Mile Square restaurants you'll love

Mile Square restaurants
Mile Square's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Mile Square restaurants

Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B&G$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
Lush Love$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEQUILA CHICKEN$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
THE O.G. BURGER$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Pier 48 Indy image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
Hot Lobster Roll$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Burger$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
Mexico City Chilaquiles$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
CC Holdings image

 

CC Holdings

402 West Washington St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Mocha$5.00
Dark chocolate, Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.
Iced Vanilla$5.00
Vanilla Syrup mixed with Ice, milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.
The Ball & Biscuit image

 

The Ball & Biscuit

331 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
B&B Old Fashioned Bottle$35.00
