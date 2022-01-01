Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve tacos

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Glazed Duck Tacos$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
Guajillo Pork Tacos$15.00
slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers
More about Upland Brewing
e709c776-b615-4584-a4c8-821e4fefe7d9 image

 

Sahm's at the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Special - Taco Pie
Fresh dough layered with salsa rojo, queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, shredded Romaine, ranch and cilantro.
Half Liter Tacos$12.99
More about Sahm's at the Pointe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
2 Tacos R&B$8.00
3 Tacos$9.45
3 Tacos with toppings/side
Taco$6.00
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

