Grilled chicken in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Upland Brewing image

 

Upland Brewing

350 West 11th Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken
More about Upland Brewing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Juannita's Mexican Restaurant

620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Avg 3.9 (743 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Nachos$11.50
Tender steak or juicy chicken with a blend of cheeses.
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
BuffaLouie's image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BuffaLouie's

114 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington

Avg 4 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.50
Boneless Chicken Breast served on a bed of lettuce
More about BuffaLouie's

