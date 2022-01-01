Broad Ripple American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Broad Ripple
More about The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Good Morning Sandwhich
|$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
|Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
|Caesar
|$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
More about Public Greens
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Public Greens
900 E 64th Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
Grilled Beef Burger, House American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Smoked Onion Aioli.
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Soba Noodles, Charred Broccoli, Chimichurri
|Salad Bowl (GF)
|$13.00
Crispy Falafel, Kale Caesar
More about Petite Chou
Petite Chou
823 E Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Soda
|$3.00
12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
|Omelet Du Jour
|$11.00
Chef's Selection