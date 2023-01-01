Ravioli in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve ravioli
Da Vinci
250 S Washington St, Bloomington
|Wild mushroom ravioli
|$19.00
cheese & mushroom filled ravioli with creamy gorgonzola walnut sauce
DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$16.00
Porcini and wild mushroom ravioli topped with Asiago and spicy Asiago cheese and smothered in brandy cream sauce
|Cheese Ravioli
|$14.00
|Fried Ravioli
|$14.00
lightly breaded and fried ravioli served with homemade marinara and sprinkled with romano cheese