Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Switchyard Brewing Company
69 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located in beautiful downtown Bloomington, Indiana, we believe that business can and should be a catalyst for positive change within their community. We proudly hand-make craft beer and seltzer, and are proudly a tip-free taproom since August 2021. #ShareOurCraft
Location
419 N Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta - Bloomington East
No Reviews
115 South SR 46 Bypass Suite B Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurant
More near Bloomington