- Home
- /
- Bloomington
- /
- Chicken
- /
- BuffaLouie's
BuffaLouie's
460 Reviews
$$
114 S Indiana Ave
Bloomington, IN 47408
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Traditional Snack (5)
Traditional Single (10)
Traditional Louie Dozen (15)
Trad Double (20)
Traditional Half Bucket (25)
Traditional Triple (30)
Traditional Bucket (50)
Traditional Buffa Bucket (75)
Traditional Super Bucket (100)
BNLS Snack (5)
BNLS Single (10)
BNLS Louie Dozen (15)
BNLS Double (20)
BNLS Half Bucket (25)
Boneless Triple (30)
Boneless Bucket (50)
Boneless Buffa Bucket (75)
Boneless Super Bucket (100)
Boneless (250)
Boneless (500)
3 VEG WINGS
6 VEG WINGS
9 VEG WINGS
12 VEG WINGS
50 VEG WINGS
BURGERS & CHICKEN SANDWICHES
Original
Be the mastermind behind your taste buds! Create your own Burger, choose your cheese and toppings
Buffalo
Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with provolone cheese and your choice of wing sauce. Try it with crumbled bleu cheese.
All-American
Your choice of Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with lettuce, tomato, seasoned mayo, bacon, and American cheese.
Gables
Your choice of Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with lettuce, tomato, avocado, swiss cheese, and ranch dressing.
Teriyaki
Your choice of Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with lettuce, tomato, and teriyaki sauce.
Parmigiana
Your choice of Burger, Chicken, or Black Bean Patty with provolone cheese and marinara sauce.
Sweet Lou
Our signature burger! Choose beef, chicken, or black bean patty smothered in our famous Sweet BBQ sauce; with bacon, cheddar cheese, and a big beer-battered onion ring.
Shroom n Swiss
Take a Trip with our one of a kind Burger. Your choice of protein with Grilled Onion and Mushrooms; Bacon, and Louie's 87 Sauce
3 Sliders
3 classic Sliders with Pickles and American Cheese
5 Sliders
5 classic Sliders with Pickles and American Cheese
SALADS
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with diced red onion, celery, carrot, tomatoes, shredded provolone cheese, and homemade croutons.
Side Garden
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens with shredded provolone cheese and homemade croutons.
Side Caesar
Antipasto Salad
Julienne Salad
Our garden salad topped with thinly sliced smoked turkey
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our garden salad topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken in one of our homemade wing sauces.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with diced red onions, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, and grilled chicken.
Meltdown Garden Salad
Mixed greens with diced red onion, celery, carrot, tomatoes. Croutons and Cheese are left off for our Meltdown dieters.
Meltdown Julienne Salad
Our Meltdown garden salad topped with thin-sliced smoked turkey.
Greek Salad
Send your taste buds on a vacation! This fresh made salad is served on Mixed Greens with Red Onion, Tomato, House-made Humus, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, and Kalamata Olives
BLACK BEAN BURGER
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
HOT SANDWICHES
Italian Meatball
Fontanini Italian meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and provolone cheese; served on garlic bread.
Buffalo Meatball
Fontanini meatballs with medium buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, and provolone; served on garlic bread.
Turkey Cheese Grill
Smoked turkey breast with grilled onion and provolone cheese; served on Italian bread with lettuce, tomato, and seasoned mayo.
Pot Roast Sandwich
Slow-cooked super-tender pot roast beef on a brioche bun with our homemade East-coast horseradish sauce. Try it with caramelized onions, carrots, and mushrooms.
Impossible Italian Meatball
SUBS & WRAPS
Hurryin Hoosier
Smoked turkey breast served on Italian bread with your choice of cheese and fixins.
Big Red Italian
Italian Club
Smoked turkey, hot ham, and genoa salami served on Italian bread with provolone cheese and your choice of fixins.
3-Cheese Sub
Your choice of three different cheeses served on Italian bread with your choice of fixins. Try it toasted!
Cutters Club
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, homemade ranch dressing, and cheddar cheese served on Italian bread with your choice of fixins.
Indiana Classic
Virginia-baked ham served on Italian bread with your choice of cheese and fixins.
TENDERS / MAC
5 Tenders Basket w/ Fries
Five (5) all-white meat chicken tenders with Southern-style breading, fried golden-brown and served with 2 sides of dipping sauce and a heaping portion of curly fries.
5 Tenders Basket w/ Tots
3 Tenders Basket w/ Fries
3 Tenders Basket w/ Tots
Grilled Chicken Breast
Boneless Chicken Breast served on a bed of lettuce
Reg Mac Side
Reg Mac Entree
5 Tenders
Five (5) all-white meat chicken tenders with Southern-style breading, fried golden-brown and served with 2 sides of dipping sauce. Make it a meal for $2.99 more.
3 Tenders
Three (3) all-white meat chicken tenders with Southern-style breading, fried golden-brown and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Make it a meal for $2.99 more.
SIDES
Curly Fries
Tater Tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Louie's Loaded Fry
A generous portion of our curly fries smothered in homemade Sweet BBQ sauce and ranch dressing, melted cheddar cheese sauce, and crumbled bacon.
Ketchup
Utensils
Napkins
Full Onion Rings
Six (6) extra-large beer-battered onion rings with your choice of dipping sauce.
Half Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Pickles
Garlic Bread
Italian bread with garlic butter and oregano
Cheese Bread
Italian bread with garlic butter, provolone cheese, and oregano
Tomato Cheese Bread
Italian bread with garlic butter, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, and oregano.