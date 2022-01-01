Indianapolis dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Indianapolis

Public Greens image

 

Public Greens

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Bird$13.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Spicy Lemon Aioli, Pickles
Chips & Guac (V, GF)$6.00
Tortilla Chips & Housemade Guacamole
Liberty Bowl$15.00
Choose One Protein and Two Sides
More about Public Greens
Public Greens image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Public Greens

900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$14.00
Grilled Beef Burger, House American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Smoked Onion Aioli.
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Soba Noodles, Charred Broccoli, Chimichurri
Salad Bowl (GF)$13.00
Crispy Falafel, Kale Caesar
More about Public Greens
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Nuggets$7.95
Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
Pulled Pork & Gouda$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
Philly$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
More about Prodigy Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Cheddar$17.95
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005).
He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to
put on his cheeseburgers after games.
A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
Kid Grilled Cheese$5.00
American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast
8 Wings$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

