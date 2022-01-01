Mile Square restaurants you'll love
Mile Square's top cuisines
Must-try Mile Square restaurants
More about Garden Table
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|B&G
|$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
|Lush Love
|$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
More about The Oakmont
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|TEQUILA CHICKEN
|$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
|TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
|THE O.G. BURGER
|$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|Cuban Breakfast
|$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Pier 48 Indy
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon
|$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Angus Burger
|$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
|Mexico City Chilaquiles
|$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
More about CC Holdings
CC Holdings
402 West Washington St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Iced Mocha
|$5.00
Dark chocolate, Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.
|Iced Vanilla
|$5.00
Vanilla Syrup mixed with Ice, milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.
|Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.