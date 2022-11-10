Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Switchyard Brewing Company

69 Reviews

$

419 N Walnut St

Bloomington, IN 47404

Popular Items

Cold IPA - 4 Pack
Farmhouse Ale - 4 Pack

Red Wine

10 Span Pinot Noir - Bottle

$30.00

Aromas of red berries and fresh flowers are complemented by Asian spice notes that add complexity. Juicy and precise, the wine showcases energetic raspberry and bitter cherry flavors that provide very good palate coverage. The finish impresses with its vivacity and length, leaving a spicy note behind.

Sebastiani Merlot - Bottle

$40.00

Shines with black cherries, plums, dried herbs, vanilla and mocha. The powerful aromas and soft, rich flavors make it the perfect choice for a wide range of foods and occasions.

Casillero del Diablo Cabernet - Bottle

$36.00

Excelsior Shiraz

$32.00

White Wine

Chalk Hill Chardonnay - Bottle

$40.00

Sonoma County, California- This wine is hand-crafted from select Chardonnay vineyards throughout the Russian River Valley growing region. It's balanced and bright with concentrated flavors of creamy lemon custard, poached pear, almond and spice.

Excelsior Sauv Blanc - Bottle

$38.00

Oliver Moscato - Bottle

$36.00

Bright flavors of tropical fruit highlighted by a delightful sweetness with a touch of bubble. (semi-sweet)

The Beach House Pinto Grigrio - Bottle

$36.00

Villa Wolf Dry Riesling - Bottle

$36.00

Pfalz, Germany- Villa Wolf Riesling has the pure stony fruit and medium body that are typical of Germany's warm and sunny Pfalz region. Dry and crisp, it's an excellent match for many lighter foods. Made by Ernst Loosen of Dr. Loosen fame.

Rosé

Creekbend Catawba - Bottle

$38.00

The best of Creekbend, located in Northern Monroe County, Indiana. Bright flavors of peach, strawberries, and melon are fun to sip all year long. Evocative, blush-pink color. It has a great mouthfeel, a long-lasting middle, and an exciting rich finish.

Acrobat Rose - Bottle

$38.00

Easy-Drinkers

Sweet Red

$5.00

Irongate Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Irongate Pinot Noir

$5.00

Irongate Moscato

$5.00

4-Packs

Brave Noise - 4 Pack

$11.99
Chocolate Cherry Stout - 4 Pack

Chocolate Cherry Stout - 4 Pack

$11.99Out of stock

Velvety smooth with notes of chocolate and cherry from the addition of cacao nibs and tart Montmorency cherries. Grab a sweater and celebrate cooler weather with us. Cheers!

Cold IPA - 4 Pack

$11.99

Fermented with a lager yeast, this IPA keeps the malt and body light to let the hops shine! Sultana and Meridian hops bring citrusy and floral flavors to this crisp, easy drinking IPA.

Farmhouse Ale - 4 Pack

$11.99

Lavender Blonde - 4 Pack

$9.99
OBB - 4 Pack

OBB - 4 Pack

$9.99

Brewed with local orange blossom honey from Hunters Honey Farm in Martinsville, this approachable beer is light, citrusy and refreshing with a subtle honeycomb flavor.

Strawberry Hibiscus - 4 Pack

$10.99
West Coast IPA - 4 Pack

West Coast IPA - 4 Pack

$11.99

West Coast is an OG style of IPA’s is an in-your-face , double dry hopped IPA. Featuring heaping doses of cascade and centennial hops in both the primary and secondary fermentations.

Crowler

Belgian Triple - 9.3%

$12.00

Blackberry Wheat - 5.2%

$8.00

Bourbon Barrel Barleywine - 9%

$12.00

Chocolate Cherry Stout 6%

$8.00

Velvety smooth with notes of chocolate and cherry from the addition of cacao nibs and tart Montmorency cherries. Grab a sweater and celebrate cooler weather with us. Cheers!

English Mild - 5.2%

$8.00

Farmhouse Ale - 6%

$8.00

Lavender Blonde - 5%

$8.00

Orange Blossom Blonde - 4.7%

$8.00

Pumpkin Ale - 6%

$8.00

Robust Porter - 7.1%

$8.00

Rum Barrel Barleywine - 9%

$12.00

Strawberry Hibiscus Seltzer - 5%

$8.00

West Coast IPA - 7%

$8.00

Emotional Support 5%

$8.00Out of stock

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.00

Water

Club Soda

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

La Croix

La Croix 12oz can

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweet

$3.00Out of stock

Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$1.00

Apparel

Tee Shirt

$25.00

Logo Tank Tops

Zip-Up Sweater

$40.00

Hats

$25.00+

HOOT Shirt

$20.00

Glassware

Taproom Glass

$10.00

Can Glass

$10.00

Set of 4 Can Glasses

$35.00

Can Cooler

16oz Navy Cooler

$25.00

12oz Teal Cooler

$25.00

Stickers, Magnets, & Keychains

Magnets

$1.50+

Stickers

$1.00+

Keychains

$4.00

Hot Sauce

Desert Island Hot Sauce

$8.99

Sun-Burned Hot Sauce

$8.99

Mug Club Membership

1 Year Membership

$50.00

Playing Cards

Deck o’ Cards

$2.00

Drag Brunch Ticket

Drag Brunch GA

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in beautiful downtown Bloomington, Indiana, we believe that business can and should be a catalyst for positive change within their community. We proudly hand-make craft beer and seltzer, and are proudly a tip-free taproom since August 2021. #ShareOurCraft

Website

Location

419 N Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47404

Directions

