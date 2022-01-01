Grilled chicken in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Best chicken sandwich you will ever have! Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy, seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a 4oz bun we baked that morning!
More about Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Juannita's Mexican Restaurant
620 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$11.50
Tender steak or juicy chicken with a blend of cheeses.