Waffles in Bloomington

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream
480 N Morton Street, Bloomington
|Lg Sloppy Waffles
|$9.85
|Sm Waffles
|$2.85
|Lg Sweet Potato Waffles
|$5.50
Soul Juice
122 W 6th St., Bloomington
|Blueberry BALLER Waffles
|$8.00
We are BALLIN' out of control with these blueberry-filled waffles. We toss an ally-oop of blueberries on the top and dunk it home with some fresh, stone-ground peanut butter on top.
|Build Your Own Waffle
|$8.50
Top your waffles like a boss! No limit to what creation you can come up with!
|Banana Waffles
|$8.00
Strawberry and banana topped amazingness! Our vegan, alkaline waffles are the freshest, best tasting waffles you will have! They are vegan because we use hemp mylk, as well as replace the egg with banana! They are alkaline based because we use sprouted spelt flour, which aids in digestions and tastes amazing.