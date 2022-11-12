Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches
Burgers

BuffaLouie's

460 Reviews

$$

114 S Indiana Ave

Bloomington, IN 47408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Single (10)
Curly Fries
Traditional (10) Same

Traditional Snack (5)

Trad Snack (5)

$6.99

Traditional Single (10)

Traditional (10) Same

$13.50

Traditional Single (5/5)

$13.50

Traditional Louie Dozen (15)

Traditional (15) Same

$18.50

Traditional (15): Split 10/5

$18.50

Trad Double (20)

Traditional Double (20): All 20 Same

$23.50

Traditional Double (20): Split 10/10

$23.50

Traditional Half Bucket (25)

Half Bucket (25): All 25 Same

$29.50

Half Bucket (25): Split 15/10

$29.50

Traditional Triple (30)

Triple (30): All 30 Same

$36.50

Triple (30): Split 15/15

$36.50

Triple (30): Split 10/10/10

$36.50

Traditional Bucket (50)

Traditional Bucket (50): All 50 Same

$58.50

Traditional Bucket (50): Split 25/25

$58.50

Traditional Bucket (50): Split 10x5

$58.50

Traditional Buffa Bucket (75)

Buffa Bucket (75): All 75 Same

$86.50

Buffa Bucket (75): Split 25x3

$86.50

Buffa Bucket (75): Split 15x5

$86.50

Traditional Super Bucket (100)

Traditional Super Bucket (100): All 100 Same

$115.50

Traditional Super Bucket (100): Split 50/50

$115.50

Traditional Super Bucket (100): Split 25x4

$115.50

BNLS Snack (5)

Snack (5)

$5.99

BNLS Single (10)

Boneless Single (10)

$11.99

Boneless Single (5/5)

$11.99

BNLS Louie Dozen (15)

Boneless (15): Same

$16.99

Boneless (15): Split 10/5

$16.99

BNLS Double (20)

Boneless (20) Same

$21.99

Boneless (10/10) Split

$21.99

BNLS Half Bucket (25)

Boneless (25) Same

$26.99

Boneless (15/10) Split

$26.99

Boneless Triple (30)

Boneless (30) Same

$30.99

Boneless (15/15) Split

$30.99

Boneless (10/10/10) Split

$30.99

Boneless Bucket (50)

Boneless (50) Same

$52.99

Boneless (25/25) Split

$52.99

Boneless (5x10) Split

$52.99

Boneless Buffa Bucket (75)

Boneless (75) Same

$80.99

Boneless (25/25/25) Split

$80.99

Boneless Super Bucket (100)

Boneless (100) Same

$107.49

Boneless (50/50) Split

$107.49

Boneless (5x20) Split

$107.49

Boneless (4x25)

$107.49

Boneless (250)

Boneless (250) Same

$255.50

Boneless (125/125) Split

$255.50

Boneless (100/100/50) Split

$255.50

Boneless (5x50) Split

$255.50

Boneless (500)

Boneless Wings 500

$500.99

Boneless Wings Split (250/250)

$500.99

Boneless Wings Split (100/100/100/100/100)

$500.99

3 VEG WINGS

3 PIECE VEG

$5.99

6 VEG WINGS

6 Veg Wings (SAME)

$9.99

3/3 Veg Split

$9.99

9 VEG WINGS

9 Veg Wings

$14.99

6/3 Veggie Wings

$14.99

12 VEG WINGS

12 Veggie Wings

$19.99

6\6 Veggie Wings

$19.99

25 VEG WINGS

All (25) Veggie Same

$41.49

15\10 Veggie Wings

$41.49

50 VEG WINGS

50 Veggie Wings

$81.99

30\20 Veggie Wings

$81.99

25\25 Veggie Wings

$81.99

10\10\10\10\10 Veggie Wings

$81.99

BURGERS & CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Original

$8.49

Be the mastermind behind your taste buds! Create your own Burger, choose your cheese and toppings

Buffalo

$8.99

Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with provolone cheese and your choice of wing sauce. Try it with crumbled bleu cheese.

All-American

$8.99

Your choice of Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with lettuce, tomato, seasoned mayo, bacon, and American cheese.

Gables

$8.99

Your choice of Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with lettuce, tomato, avocado, swiss cheese, and ranch dressing.

Teriyaki

$8.49

Your choice of Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with lettuce, tomato, and teriyaki sauce.

Parmigiana

$8.49

Your choice of Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with provolone cheese and marinara sauce.

Sweet Lou

$10.99

Our signature burger! Choose beef, chicken, or black bean patty smothered in our famous Sweet BBQ sauce; with bacon, cheddar cheese, and a big beer-battered onion ring.

Shroom n Swiss

$9.99

Take a Trip with our one of a kind Burger. Your choice of protein with Grilled Onion and Mushrooms; Bacon, and Louie's 87 Sauce

3 Sliders

$8.49

3 classic Sliders with Pickles and American Cheese

5 Sliders

$10.99

5 classic Sliders with Pickles and American Cheese

SALADS

Garden Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens with diced red onion, celery, carrot, tomatoes, shredded provolone cheese, and homemade croutons.

Side Garden

$3.49

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens with shredded provolone cheese and homemade croutons.

Side Caesar

$3.49

Antipasto Salad

$7.99

Julienne Salad

$9.99

Our garden salad topped with thinly sliced smoked turkey

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Our garden salad topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken in one of our homemade wing sauces.

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens with diced red onions, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, and grilled chicken.

Meltdown Garden Salad

$5.49

Mixed greens with diced red onion, celery, carrot, tomatoes. Croutons and Cheese are left off for our Meltdown dieters.

Meltdown Julienne Salad

$9.99

Our Meltdown garden salad topped with thin-sliced smoked turkey.

Greek Salad

$11.99

Send your taste buds on a vacation! This fresh made salad is served on Mixed Greens with Red Onion, Tomato, House-made Humus, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, and Kalamata Olives

BLACK BEAN BURGER

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$8.99

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER .

$12.48Out of stock

HOT SANDWICHES

Italian Meatball

$9.99

Fontanini Italian meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and provolone cheese; served on garlic bread.

Buffalo Meatball

$10.49

Fontanini meatballs with medium buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, and provolone; served on garlic bread.

Turkey Cheese Grill

$8.99

Smoked turkey breast with grilled onion and provolone cheese; served on Italian bread with lettuce, tomato, and seasoned mayo.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Slow-cooked super-tender pot roast beef on a brioche bun with our homemade East-coast horseradish sauce. Try it with caramelized onions, carrots, and mushrooms.

Impossible Italian Meatball

$12.48Out of stock

SUBS & WRAPS

Hurryin Hoosier

$7.99

Smoked turkey breast served on Italian bread with your choice of cheese and fixins.

Big Red Italian

$9.99

Italian Club

$9.99

Smoked turkey, hot ham, and genoa salami served on Italian bread with provolone cheese and your choice of fixins.

3-Cheese Sub

$6.99

Your choice of three different cheeses served on Italian bread with your choice of fixins. Try it toasted!

Cutters Club

$9.99

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, homemade ranch dressing, and cheddar cheese served on Italian bread with your choice of fixins.

Indiana Classic

$6.99Out of stock

Virginia-baked ham served on Italian bread with your choice of cheese and fixins.

TENDERS / MAC

5 Tenders Basket w/ Fries

$11.99

Five (5) all-white meat chicken tenders with Southern-style breading, fried golden-brown and served with 2 sides of dipping sauce and a heaping portion of curly fries.

5 Tenders Basket w/ Tots

$11.99

3 Tenders Basket w/ Fries

$8.99

3 Tenders Basket w/ Tots

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Boneless Chicken Breast served on a bed of lettuce

Reg Mac Side

$2.99Out of stock

Reg Mac Entree

$5.49Out of stock

5 Tenders

$8.99

Five (5) all-white meat chicken tenders with Southern-style breading, fried golden-brown and served with 2 sides of dipping sauce. Make it a meal for $2.99 more.

3 Tenders

$6.99

Three (3) all-white meat chicken tenders with Southern-style breading, fried golden-brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Make it a meal for $2.99 more.

SIDES

Curly Fries

$3.49

Tater Tots

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Louie's Loaded Fry

$5.99

A generous portion of our curly fries smothered in homemade Sweet BBQ sauce and ranch dressing, melted cheddar cheese sauce, and crumbled bacon.

Ketchup

Utensils

Napkins

Full Onion Rings

$8.99

Six (6) extra-large beer-battered onion rings with your choice of dipping sauce.

Half Onion Rings

$5.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$4.49

Italian bread with garlic butter and oregano

Cheese Bread

$5.99

Italian bread with garlic butter, provolone cheese, and oregano

Tomato Cheese Bread

$6.99

Italian bread with garlic butter, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, and oregano.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99Out of stock

Coleslaw

$1.29

Pint Coleslaw

$4.99

Side Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$0.89

Side Dressing

$0.89

Side Sauce

$0.89

Applesauce

$1.00

Pushpop

$1.49

Celery

$0.89

Carrots

$0.89

Celery/Carrots

$0.89

Celery & Ranch

$1.49

Celery & Bleu

$1.49

Celery/Carrots & Ranch