Tomato soup in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve tomato soup

PIZZA

DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant

2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$10.00
More about DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
Verona Coffee House

3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
10 oz serving of soup
More about Verona Coffee House

