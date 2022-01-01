Cobb salad in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve cobb salad
Sahm's at the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd, Bloomington
|SM Cobb Salad
|$6.99
|LG Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.
PIZZA
DeAngelo's
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington
|Italian Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, grilled lemon-thyme chicken, artichokes, applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, egg, sweet corn, Kalamata olives, & blue cheese crumbles with our italian vinaigrette