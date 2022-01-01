Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato basil soup in
Bloomington
/
Bloomington
/
Tomato Basil Soup
Bloomington restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
PIZZA
DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington
Avg 4.2
(637 reviews)
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
$6.00
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
$10.00
More about DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
Verona Coffee House
3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101, Bloomington
No reviews yet
Tomato Basil Soup
$6.00
10 oz serving of soup
More about Verona Coffee House
Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington
Cheese Fries
Burritos
Fish And Chips
Cobb Salad
Caesar Salad
Tomato Soup
Chicken Tenders
Mango Smoothies
More near Bloomington to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Plainfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Sullivan
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston