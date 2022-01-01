Tacos in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve tacos
Upland Brewing
350 West 11th Street, Bloomington
|Chili Glazed Duck Tacos
|$22.00
crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey
|Guajillo Pork Tacos
|$15.00
slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|Pizza Special - Taco Pie
Fresh dough layered with salsa rojo, queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, taco beef, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, shredded Romaine, ranch and cilantro.
|Half Liter Tacos
|$12.99