Trailhead Pizzeria Bloomington

66 Reviews

$$

4303 S State Road 446

Bloomington, IN 47401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

14" Create Your Own Pizza
10" Create Your Own
Garden Salad

Appetizers*

Trail Sticks 1/2 ORDER

Trail Sticks 1/2 ORDER

$4.95

4 breadsticks made from our scratch dough, seasoned with garlic butter and herbs. Served with choice of one dipping sauce.

Trail Sticks FULL ORDER

Trail Sticks FULL ORDER

$7.95

8 sticks, brushed with garlic butter & sprinkled with kosher salt. Served with two dipping sauces.

10" Cheese Stick

10" Cheese Stick

$8.95

10" scratch made dough brushed with garlic butter, topped with pizza cheese & cheddar cheese. Cut into strips & served with one dipping sauce.

14" Cheese Stick

14" Cheese Stick

$12.95

14" scratch made dough brushed with garlic butter, topped with pizza cheese & cheddar cheese. Cut into strips & served with two dipping sauces.

Firetower Wings

Firetower Wings

$9.95

Tossed in your choice of Frank's Red Hot OR BBQ sauce.

EXTRA Sauce

$2.75

Salads*

Garden Salad

$6.95+

Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and shredded mozzarella cheese

Antipasto Salad

$7.95+

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, banana pepper, black olive and tomato

Salad Dressings - Ranch, Bleu Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.75

Extra Dressing

Create Your Own Pizza*

10" Create Your Own

$10.95

14" Create Your Own Pizza

$13.95

10" Specialty Pizzas*

10" 446 SUPREME

$15.95

marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive

10" MEATHEAD

$15.95

marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

10" Bonfire

$14.95

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, onion and jalapeno peppers

10" Hickory Ridge

$14.95

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella and jalapeno peppers

10" Veggie

$14.95

Marinara sauce, green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olive

14" Specialty Pizzas*

14-INCH is our largest pizza and had 8 large slices.

14" 446 SUPREME

$24.95

marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive

14" MEATHEAD

$24.95

marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

14" BONFIRE

$22.95

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, onion and jalapeno peppers

14" HICKORY RIDGE

$22.95

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella and pepperoni

14" Veggie

$22.95

Marinara sauce, green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olive

Dessert*

Brownie

Brownie

$8.00

NA Beverages

COKE 24oz Fountain

COKE 24oz Fountain

$2.75
DIET COKE 24oz Fountain

DIET COKE 24oz Fountain

$2.75
SPRITE 24oz Fountain

SPRITE 24oz Fountain

$2.75
MR. PIBB 24oz Fountain

MR. PIBB 24oz Fountain

$2.75
BARQ'S ROOT BEER 24oz Fountain

BARQ'S ROOT BEER 24oz Fountain

$2.75
GOLD PEAK UN-SWEET ICED TEA 24OZ Fountain

GOLD PEAK UN-SWEET ICED TEA 24OZ Fountain

$2.75
GOLD PEAK SWEET ICED TEA 24oz Fountain

GOLD PEAK SWEET ICED TEA 24oz Fountain

$2.75
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.75

BEER PKG (CARRY-OUT ONLY)

ALL 4/6pk packaged beer is available for CARRY-OUT ONLY at the bulk price. All packaged beer is available for purchase individually. You must be 21+ to purchase and please have a valid form of ID.
D6pkBTL - Bud Light

D6pkBTL - Bud Light

$10.00
D6pkBTL - Corona

D6pkBTL - Corona

$11.00

6pk/12oz BTL CARRY-OUT ONLY

D6pkBTL - Mich Ultra

D6pkBTL - Mich Ultra

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trailhead Pizzeria is a locally owned pizzeria equipped with beer, wine, full bar. Our dough is made from scratch each with day and we only use fresh, quality ingredients. We offer delivery and curb-side carry out. Inside you will find a casual, family-friendly environment with the best pizza in B-town!

Website

Location

4303 S State Road 446, Bloomington, IN 47401

Directions

