Ravioli in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve ravioli

PIZZA • SALADS

Da Vinci

250 S Washington St, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Wild mushroom ravioli$19.00
cheese & mushroom filled ravioli with creamy gorgonzola walnut sauce
More about Da Vinci
PIZZA

DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant

2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington

Avg 4.2 (637 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Ravioli$16.00
Porcini and wild mushroom ravioli topped with Asiago and spicy Asiago cheese and smothered in brandy cream sauce
Cheese Ravioli$14.00
Fried Ravioli$14.00
lightly breaded and fried ravioli served with homemade marinara and sprinkled with romano cheese
More about DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant

