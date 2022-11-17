Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe Bali
7 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
210 S Grant St #1, Bloomington, IN 47408
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurant
More near Bloomington