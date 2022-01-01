Broad Ripple restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Good Morning Sandwhich
|$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
|Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
|Caesar
|$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
Garden Table
908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis
|Lush Love
|$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
|Acai Bowl
|$14.00
Served chilled. Acai, banana, almond milk, coconut, seasonal fruit, house cashew granola, almond butter.
|BLT
|$13.50
Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, smashed avocado, Sriracha aioli on semolina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|All American Burger
|$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.
|Diner Burger
|$14.00
Two 4 oz. smash patties with american cheese, 317 sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
|BYO Burger
|$10.00
Build Your Own Burger
BBQ
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Pick 2 Combo Platter
|$18.00
Choose 2 (4oz) portions of house-smoked meat, 2 (half-pint) sides, & a drink or cookie!
*serves 1
|Duo Deal
|$33.00
Your choice of 2 meats (1/2 pound each) *Chicken is a full pound & a 2nd choice can't be made*, (3) half-pints of sides, 2 biscuits, & 2 espresso chocolate chip cookies
*upgrade to Brisket for an additional $4 per 1/2lb
*Serves 2-3
|Cornbread
|$5.00
Maple sriracha & whipped bacon butter
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple
921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis
|California Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$11.00
|16" Traditional
|$19.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Burger
|$14.00
Grilled Beef Burger, House American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Smoked Onion Aioli.
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Soba Noodles, Charred Broccoli, Chimichurri
|Salad Bowl (GF)
|$13.00
Crispy Falafel, Kale Caesar
Petite Chou
823 E Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis
|Soda
|$3.00
12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
|Omelet Du Jour
|$11.00
Chef's Selection