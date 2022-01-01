Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

480 N Morton Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Sloppy Waffles$9.85
Sm Waffles$2.85
Lg Sweet Potato Waffles$5.50
More about Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Soul Juice

122 W 6th St., Bloomington

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry BALLER Waffles$8.00
We are BALLIN' out of control with these blueberry-filled waffles. We toss an ally-oop of blueberries on the top and dunk it home with some fresh, stone-ground peanut butter on top.
Build Your Own Waffle$8.50
Top your waffles like a boss! No limit to what creation you can come up with!
Banana Waffles$8.00
Strawberry and banana topped amazingness! Our vegan, alkaline waffles are the freshest, best tasting waffles you will have! They are vegan because we use hemp mylk, as well as replace the egg with banana! They are alkaline based because we use sprouted spelt flour, which aids in digestions and tastes amazing.
More about Soul Juice

Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington

Cheesecake

Garlic Cheese Bread

Cobb Salad

Chicken Curry

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Black Bean Burgers

Tacos

Map

More near Bloomington to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston