Cafe Bali imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Bali

7 Reviews

$

210 S Grant St #1

Bloomington, IN 47408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetable Udon Soup
Curry Rice ( spicy )
Chicken Katsu Curry ( spicy )

Milk Teas

Chai Latte

$3.45+

Original Milk Tea

$3.45+

Coconut Milk Tea

$3.45+

Coffee Milk Tea

$3.45+

Red Bean Milk Tea

$3.45+

Pineapple Milk Tea

$3.45+

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$3.45+

Honeydew Milk Tea

$3.45+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.45+

Lavender Milk Tea

$3.45+

Matcha Milk Tea

$3.45+

Papaya Milk Tea

$3.45+

Peach Milk Tea

$3.45+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$3.45+

Taro Milk Tea

$3.45+

Thai Milk Tea

$3.45+

Vanilla Milk Tea

$3.45+

Mango Milk Tea

$3.45+

Lychee Milk Tea

$3.45+

Brown Sugar Pearl Latte

$4.45+Out of stock

Grass Jelly

$3.45+

Fruit Teas

Kiwi Green Tea

$3.45+

Lemon Tea

$3.45+

Lychee Green Tea

$3.45+

Mango Green Tea

$3.45+

Passion Fruit Tea

$3.45+

Peach Green Tea

$3.45+

Pineapple Green Tea

$3.45+

Pomegranate Green Tea

$3.45+

Strawberry Green Tea

$3.45+

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.50

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Avocado Smoothie

$4.50

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.50

Papaya Smoothie

$4.50

Honeydew Smoothie

$4.50

Lychee Smoothie

$4.50

Kiwi Smoothie

$4.50Out of stock

Taro Smoothie

$4.50

Coconut Smoothie

$4.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$0.75

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00Out of stock

Sprite

$1.00

Sunkist

$1.00

Canada Dry

$1.00

Milkies

$1.25

Gatorade

$1.00

Perrier

$1.00

Odoul's

$2.00

La Crox

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$1.25

Hot Tea Green Tea

$1.95

Hot Tea Matcha

$1.95

Hot Tea English Break Fast

$1.95

Yeo's Soy Bean

$1.00Out of stock

Aloe Vera

$2.00

Teavana Pineapple Berry Blue Herbal Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Teavana Mango Black Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Teavana Peach Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

BodyArmor Lyte

$2.00

Glow Sparkling Energy

$3.00

Appetizers

Deep Fried vegetables dumpling
Edamame

Edamame

$3.95

Salted Japanese soy beans

Spicy Edamame

$3.95
Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$4.95

Deep Fried tofu in hot tentsuyu broth

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.95

Deep fried vegetable dumpling

Fried Chicken Gyoza

$7.95
Shrimp Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

$5.95Out of stock

Deep fried shrimp spring roll

Vegetable Spring Roll ( long )

$4.95
Calamari

Calamari

$6.95Out of stock

Deep fried calamari with marinara sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Seaweed

Avacado Seaweed Salad

Avacado Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Seaweed with avocado on top

Kani Seaweed Salad

$5.95
Shumai

Shumai

$5.95

Steamed Chinese dumpling with a mixture of shrimp. Shumai is juicy, flavorful and delicious

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$5.95

Deep Fried Shrimp

Bali Chicken Wings

Bali Chicken Wings

$6.95

Deep fried chicken wings, marinated with Indonesian special sauce, stir fry with salt, pepper and jalapeno.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.95

Ball shaped Japanese snackmade of wheat flour-based, filled with dice octopus. Topping with takoyaki ( Worcestershire ) sauce, mayonnaise and sprinkle with dried bonito flakes.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Breaded mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

Tempe Goreng

$6.95

Traditional deep fried fermented Javanese ( Indonesia ) soy beans

Entrees

Curry Rice ( spicy )

Curry Rice ( spicy )

$6.95

Japanese curry with carrots, potatoes , onions.

Katsu Curry ( spicy )

Katsu Curry ( spicy )

$11.95

Japanese curry with carrot, potato, onion and deep fried pork cutlet

Chicken Katsu Curry ( spicy )

Chicken Katsu Curry ( spicy )

$11.95

Japanese curry with carrots, potatoes, onions and deep fried chicken cutlet.

Ton katsu

Ton katsu

$9.95

Deep Fried pork cutlet with tonkatsu sauce

Tori Katsu

$9.95

Deep fried chicken cutlet with tonkatsu sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.95

Grilled Chicken with teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki

$8.95

Beef On Rice ( Spicy )

$9.95

marinated beef with light and a little sweet sauce

Pork on Rice

$9.95
Babi Kecap

Babi Kecap

$9.95

Braised pork in the sweet soy sauce

Soto Ayam

Soto Ayam

$10.95

Yellow chicken soup with vermicelli noddle, cabbage, beansprouts and boiled egg.

Rawon

Rawon

$9.95

Beef with black nuts ( kluwek ) soup with radish, beansprouts and boiled egg. Served with steamed rice.

Nasi Goreng

$7.95

Indonesian style fried rice with mixed vegetables and fried egg

Salmon Teriyaki

$13.95

Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce

Beef Rendang ( Spicy )

Beef Rendang ( Spicy )

$9.95

Slow cooked beef with caramelized Indonesian curry

Chicken Rendang ( Spicy )

$9.95
Tofu Rendang ( Spicy )

Tofu Rendang ( Spicy )

$8.95

Deep fried tofu with caramelized Indonesian curry. Served with steamed rice.

Ayam Goreng Bali

Ayam Goreng Bali

$8.95

Indonesian style deep fried chicken with special sauce. served with steamed rice.

Chicken Tender ( 5 pcs )

Chicken Tender ( 5 pcs )

$8.95Out of stock

Home style breaded chicken tender with french fries

Unaju

Unaju

$14.95

Broiled eel over rice

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Desserts

Matcha Mille Crepe

Matcha Mille Crepe

$8.25

Matcha cake with many crepe layers

Durian Mille Crepe

Durian Mille Crepe

$8.25

Durian cake with many crepe layers

Vanilla Mille Crepe

Vanilla Mille Crepe

$8.25

Vanilla cake with crepe layers

Tiramisu Mille Crepe

Tiramisu Mille Crepe

$8.25

Tiramisu cake with many crepe layers

Egg Tart

Egg Tart

$2.00

Outer pastry crust and filled with egg custard and baked.

Mango Pamelo Sago

Mango Pamelo Sago

$3.50

Sago mixed with coconut, evaporated milk, topping with mango and pamelo. Served cold.

Taro Ball Red Beans

Taro Ball Red Beans

$3.50

Taro ball with sweet and delicious red beans. Served warm or cold ( default ).

Grass Jelly Sago

$3.50

Sago mixed with coconut, evaporated milk, topping with grass jelly. Served cold

Coconut Sago

$3.50Out of stock
Fruit Waffle

Fruit Waffle

$8.00Out of stock

Belgian waffle with strawberry, kiwi, mango. Cooling down with strawberry, chocolate and vanilla ice cream in the middle.

Strawberry Waffle

$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Waffle

Chocolate Waffle

$7.00Out of stock

Belgian waffle with chocolate ice cream, sprinkle with chocolate chips and chocolate syrup. Made specially for chocolate lover

Bali Waffle

$5.00Out of stock

Es Teller

$5.95Out of stock

Es Campur Bali

$5.95Out of stock

Tempura ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Noodles

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$6.95

Stir fry thin noddle with mixed vegetables in sweet and savory sauce

Yaki Udon

$6.95

Stir fry Japanese thick noddle with mixed vegetables in sweet ans savory sauce

Vegetable Udon Soup

$6.95

Japanese thick noddle mixed with vegetables in bonito ( fish ) broth.

Kwee Tiau Goreng

Kwee Tiau Goreng

$6.95

Flat rice noddle with oyster and sweet sauce Indonesian style, mixed with variety of vegetables

Beef Ramen ( Spicy )

Beef Ramen ( Spicy )

$9.95

Braised beef with ramen noddle, carrot in spicy a little sweet sauce

Chasu Ramen

Chasu Ramen

$9.95

Pork broth soup with ramen noddle, onions, jalapeno, chasu ( pork belly ) and egg.

Seafood Ramen

$10.95

Pork broth soup with ramen noddle, onion, jalapeno, shrimp and squid

Bak Choy

$8.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington, IN 47408

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Bali image
Cafe Bali image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul Juice - 122 W 6th St.
orange star5.0 • 20
122 W 6th St. Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
orange star4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Janko's Little Zagreb
orange star4.6 • 3,893
223 W 6th St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
orange star4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Da Vinci
orange star4.6 • 967
250 S Washington St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Scenic View Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 965
4600 Indiana Highway 446 Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
C3 Bar - 1505 S Piazza Dr
orange star4.6 • 879
1505 S Piazza Dr Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pizzaria
orange star4.5 • 655
405 E Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston