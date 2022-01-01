Mile Square bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Mile Square
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|B&G
|$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
|Lush Love
|$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|TEQUILA CHICKEN
|$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
|TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
|THE O.G. BURGER
|$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon
|$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa