cheese$6.95
Two egg patties and American cheese on English muffin
More about Needmore Coffee Roasters
Soma Coffeehouse - Hillside

581 East Hillside Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin - Blueberry Buckwheat$3.95
Gluten light (approximately half the gluten of a typical muffin). Our blueberry buckwheat muffin is packed with crushed fresh blueberries and topped with a brown sugar streusel. Little debbie, eat your heart out! V
Muffin - Chocolate Cheesecake$3.95
A super-chocolatey muffin with a cream cheese top.
Muffin - Lemon Poppyseed$3.95
Recipe courtesy of the former Red Chair Bakery, this muffin is tender and sweet with a lemony snap.
More about Soma Coffeehouse - Hillside

