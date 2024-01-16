- Home
- /
- Bloomington
- /
- Jellystone Park Lake Monroe - 9396 S. Strain Ridge Rd
Jellystone Park Lake Monroe 9396 S. Strain Ridge Rd
No reviews yet
9396 S. Strain Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Grocery
- 1 ply napkins 120 count$4.99
- Plastic Party Cup Red 16oz$3.99
- 2 in 1 Men's Body Wash$3.99
- 2 pack Sponges$2.99
- Foam Cups 16oz 20 count$5.99
- Foam Bowls 20oz 30 count$6.99
- Aluminum Foil$3.99
- Always Maxi$5.99
- Anti-Diarrheal$3.50
- Baking Soda$2.50
- Bamboo Skewers$2.50
- Bayer Low Dose Asprin$7.99
- BBQ Oven Mitt$7.50
- Bic Sensitive Shaver$4.99
- Biting Insect Patch$2.00
- 2 in 1 Men's Body Wash$3.99
- Advil 2 pack$3.99
- Alcohol Prep Pads$2.50
- Allergy Relief$3.00
- Avengers Toothbrush$3.00
- Baby Powder$3.00
- Bahama Balm Aloe Vera Gel$6.00
- Banana Boat Kids Foam SPF 50 (Blue)$7.00
- Banana Boat Kids Foam SPF 50 (Green)$7.00
Yogi Merchandise
- 110 Oz Camper Mug$12.00
- 2-D Epoxy Ornament$5.99
- 24 Piece Puzzle$6.99
- Yogi Bear Bubble Wand$2.00
- 50x60 Brushed Flannel Blanket$35.99
- 8" Sitting Cindy Bear$14.99
- JS Happy Stripe Hoodie (S)$30.99
Last piece in inventory, deeply discounted to sell.
- Be You Tiful Sticker$5.99
- Jellystone Bloomington Koozie$3.99
- Yogi Bear Can Cooler$6.99
- Skinny Can Koozies$6.99
- Yogi Bear Bottle Cooler$5.99
- Jellystone Campfire Party Popper$7.99
- Yogi Bears Ears Can Koozie$5.99
- Cindy Bear Ears Can Koozie$5.99
- Jellystone Rainbow Tie-Dye Koozie$5.99
- Jellystone Rainbow Character Koozie$5.00
Hanna Barbera
- 15 Oz Yogi Americana Mug$18.99
- 16 Oz Jellystone Checkered Mug$15.99
- 18 Oz Boo Boo Handle Mug$11.99
- 18 Oz Yogi Honeycomb Mug$18.99
- 15 Oz Swirled Caramel$17.99
- Green Jellystone Deep Etch Mug$17.00
- 16 Oz Cotton Candy Tie-Dye Mug$16.99
- 16 Oz Jellystone Tie-Dye Mug$15.00
- Blue Jellystone Pottery Mug$16.99
- 18 Oz Jellystone Tin Mug$13.00
- 16 Oz Jellystone Rainbow Inside Mug$15.00
- 16 Oz Jellystone Feed the Bears Mug$16.99
- 16 Oz Yogi Denim Pocket Mug$23.99
- 16 Oz Yogi Embossed Glazed Mug$18.99
- 18 Oz Jellystone Come Visit Tin Mug$16.99
- 12 Oz Blue Stainless Steel Tumbler$12.99
- Striped Jellystone Cup$4.00
- 24 Oz Jellystone Cork Bottom Tumbler$29.99
- 18 Oz Jellystone Character Sports Bottle$15.99
- Black Jellystone Night Shot Glass$7.99
- 2 Oz Yogi Bear Face Shot Glass$8.99
- 6 Oz Baby Bears Sippy Cup$14.99
- Yogi Ears Bowl$10.99
- Boo Boo Ears Bowl$10.99
- Cindy Ears Bowl$10.99
- Junior Princess Canteen$22.99
- Junior Ranger Canteen$22.99
- Jellystone Rainbow Tie-Dye Tumbler$27.99
- 10" Standing BooBoo$18.99
- 14" Yogi$25.00
- 2.5' Cindy Bear$125.00
- 2' BooBoo$75.99
- 8" Sitting Cindy Bear$14.99
- 2-D Epoxy Ornament$5.99
- 24 Piece Puzzle$6.99
- Yogi Bear Bubble Wand$2.00
- JS Happy Stripe Hoodie (S)$30.99
Last piece in inventory, deeply discounted to sell.
- JSP Turquoise Heather Tee (L)$29.99
- JSP Turquoise Heather Tee (M)$29.99
- JSP Turquoise Heather Tee (S)$29.99
- JSP Turquoise Heather Tee (XL)$29.99
- Live Love Camp Vintage Navy Hoodie$57.99
- American Jellystone Hat$18.00
- Be You Tiful Sticker$5.99
- Bike Size Yogi License Plate$4.99
- Best Day Ever Sticker$5.00
Candy
- Air Heads White Mystery$0.50
- Big League Chew Slammin' Strawberry - 2.12 Oz Pouch$3.00
Big League Chew Slammin' Strawberry is a fun, shredded bubble gum packaged in a convenient pouch. It offers a sweet strawberry flavor, perfect for those who enjoy chewing gum with a fruity twist.
- Toxic Waste Sour Smog Balls Candy$3.99
Toxic Waste Sour Smog Balls are a hard candy with a sour twist that's sure to challenge your taste buds. Each piece is designed to deliver a unique blend of sweet and sour in a fun, crunchy format.
- Albanese Sour Gummi Bears$2.50Out of stock
- Jelly Belly Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Parlour Mix Candy 3.1 Oz$3.00
- Ring Pop Strawberry - 0.5 Oz$1.99
The Ring Pop Strawberry offers a sweet and fruity flavor, perfect for those who love candy with a fun twist. It's a wearable treat, making it both a tasty and playful snack option.
- Toxic Waste Slime Licker Squeeze Sour Candy | 12 Count Display with Blue Razz, Cherry, and Green Apple Flavors$4.99
- Icee Dip N Lik$3.99
- ICEE Sour Squeeze Candy - 12 Bottles - 2.1 FL OZ$3.99
The ICEE Sour Squeeze Candy brings the iconic slushie flavors into a fun, sour candy form you can squeeze right into your mouth. Each pack comes with 12 bottles, ensuring there's plenty of puckering pleasure to go around.
- ICEE Squeeze Candy - 2.1 Oz Tube$3.99
The ICEE Squeeze Candy offers a sweet, flavorful burst that mimics the classic ICEE frozen beverage experience in a convenient 2.1 oz tube. It's a fun, squeezable treat for kids and anyone looking to enjoy a bit of nostalgia on-the-go.
- Blow Pop$0.50
- Kandy Ka-Boom$5.00
- Tootsie Pop Sucker$0.50
- Twix Candy Bar$2.50
- Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar$2.50
- Hershey Cookies and Cream Bar$2.50
- Sour Pacifier and Lip Pop$4.99
The Sour Pacifier and Lip Pop pack includes 72 fun and tangy candy pieces. Perfect for parties or as quirky treats, these candies guarantee a burst of sour flavor in every bite.
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - 1.5oz$2.50
These are bite-sized chocolate cups filled with creamy peanut butter. Perfect for a quick snack or to satisfy those sweet and salty cravings.
- POPCIFIER TWIST N LIK$3.99
- Milky Way Candy Bar$2.50
- M&M Candies$2.50
- Reese's Pieces$2.50
- Mr. Goodbar Candy Bar$2.50
- Skittles Original Gummy Candy Full Size - 2.17 Oz Bag$2.50
Enjoy a fruity burst with Skittles Original Gummy Candy, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. This 2.17 oz bag is filled with chewy treats in a variety of classic flavors.
- Skittles Sour$2.50
- Snickers Candy Bar$2.50
- Kit Kat Candy Bar$2.50
- Three Muskateers$2.50
- Butterfinger Candy Bar
- E Frutti Gummy Hot Dogs$0.60
E Frutti Gummy Hot Dogs are novelty gummy candies shaped like hot dogs, perfect for a fun snack. These playful treats pack a fruity flavor in a whimsical hot dog design.
- Efrutti Mini Burger Gummi Candy$0.60
- E-Frutti Gummi Pizza .55oz 8/48ct$0.99
- Smarties Squeeze Candy, 2.25 Oz$3.00
- WarHeads Sour Watermelon Squeeze Candy 2.25 Oz.$3.00
- Starburst� Fruit Chews� Original Fruit Chews, 2.07 Oz Bag$2.00
Enjoy a burst of fruity flavor with Starburst Original Fruit Chews. This 2.07 oz bag is packed with irresistible, chewy candies in a variety of classic fruit flavors.
- Bubble Yum - Cotton Candy$1.50
Bubble Yum's Cotton Candy gum brings the funfair flavor straight to your mouth in a convenient pack. It's a great choice for chewing gum enthusiasts looking for a sweet, nostalgic taste.
- Lifesavers Hard Candy 5 Flavors$2.00
Enjoy a classic treat with Lifesavers Hard Candy 5 Flavors, the perfect choice for satisfying your sweet tooth. These hard candies come in five delicious flavors, offering a little something for everyone.
- Big League Chew Slammin' Strawberry - 2.12 Oz Pouch$3.00
Big League Chew Slammin' Strawberry is a fun, shredded bubble gum packaged in a convenient pouch. It offers a sweet strawberry flavor, perfect for those who enjoy chewing gum with a fruity twist.
- Lik-m-Aid Fun Dip Sour - 1.4 Oz$2.00
Lik-m-Aid Fun Dip Sour is a classic childhood candy that comes in a 1.4 oz package, offering a tangy twist with its sour flavor. This treat includes a flavored stick used for dipping into the sour sugar powder, perfect for satisfying those who love a sweet and sour combo.
- Juicy Drop Gummies Dip N Stix Gummy Candy Assortment - 3.4 Oz$5.49
Juicy Drop Gummies Dip N Stix is a fun assortment of gummy candies paired with a sour gel you can dip them in. It's a 3.4-ounce package perfect for mixing and matching flavors to your taste.
- Push Pop Gummy Pop-Its$5.99
The Push Pop Gummy Pop-Its come in assorted flavors to satisfy any sweet tooth, packaged in a convenient 2 oz size. This pack includes 8 individual servings, perfect for sharing or saving for later.
- Push Pops - Assorted Flavors - 1 Piece$1.99
Push Pops are a classic candy treat that comes in a variety of flavors. Each piece allows you to push up the candy and enjoy it at your own pace.
- Laffy Taffy Rope Strawberry$2.00
The Laffy Taffy Rope is a long, chewy candy that comes in a sweet strawberry flavor. It's perfect for a quick, fruity snack with a fun twist.
- Laffy Taffy Grape Candy$2.00
- Fun Dip Singles$1.00
Fun Dip Cherry Yum Diddly Dip is a classic candy that comes with a cherry-flavored powdered sugar you can enjoy by dipping a stick into it. It's a fun, interactive snack that's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth on the go.
- Jelly Belly Harry Potter™ Bertie Bott S Every Flavour Beans™ 20 Assorted Flavors 1.2 Oz$4.50
Dive into the magical world of Harry Potter with Jelly Belly's Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans. This 1.2 oz pack offers 20 assorted flavors, ranging from delicious to daring.
- Dip N Lik Sour Triple Dip Candy$3.00
"Dip N Lik Sour Triple Dip Candy is a fun, interactive candy that lets you dip a stick into three different sour flavors. Each pack contains 12 units, perfect for parties or sharing with friends."
- Tart N Tinys Candy - 1.5-oz. Bag$1.00
- Smarties Candy Necklaces$0.99
- Wacky Wafers - 1.2 Oz Pack$3.00
- Slime Writer Sour Candy$5.00
- Pop Rocks Popping Candy$1.50
- Chuckles Cherry Lemon Licorice Orange Lime Chewy Candy 2 Oz$2.50
- Gold Mine Bubble Gum, 2 Oz$3.99
Gold Mine Bubble Gum comes in a fun, novelty packaging that resembles a bag of real gold nuggets. Each 2 oz pack is filled with nugget-shaped, golden-colored bubble gum for a playful chewing experience.
- Kinder Joy$3.99
- Nerds Rope Rainbow Candy, 0.92 Oz$2.99
- ICEE Spray Candy - 0.85 Oz$3.99
ICEE Spray Candy offers a fun, novel way to enjoy your favorite icy treat in a convenient spray form. It's a sweet, tangy liquid candy that comes in a handy 0.85 oz bottle, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.
- GUM NUGGET FILLED TRUCK BUBBLE DOZER 3ASST in 12PC CNTR DISP Case Pack of 144$3.00
- Rock Candy Crystal Sucker$1.25
Discover the sweet and striking taste of Astor Chocolate's Rock Candy in vibrant red. Perfect for adding a pop of color and a hint of luxury to any occasion.
- 12" Pucker Powder Blue$2.29
- 18" Pucker Powder (Yellow)$3.29
- 34" Pucker Powder Green$5.29
Novelty/Souvenir
Camping
- 18 Can Cooler Bag$20.99
- 25" Drinking Water Hose$29.99
- 3 in 1 Silicone Lube$12.99
- 5/8" Hitch Pin$18.99
- 50 amp$18.99
- 5/8" Hitch Pin 2 pack$6.99
- 9 volt Battery$8.99
- 90 degree Clear Swivel Fitting$17.99
- Ant Killer Bait$3.99
- Basic Arm Chair$28.99
- BBQ Scraper Brush Plastic$3.99
- BBQ Tongs Hardwood$5.00
- 16 Oz Stainless Cup with Tie-Dye Cooler Sleeve$15.99
- 15/30 Electrical Adapter$11.99
- 20' Sidewinder Sewer Support$45.00
- 25" Drinking Water Hose$29.99
- 3" STR Hose Adapter$3.99Out of stock
- 90 degree Clear Swivel Fitting$17.99
- Aqua Max 8oz.$5.99
- Aqua Max Spring Toss Ins (16 count)$29.99
Toys
- Flip Animal$4.25
- Squeeze Dinosaur Slime$3.99
- Stretch Dachshund$4.00
- Squish Space Shuttle$3.99
- Magic Coin Case$1.00
- Squish Witch$5.99
- Ford F-150 Raptor Muddy$11.99
- Aquarium$3.00
- Aviator Playing Cards$3.99
- Bandy Ball$6.99
- Beach Bucket Toys N Treats$6.99
- Binky$8.00
- Binoculars$12.25
- Aqua Flow Adult Goggles$8.99
- Beach Ball Mini$1.50
Apparel
- Pajama Pant (XXL)$29.99
sale item
- Pastel Tie-Dye Tee$24.99
sale item
- Rainbow Tie-Dye Tee$30.00
sale item
- Yogi Pajama Tee (M)$25.99
sale item
- Yogi Pajama Tee (XL)$25.99
sale item
- Grey Camper Tee (S)$15.00
sale item
- Adventure Junkie Tank (S-XL)$25.00
sale item
- Be You BooBoo Tee$18.00
- Black Halloween Hoodie Eat,Drink..(2XL)$47.99
- Black Halloween Hoodie Eat,Drink..(3XL)$47.99
- Black Halloween Hoodie Eat,Drink..(L)$43.99
- Black Halloween Hoodie Eat,Drink..(M)$43.99
- Black Halloween Hoodie Eat,Drink..(S)$43.99
- Black Halloween Hoodie Eat,Drink..(XL)$43.99
- Black Halloween Sunset Tee (3XL)$21.99
- Black Halloween Sunset Tee (YM)$17.99
- Black Halloween Sunset Tee (AL)$17.99
- Believe in Yourself Tee (YXS-YL)$20.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9396 S. Strain Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401